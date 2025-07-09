San Jose Sharks
What Do NHL Scouts Think of Kurashev, Gaudette? (+)
The San Jose Sharks’ headline additions this summer has clearly been defensemen like Dmitry Orlov so far, but they’ve also picked up some intriguing forwards.
So what do NHL scouts think of UFA signings Philipp Kurashev and Adam Gaudette?
These scouts also shared insight on Kurashev’s drop-off and Gaudette’s value to a locker room.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.