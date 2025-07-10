Gaudette on Why He Chose Sharks, His Up-and-Down Career Path

The San Jose Sharks signed Adam Gaudette on the first day of free agency.

A veteran forward, the 28-year-old will look to solidify the Sharks’ bottom-six forward group by contributing offensively and being steady in his own end.

Coming off of a career-high 19 goals with the Ottawa Senators, Gaudette has high expectations for himself and wants to establish some consistency in his NHL career. This was his best season since 2019-20, when he had 12 goals and 33 points in just 59 games a a 23-year-old for the Vancouver Canucks.

A native of Braintree, Massachusetts, Gaudette adds to the Sharks’ ever-growing list of ties to the Boston area as well.

The Sharks inked the center-winger to a two-year, $4 million contract.

Adam Gaudette, on his decision to sign with the San Jose Sharks:

Last year, there was some talks and interest from San Jose, and it’s always been a spot where I felt like I could fit and get a good opportunity here.

Being from Braintree, Massachusetts, playing at Northeastern, obviously a lot of Boston college hockey connections there.

It was really what I was looking for in this contract. [I’m] going to get a good opportunity to play here and continue to prove myself. So, it just felt like a really good fit.

Gaudette, on what he’ll bring to the Sharks:

Somewhat similar of a role that I played last year with being a bottom-six guy, and then versatility, can be moved up and down, play center or wing. Utilized on the power play and penalty kill. I’ve been a bunch of different places, so learned a lot from a lot of different people. I think that’ll help, you know, pass that along to some of the younger guys. I think it’s going to be a fun year.

Gaudette, on how many teams he was considering in free agency:

It’s tough to say. It all depended on kind of how things went with more of the top guys in free agency. This kind of came up, and then we took it pretty quick. We’re excited about it, but free agency’s crazy. You never really know until you know. That’s kind of how it was this year, and I’m glad it worked out this way,

Gaudette, on who he knows on the San Jose Sharks:

I played with [Philipp Kurashev] in Chicago, so I got to know him a little bit there. I’ve played with [Tyler] Toffoli in Vancouver, and got to know him a little bit. Think I played with [Timothy] Liljegren briefly in training camp in Toronto before I went down to the Marlies. Also played with [Alex] Nedeljkovic coming in. We played World Championships one year, so got a few familiar faces there, which is always nice coming into a new team.

Gaudette, on how he has worked on improving consistency:

I took those years and did a lot of maturing, a lot of developing and learning.

Early on my career, I was called up pretty quick. Whereas maybe I should have been in the AHL a little longer. Being back down there and putting the work boots on and working on what I needed to work on to become an everyday NHL player was my main focus. I knew if I just put the work in, I get back there and set myself up with a good opportunity, and then just have to take advantage of that opportunity.

Gaudette, on his thoughts on the San Jose Sharks’ young core:

It’s a real exciting group with a lot of good young skill.

I remember last year when we were in San Jose for the first time, the talk around the locker room was how good these young guys were, and how we were impressed by them. So it’s real exciting times here. It’s always a good feeling when you’re part of a successful rebuild, and getting that the team to where they know they can be.

I’m excited to be one of those guys that they want to bring in to help take this thing to the next level. Like I said, a lot of excitement, a lot of real good young players, and some good leaders, older leaders. It’s a good recipe for some success.