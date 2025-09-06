Links
SJHN Daily: Vlasic, Price Have Humorous Reactions to Sharks-Habs’ Trade
The San Jose Sharks almost paired a Hart and Vezina Trophy-winning goalie with a top defensive defenseman…of the 2010’s.
Yesterday, the Sharks acquired 2015 Hart and Vezina winner Carey Price and a fifth-round pick for Gannon Laroque. The move was mainly about the Sharks getting a draft pick for Price’s cap hit. But, that didn’t stop Marc-Edouard Vlasic from poking fun at the move.
We just missed each other 🤦🏼 @CP0031
— Marc-Edouard Vlasic (@Vlasic44) September 5, 2025
Vlasic suited up for 1,323 games for the San Jose Sharks from 2006 to 2025, before getting bought out this past summer.
Montreal native Vlasic and Habs hero Price joined forces when they won gold at the 2014 Olympics, but unfortunately were never reunited in the NHL.
Price also had this message for Canadiens fans:
Always a Hab. Just a teal one for now 😉🔵⚪️🔴
— Carey Price (@CP0031) September 6, 2025
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast has added Dan Boyle! The Stanley Cup champion joined Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair to talk about the next San Jose Sharks captain. Is Macklin Celebrini ready for the ‘C’? Are Tyler Toffoli, Mario Ferraro, or Barclay Goodrow worthwhile placeholder captains?
Why did the San Jose Sharks acquire Price’s contract?
Aaron Dell retires from professional hockey.
Making a pit stop at home 🏁
Meet Mario Ferraro and Alex Nedeljkovic tomorrow outside of @SAPCenter.
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 6, 2025
Ryan Reaves discusses the physicality of the NHL.
Today #sjsharks launched our new Ball Hockey programming at Roosevelt Rink in San Jose ⁰
65 kids participated in two sessions. Each got a stick, ball, pinney, tote bag & ticket voucher to come to @SanJoseSharks game @sjsharkie was held scoreless pic.twitter.com/qEVzltCgtk
— Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) September 6, 2025
Georgi Romanov signs PTO with the New Jersey Devils.
I know it was only worn in preseason but Harri Säteri's Doctor Hannibal Shark mask is all-time badass design.#NHLGoalieWeek | #SJSharks https://t.co/mfukzHvU2H pic.twitter.com/eYfk4IPTvA
— San Jose Sharks History (@sjsharkshistory) September 3, 2025
Ken Dryden played only 8 NHL seasons. In that window he won:
🏆6 Stanley Cups
🏆5 Vezina Trophies
🏆Calder Trophy
🏆Conn Smythe Trophy
Not sure there’s a better 8-year run. Hockey has lost a giant. pic.twitter.com/uYkGeCLxqV
— James Cybulski (@JamesCybulski) September 6, 2025
Jeremy Swayman is determined to turn around the Boston Bruins.
Connor Zary re-signs with the Calgary Flames.
The Florida Panthers mourn loss of super fan Steve Elario.
Ross Colton to spend this season as a full-time winger.
How does ownership impact Pittsburgh Penguins‘ future moves?
Derek Ryan retires from the NHL.
What fantasy hockey relevant players do the New York Islanders have?
The Philadelphia Flyers make AHL trade.
The NHL trade deadline has been set for Friday, March 6.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 6, 2025
For anyone interested, I interviewed Luca Cagnoni’s junior coach last week about, well, Luca Cagnoni. I tried to ask as many of the questions I’ve seen posed and debated here. Fair warning – if you’re already a Luca truther (guilty), this won’t help.
https://themacklinyears.substack.com/p/getting-to-know-luca-cagnoni-with
It’s pretty cool that almost anyone who has the opportunity or takes the time to get to know Cagnoni’s game thinks he can be an NHLer. I think he gets lost in the shuffle with Mukh and Dicky looking so promising, but it would be huge for them to have Luca play the Torrey Krug role.
I hope all these guys are successful, Cagnoni seems like a guy who’s easy to root for. The odds aren’t necessarily in his favor but I’m not bold enough to count him out now would I want to
Great interview! So what’s a reasonable timeline for Cagnoni to be an impact player in the league?
Impact? Maybe 2 years? If he makes the NHL half way thru this season it’ll likely be another season and half before he really gets comfortable. Just my opinion. I wouldn’t bet against the guy though. Maybe he figures it out this season.