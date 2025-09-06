Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Vlasic, Price Have Humorous Reactions to Sharks-Habs’ Trade

Published

10 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks almost paired a Hart and Vezina Trophy-winning goalie with a top defensive defenseman…of the 2010’s.

Yesterday, the Sharks acquired 2015 Hart and Vezina winner Carey Price and a fifth-round pick for Gannon Laroque. The move was mainly about the Sharks getting a draft pick for Price’s cap hit. But, that didn’t stop Marc-Edouard Vlasic from poking fun at the move.

Vlasic suited up for 1,323 games for the San Jose Sharks from 2006 to 2025, before getting bought out this past summer.

Montreal native Vlasic and Habs hero Price joined forces when they won gold at the 2014 Olympics, but unfortunately were never reunited in the NHL.

Price also had this message for Canadiens fans:

Joseph

For anyone interested, I interviewed Luca Cagnoni’s junior coach last week about, well, Luca Cagnoni. I tried to ask as many of the questions I’ve seen posed and debated here. Fair warning – if you’re already a Luca truther (guilty), this won’t help. 

https://themacklinyears.substack.com/p/getting-to-know-luca-cagnoni-with

BryanMirkley6

It’s pretty cool that almost anyone who has the opportunity or takes the time to get to know Cagnoni’s game thinks he can be an NHLer. I think he gets lost in the shuffle with Mukh and Dicky looking so promising, but it would be huge for them to have Luca play the Torrey Krug role.

kads

I hope all these guys are successful, Cagnoni seems like a guy who’s easy to root for. The odds aren’t necessarily in his favor but I’m not bold enough to count him out now would I want to

Pescadito

Great interview! So what’s a reasonable timeline for Cagnoni to be an impact player in the league?

SJShorky

Impact? Maybe 2 years? If he makes the NHL half way thru this season it’ll likely be another season and half before he really gets comfortable. Just my opinion. I wouldn’t bet against the guy though. Maybe he figures it out this season.

Last edited 1 hour ago by SJShorky
