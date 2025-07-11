SJHN Daily: Sharks Sign Goalie, Barracuda Release 2025-26 Schedule

On the same day that the San Jose Barracuda released their complete 2025-26 schedule, they may also have added their starting goalie.

The San Jose Sharks announced they signed AHL veteran goaltender Jakub Skarek to a one-year contract. With Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic expected to be the tandem at the NHL level, and the departure of Georgi Romanov, it seems safe to assume Skarek will take a big role for the Barracuda this coming season. The 25-year-old netminder has six years of AHL experience, most recently with the Bridgeport Islanders, under his belt already, and also appeared in two NHL games for the New York Islanders.

He should carry the load with Gabriel Carriere.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What do NHL scouts think of Philipp Kurashev and Adam Gaudette?

Dmitry Orlov discusses why he chose the San Jose Sharks, Brent Burns, and more.

Adam Gaudette spoke about his ups and downs in his career, his decision to join the Sharks, and more.

This is AWESOME! Young Bay Area kid covering local sports! Caught a few minutes of his interview with @Sheng_Peng just now. He currently has just 7 followers, surely our amazing #SJSharks community can get that number up a few hundred. Go follow @SportsHub_Media! https://t.co/MeGCnyVZyD — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) July 10, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Grading the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 draft class.

Brodie Brazil spoke with some Sharks fans about the state of the team.

Salmon poke, chicken gyro bowls, and energy bites… YUM 🍣🥙 pic.twitter.com/sBTmJK46e9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 10, 2025

Eric Pohlkamp also joined Brodie Brazil.

A fan showed off their Collin Graf drawing:

Around The League…

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Matt Dumba from the Dallas Stars.

The Colorado Avalanche signed Josh Manson to a two-year contract extension.

Former Florida Panthers enforcer Nick Tarnasky got into a brawl on a golf course.

What should the New York Islanders do with Pierre Engvall?

Predicting the Philadelphia Flyers‘ opening night roster.

Red Wings hope to find gems at the bottom of the NHL Draft.

Isaac Howard is excited to join the Edmonton Oilers.

Tennessee State delayed its men’s hockey program launch.

Dave Maloney says the new coaching staff will turn the New York Rangers around.