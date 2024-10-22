Last Winless Team in NHL: 0-5-2 Sharks Lose 3-1 to Ducks

ANAHEIM — The San Jose Sharks visit Honda Center to take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Mikael Granlund scored, but the Sharks lost again 3-1, and will start the season 0-5-2.

Period 1

1 in: Nice change of pace for the San Jose Sharks to start the game with a power play. Walman-Granlund-Wennberg-Toffoli-Eklund is PP1. Thompson-Smith-Gushchin-Zetterlund-Kunin is PP2.

3 in: Really nice 1-on-1 defending by Ceci on Zegras. Negated a possible great Zegras chance.

Now Kunin gets a stick on Zegras, who had an open net to side. That would’ve been a sure goal.

6 in: Nice lead pass from Goodrow to Smith. He’s also been good on the PK to start.

Oh man, how did Gushchin miss that? Gauthier maybe too aggressive on forecheck, Gushchin blows by Carlsson, Wennberg serves him with a gimme. Off the crossbar, skitters on the line, stays out. Gushchin will be thinking about that if the Sharks lose.

9 left: Walman wants a slew foot call there. He did fall awkwardly, no call.

Love that stutter step by Gushchin to create space on Gudas, get his shot off. That’s an “I belong in the NHL” move.

7 left: Another outnumbered for the Sharks, Goodrow jumped on a loose puck, he and Smith off to the races. Good pass to Smith, who tried to tuck it under Dostal. Huge save. By all rights, Sharks could have a 3-0 lead now. There was a Kunin shorthanded post too.

Good recovery as acting F3 by Eklund there. Great hustle. Love to see it, stopped a pass up center lane.

5 left: Gushchin has had a great start, but don’t love that exit pass, gotta rewatch but can’t give it up the middle there. Eat it or lose it along side.

That’s a pass from Smith, backhand corner to Goodrow in slot.

2 left: Just noticed Kostin in OZ. Was thinking, “Pulp Fiction”, he needs to be a Bad Mother Fucker every night.

Another Granlund penalty. Ugh. He’s been so good otherwise this season, but that’s been a real problem. Ducks have had three power plays to Sharks’ one, always a losing proposition. San Jose has been good otherwise, Ducks have more 5v5 shots, but Sharks have clearly had way better chances.

Period 2

Good keep-in efforts by Goodrow and Eklund as PK ends. Both have been good tonight.

2 in: Nifty Gushchin pass to Zetterlund attacking through middle. Good chance. Then on exit, nifty Goose pass through NZ.

4 in: Like Thompson demanding the puck high there, then quick shot that gets through. Shows confidence.

5 in: Dumoulin like catnip on FC for Eklund. Good shift for Sharks’ FC. Save for the penalties, if San Jose Sharks play like this whole year, they’re going to be fine…but I said that during the last Ducks game too.

6 in: And they keep taking penalties. Not a good penalty for Smith, you can’t do that. Bad penalty in OZ. Something he’ll have to learn from. “You cannot get your stick across the body” while defending, Remenda says, and he’s right. Hahn suggests that Zellweger dove, and he’s right. But Smith has to learn better.

Terry goal: You can’t stop the dam forever.

Ducks have had multiple chances the last couple minutes, San Jose Sharks need to steady the ship. It’s just a 1-0 deficit. Blackwood coming up big.

9 left: Smith tries a play that maybe works in college, not here. Basically tried to cut through the middle, pass to himself through a Ducks defender.

8 left: Good job by Thrun one-on-one up high on Terry. Sharks were in an almost static man to man D posture there. Very nice play.

7 left: Nice patience and feed by Thrun coming down slot. Think to Zetterlund. Fans too hard on Thrun, I think, I’m seeing legit improvement this year.

5 left: San Jose Sharks have restored order a bit after Ducks fed off Terry goal. Now for the Sharks to actually score.

Maybe Kostin got lost there in the middle? He was the Shark manning the middle, but his man beat him up the ice for a Ducks’ 2-on-1. Mega Blackwood save on McGinn.

Sharks getting a little loose here again. Strome just found himself open in slot, big Blackwood save.

1 left: Smith almost had his first point, point shot deflected, off post. Goodrow deflection. Then hilarious, in net scrum, Smith flagged down fellow USNTDP alum Zegras.

Period 3

1 in: Good D work by Thompson on McGinn, making up for a turnover.

2 in: A lot of pressure by Ducks, Leo Carlsson almost Sportscenter’ed them, but they get out of it. Smith finds weakside for exit, Ferraro gets an OZ faceoff with smart dump, Goodrow was first in zone.

Don’t like Walman off OZ faceoff though, he reaches up high for puck, Duck gets past him. Just not a high percentage reach there. A little scrambly but Eklund covers for him on 2-on-2.

4 in: What a move by Eklund down low. He’s been getting better and better this season.

Wennberg goal: He needed it, first point and goal as a Shark.

Smith penalty: Oh no. You can’t be careless with your stick like that. Smith has to learn that fast, with the puck, he’s not hurting the Sharks, and he’s doing better defensively, but these penalties are very correctable and have to be corrected soon. There’s a balance where everyone knows it’s about development, but you’re getting in the way of the team getting a much-needed win.

Carlsson goal: I know Smith feels awful, but he’s gotta pick himself up. Stop trying to do so much. As Warsofsky noted recently, one shift at a time.

Toffoli breaks his stick against the bench door after that ENG. Sharks' winless streak will go to 7 to start this season — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 23, 2024