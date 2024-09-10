What’s It Like To Live With Joe Thornton? Auston Matthews Shares Funny Stories

Macklin Celebrini is about to get the Joe Thornton experience.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick will be living with Thornton this year.

What’s that going to be like?

Auston Matthews, who played with the San Jose Sharks legend on the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020-21, shared some hilarious insight at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.

This is just a slice of what Matthews said.

“He always had to be doing something, so if we were on the couch for a little bit, he’s like, ‘All right, let’s go for a Rollerblade.’ We’d strap on our Rollerblades and go wheel around,” Matthews said. “He’s definitely a lot of fun to hang out with. I remember I went to my room, and I had to make a phone call. I came back, and he had his hockey skates on in the house, and he had them all taped up. He was just, like, breaking them in. He was walking around the house in hockey skates. No shirt.”

Before the COVID-shorted 2020-21 season, Thornton, Matthews, William Nylander, and Rasmus Sandin quarantined for two weeks together.

Again, read Nick Cotsonika’s story at NHL.com, Matthews shares more details about living with Thornton.

What’s clear though? The top San Jose Sharks prospect should expected the unexpected from Jumbo!