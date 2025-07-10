San Jose Sharks
Gaudette on Why He Chose Sharks, His Up-and-Down Career Path
The San Jose Sharks signed Adam Gaudette on the first day of free agency.
A veteran forward, the 28-year-old will look to solidify the Sharks’ bottom-six forward group by contributing offensively and being steady in his own end.
Coming off of a career-high 19 goals with the Ottawa Senators, Gaudette has high expectations for himself and wants to establish some consistency in his NHL career. This was his best season since 2019-20, when he had 12 goals and 33 points in just 59 games a a 23-year-old for the Vancouver Canucks.
A native of Braintree, Massachusetts, Gaudette adds to the Sharks’ ever-growing list of ties to the Boston area as well.
The Sharks inked the center-winger to a two-year, $4 million contract.
Adam Gaudette, on his decision to sign with the San Jose Sharks:
Last year, there was some talks and interest from San Jose, and it’s always been a spot where I felt like I could fit and get a good opportunity here.
Being from Braintree, Massachusetts, playing at Northeastern, obviously a lot of Boston college hockey connections there.
It was really what I was looking for in this contract. [I’m] going to get a good opportunity to play here and continue to prove myself. So, it just felt like a really good fit.
Gaudette, on what he’ll bring to the Sharks:
Somewhat similar of a role that I played last year with being a bottom-six guy, and then versatility, can be moved up and down, play center or wing. Utilized on the power play and penalty kill. I’ve been a bunch of different places, so learned a lot from a lot of different people. I think that’ll help, you know, pass that along to some of the younger guys. I think it’s going to be a fun year.
Gaudette, on how many teams he was considering in free agency:
It’s tough to say. It all depended on kind of how things went with more of the top guys in free agency. This kind of came up, and then we took it pretty quick. We’re excited about it, but free agency’s crazy. You never really know until you know. That’s kind of how it was this year, and I’m glad it worked out this way,
Gaudette, on who he knows on the San Jose Sharks:
I played with [Philipp Kurashev] in Chicago, so I got to know him a little bit there. I’ve played with [Tyler] Toffoli in Vancouver, and got to know him a little bit. Think I played with [Timothy] Liljegren briefly in training camp in Toronto before I went down to the Marlies. Also played with [Alex] Nedeljkovic coming in. We played World Championships one year, so got a few familiar faces there, which is always nice coming into a new team.
Gaudette, on how he has worked on improving consistency:
I took those years and did a lot of maturing, a lot of developing and learning.
Early on my career, I was called up pretty quick. Whereas maybe I should have been in the AHL a little longer. Being back down there and putting the work boots on and working on what I needed to work on to become an everyday NHL player was my main focus. I knew if I just put the work in, I get back there and set myself up with a good opportunity, and then just have to take advantage of that opportunity.
Gaudette, on his thoughts on the San Jose Sharks’ young core:
It’s a real exciting group with a lot of good young skill.
I remember last year when we were in San Jose for the first time, the talk around the locker room was how good these young guys were, and how we were impressed by them. So it’s real exciting times here. It’s always a good feeling when you’re part of a successful rebuild, and getting that the team to where they know they can be.
I’m excited to be one of those guys that they want to bring in to help take this thing to the next level. Like I said, a lot of excitement, a lot of real good young players, and some good leaders, older leaders. It’s a good recipe for some success.
Didn’t he play with UpChuck too…?
Welcome to California!! Exciting too see what you bring to the Sharks an.your 200 ft. Game!! Yes we’re young an our future fantastic hope an pray many successful years for the teal. Go Sharks!!
Dumba moved to the Pens, they get a 2nd for taking on the player and cap hit. Low end player in return to dallas
Sharks have signed 25yo Group 6 UFA goalie Jakub Skarek. I wonder where he fits. He’s not the #3 goalie they want with the Barracuda who can play NHL games if needed.
Matt Davis isn’t even listed in the org on Puckpedia, when looking at the depth chart to see. Seems weird.
Skarek has been pretty mid even in the AHL, maybe he’s ECHL bound.
Davis was really good in the prospects game, which is not a forum which favors goalies, or defense (4v4, 3v3). There were a few sequences where he was peppered with high quality chances and stopped them all. Think he let in the first shot and that was it.
Yeah, I took note of him there also. Maybe he’s gonna Brock Purdy it now that the team sees him up close.
not a prospect anyone really cared much about. Too small. Wound up being a key part of a national championship team at an age where most players are already moving up to the NHL.
Not ready to go out too far on this limb, but there’s a bit of a Pavelski vibe.
Welcome, Adam!
There is a spot for you, so go take it.
another boston guy. what a surprise
Gaudette was a great ad to the bottom six. He’s versatile as he can play wing and center, plays good social teams (PK and maybe second PP) and adds a much needed scoring punch to the bottom six. Hopefully it might be a precursor to more moves on the bottom six such as shipping out some dead weight like Dellandrea for example. Gaudette had nineteen goals which was more than … let’s see: Dellandrea – 68 games played middle six and bottom six minutes had one goal. Goodrow – Played on all four lines and scored five goals after playing… Read more »
I’m really curious to see how long Dellandrea has. He’s boys with Celebrini and Smith, which could be good for him. The team wouldn’t hang onto him overly long, but as long as it’s between him and another dead-ender like Grundstrom, he may have the tiebreaker.
But I would venture that even Cam Lund is a better option today than he is. Afanasyev should get a look over running Dellandrea out some more. Giles for sure! Pavol Regenda might even be a better option!
Grier isn’t going to play favorites. He’s shown that.
Dellandrea’s got to be on a shorter leash than most. Still, he’s got some talent and he’s still pretty young. He either takes a big step or he’s not part of the Sharks a year from now. As for this season, though, a younger guy is going to need to take that job from him. If Dellandrea struggles, others will get that opportunity.
The double hockey sticks LOL
Always happy to see a Husky in San Jose. Hope he has the best years of his career in teal!
Where’s Shengs report on the thrun trade ? Better late than never