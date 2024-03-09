Connect with us

Preview/Lines #63: Grier, Quinn Talk New Sharks Kostin, Cooley, Vanecek

4 hours ago

Credit: NHL

Like it or not, it’s a new era for the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks didn’t acquire any current NHL’ers in their shocking trade of franchise icon Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights, but they did add, in other Trade Deadline deals, winger Klim Kostin and goalies Devin Cooley and Vitek Vanecek.

Vanecek is likely done for the season with a lower-body injury, and anyway, he’s struggled badly this year. But from 2020 to 2023, he was a solid netminder, and he’s signed for next year at a reasonable figure.

“He’s a good goalie, he’s won everywhere he goes. Even this year in Jersey, when he was getting a lot of flack, everywhere he’s gone, he’s won. He’s got a track record of winning and being a solid goalie in this league,” Grier said. “As you saw this year, it’s important to have a good goalie, goaltending. With him and Blackwood, we got a good tandem.”

Grier Talks Hertl Trade, Plattner’s Reaction, Excitement for Edstrom (+)

Kostin struggled with the Detroit Red Wings after signing a two-year contract with a $2 million AAV this past summer. The power forward is just 24 though, and not far removed from his breakout 2022-23, where he scored 11 goals in 57 games with a loaded Edmonton Oilers squad.

“Big, strong kid. Fast,” Quinn said. “He’s gonna walk in the locker room and guys are going to take notice.”

Grier echoed his head coach: “Big, fast, physical player who can really shoot the puck. The kid who’s a first-round pick, who’s taken a little bit of time to find his way, but as I’ve said before, as a group we need to get a little bit faster, a little bit harder to play against, and he definitely brings that component.”

Cooley will provide goaltending depth to a San Jose Sharks system that needs it, and he’s a great local story.

San Jose Sharks (15-40-7)

It looks like Kostin will wear No. 10 and Cooley No. 1. Both are expected to be available today.

Magnus Chrona will start and Kostin will play. Quinn, however, declined to reveal the rest of his line-up because he hadn’t told his players yet.

Ottawa Senators (25-32-4)

This is how the Sens lined up in their last game:

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators is 4 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Zguqrd

Where’s the lines?

0
Reply
Sheng Peng

Quinn declined to state them, he hadn’t told the players yet, so I’ll have to post them closer to warm-ups. Sometimes, he’s more willing to share that info.

0
