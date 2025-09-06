SJHN Daily: Vlasic, Price Have Humorous Reactions to Sharks-Habs’ Trade

The San Jose Sharks almost paired a Hart and Vezina Trophy-winning goalie with a top defensive defenseman…of the 2010’s.

Yesterday, the Sharks acquired 2015 Hart and Vezina winner Carey Price and a fifth-round pick for Gannon Laroque. The move was mainly about the Sharks getting a draft pick for Price’s cap hit. But, that didn’t stop Marc-Edouard Vlasic from poking fun at the move.

We just missed each other 🤦🏼 @CP0031 — Marc-Edouard Vlasic (@Vlasic44) September 5, 2025

Vlasic suited up for 1,323 games for the San Jose Sharks from 2006 to 2025, before getting bought out this past summer.

Montreal native Vlasic and Habs hero Price joined forces when they won gold at the 2014 Olympics, but unfortunately were never reunited in the NHL.

Price also had this message for Canadiens fans:

Always a Hab. Just a teal one for now 😉🔵⚪️🔴 — Carey Price (@CP0031) September 6, 2025

