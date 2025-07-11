Links
SJHN Daily: Sharks Sign Goalie, Barracuda Release 2025-26 Schedule
On the same day that the San Jose Barracuda released their complete 2025-26 schedule, they may also have added their starting goalie.
The San Jose Sharks announced they signed AHL veteran goaltender Jakub Skarek to a one-year contract. With Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic expected to be the tandem at the NHL level, and the departure of Georgi Romanov, it seems safe to assume Skarek will take a big role for the Barracuda this coming season. The 25-year-old netminder has six years of AHL experience, most recently with the Bridgeport Islanders, under his belt already, and also appeared in two NHL games for the New York Islanders.
He should carry the load with Gabriel Carriere.
This is AWESOME! Young Bay Area kid covering local sports! Caught a few minutes of his interview with @Sheng_Peng just now.
He currently has just 7 followers, surely our amazing #SJSharks community can get that number up a few hundred. Go follow @SportsHub_Media! https://t.co/MeGCnyVZyD
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) July 10, 2025
Salmon poke, chicken gyro bowls, and energy bites… YUM 🍣🥙 pic.twitter.com/sBTmJK46e9
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 10, 2025
A fan showed off their Collin Graf drawing:
collin graf ! #sanjosesharks #thefutureisteal pic.twitter.com/3sy5vbtpma
— morgen! 🐠 (@rolambossa) July 9, 2025
Ryan Reeves for Thrun? With the team making a youth movement, not sure where Grier is going with this? Don’t get me wrong, writing was on the wall for Thrun, just not sure where he fits when healthy considering 4th line is already bursting at the seams with not enough open slots for playing time and roster spots.
Didn’t see 1/2 of that one coming, but it makes sense We know GMMG wants more snarl and Thrun for snarl works for me. One of my “favorite” Reeves memories came in a blow out playoff game vs vegas. They were crushing and there was a play where the knights break out of the d-zone. And Reeves and one of the Sharks are back in the d-zone, with Reeves holding on to the Sharks player for 12 seconds!!! You could see the linesman yelling at Reeves “let him go” but he can’t call a penalty, so vegas is playing 4-on-4… Read more »
Basically Thruns trade value is that of a sack of pucks? I mean WTF? I will say that I think we need a player that likes to talk shit out there. Trash talk is a thing if you have ever played against or with someone who likes to talk shit, and we don’t really have anyone who is a real antagonist talking shit. But we could have gotten Revo for a conditional 8th rounder in 2032
I thought you would love this move.
You act like a want them to run around head hunting looking for trouble lol. I just want them to finish their checks because it’s just good fundamentals, you have to finish your check, you can’t just skate by someone and let them feel comfortable out there. You don’t have to charge them, just finish you fucking check and let them know you’re out there. Its basic fundamentals that we don’t have, that’s why we suck ass at the speed of light.
Wrong.. again. It’s the Modern NHL, barely any checking until the playoffs.
Ryan Reaves? Is this a fucking joke?
I guess he’s on that 70’s line.
I knew he was up there in years, but 38? How many more fights could he have left? One of the last to not wear a visor.
As someone who has been 38 in recent history I can tell you that 38 is on or about the age where you simply don’t have it in you to do that kind of shit anymore, Thrun must have wanted to go to Toronto or something because this is a strange move.
Well, I suppose the log jam is cleared (in part), and I wouldn’t want to be the first person who looks at Macklin the wrong way this coming season.
oh my god. you’re one of the wimpy, “not another facepuncher” dweebs. typically SJ wimp fan. You’re young stars are gonna get their asses handed to them. This isn’t a bad move. Who the hell is he blocking? It’s not like you guys are competing at a high level next year.
Go back to whatever urinal you crawled out of. The only guys Ryan Reaves can still hit are asleep in their beds.
Yeah disappointing for sure. We had to watch him cheap shot Sharks his whole career and now we have to watch him play for the Sharks at his absolute worst? Man this guy is getting the last laugh on this fanbase. For real: what is he going to do? If he literally breaks Vatrano’s knee and Stenlund’s orbital bone then I guess this is fine. But based on the last few years he’s prolly going to be a disappointment every single time we look at him, and he’ll engage in 3-5 fights w 4th line plugs that turtle and there’s… Read more »
Hopefully he can Raffi Torres himself out of half the season without hurting someone.
Grier went to all this trouble to satisfy our blood lust but the schedule isn’t even out. Watch, the Sharks won’t play Anaheim until February.
Yeah, I just want to rearrange Vatrano and Stenlund’s faces and then I’ll be happy
From log jam on the blue line to log jam on the 4th line. I get the grit but Reeves.
I agree with the log jam, but this was needed – too many liberties taken with our young guys last year (this year we may have a couple more – Misa and Dickinson). I think this clears the way to get rid of Grundstrom and possibly Goodrow. If we can grab a top 6 guy for up front then we can slot the guys we signed down the bottom 6 where they be best suited to really help.
Reaves interview at 1:19:00. From just a few days ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly8m7sXXKJ8
Re: Reeves, so Misa is playing this year, needed a boogeyman to protect the kids
Ironically, reeves is now taking his roster spot.
not necessarily, 3/4 of the games he will be a healthy scratch
No he’s not.
that’s exactly what I was thinking too
I was really enjoying that drawing of graf. My night is now ruined.
Only issue with this trade is that the Sharks didn’t get something more in return. Maybe give up a 6th rd pick on get a 4th in return. Not a ton, but something.
I’m shocked… ;P
You’re not going to get a pick back for a salary that can be buried in the minors.
🤣
On the Skarek move, we’ll see. Makes some sense. Though I do want to see Matt Davis get a shot and I think that happens. Someone made a point that with the NHL season going to 84 games, it’ll be a bit more important for teams to have a back-up who can play a bunch. I’d like to see about 35+ starts from the back-up, which makes the Ravensbergen-Askarov potential tandem a potentially really good idea for down the road. 50 starts is about right for a goalie to have a lot left for the playoffs. Bobrovsky, for example, had… Read more »
Reaves will make it interesting if he’s on the ice when the Sharks play Vancouver with Evander Kane in their lineup.
I was hoping the Sharks were going to pick up Devin Cooley as their 3rd goalie. Good vibes. Skarek does not sound impressive.
Don’t hste Thrun for Reaves, but the Sharks should have gotten a pick.
Don’t love the move but if it helps the skill guys feel safer I’m fine with it. Reaves is one of the few truly scary guys left so better that he’s protecting Sharks instead of trying to hurt them.
So if the Sharks are going to finish better than last year, the question is: Who do they pass in the standings? Aside from some candidates I’ve already seen talked about (BOS, PIT, both of which I agree will be worse), here are my candidates for a dropoff. For Vancouver, was ’23-’24 the real deal and last year was bad luck and bad vibes dragging down a good team? Or was ’23-’24 a mirage and they’ve ignored last year’s rude awakening to vastly overcommit to a group that can’t get it done? Add in Evander Kane and the volatility only… Read more »
That sounds about right to me. I also don’t particularly trust what the Ducks are putting together, if they take a step back and the Sharks take a step forward they could be in the same range.