Hockey History
Two Hall of Fame Writers Support Pavelski’s HHOF Case…Why? (+)
The arguments against Joe Pavelski making the Hockey Hall of Fame are obvious.
But there are strong arguments for him to make the Hall of Fame too, in the opinion of no less than two Hall of Fame journalists, Kevin Allen (2015) of Detroit Hockey Now and Scott Burnside (2024). Allen was also on the Hall of Fame selection committee in the late ‘90s.
Both, thinking along the same lines, believe that Pavelski will eventually be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Why?
