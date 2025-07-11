Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Sharks Sign Goalie, Barracuda Release 2025-26 Schedule

Published

14 hours ago

on

Credit: Bridgeport Islanders

On the same day that the San Jose Barracuda released their complete 2025-26 schedule, they may also have added their starting goalie.

The San Jose Sharks announced they signed AHL veteran goaltender Jakub Skarek to a one-year contract. With Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic expected to be the tandem at the NHL level, and the departure of Georgi Romanov, it seems safe to assume Skarek will take a big role for the Barracuda this coming season.  The 25-year-old netminder has six years of AHL experience, most recently with the Bridgeport Islanders, under his belt already, and also appeared in two NHL games for the New York Islanders.

He should carry the load with Gabriel Carriere.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What do NHL scouts think of Philipp Kurashev and Adam Gaudette?

Dmitry Orlov discusses why he chose the San Jose Sharks, Brent Burns, and more.

Adam Gaudette spoke about his ups and downs in his career, his decision to join the Sharks, and more.

 Other Sharks News…

Grading the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 draft class.

Brodie Brazil spoke with some Sharks fans about the state of the team.

Eric Pohlkamp also joined Brodie Brazil.

A fan showed off their Collin Graf drawing:

Around The League…

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Matt Dumba from the Dallas Stars.

The Colorado Avalanche signed Josh Manson to a two-year contract extension.

Former Florida Panthers enforcer Nick Tarnasky got into a brawl on a golf course.

What should the New York Islanders do with Pierre Engvall?

Predicting the Philadelphia Flyers‘ opening night roster.

Red Wings hope to find gems at the bottom of the NHL Draft.

Isaac Howard is excited to join the Edmonton Oilers.

Tennessee State delayed its men’s hockey program launch.

Dave Maloney says the new coaching staff will turn the New York Rangers around.

EH

Ryan Reeves for Thrun? With the team making a youth movement, not sure where Grier is going with this? Don’t get me wrong, writing was on the wall for Thrun, just not sure where he fits when healthy considering 4th line is already bursting at the seams with not enough open slots for playing time and roster spots.

1
Reply
Zeke

Didn’t see 1/2 of that one coming, but it makes sense We know GMMG wants more snarl and Thrun for snarl works for me. One of my “favorite” Reeves memories came in a blow out playoff game vs vegas. They were crushing and there was a play where the knights break out of the d-zone. And Reeves and one of the Sharks are back in the d-zone, with Reeves holding on to the Sharks player for 12 seconds!!! You could see the linesman yelling at Reeves “let him go” but he can’t call a penalty, so vegas is playing 4-on-4… Read more »

0
Reply
Boomer

Basically Thruns trade value is that of a sack of pucks? I mean WTF? I will say that I think we need a player that likes to talk shit out there. Trash talk is a thing if you have ever played against or with someone who likes to talk shit, and we don’t really have anyone who is a real antagonist talking shit. But we could have gotten Revo for a conditional 8th rounder in 2032

Last edited 13 hours ago by Boomer
0
Reply
SJShorky

I thought you would love this move.

1
Reply
Boomer

You act like a want them to run around head hunting looking for trouble lol. I just want them to finish their checks because it’s just good fundamentals, you have to finish your check, you can’t just skate by someone and let them feel comfortable out there. You don’t have to charge them, just finish you fucking check and let them know you’re out there. Its basic fundamentals that we don’t have, that’s why we suck ass at the speed of light.

0
Reply
SJShorky

Wrong.. again. It’s the Modern NHL, barely any checking until the playoffs.

0
Reply
Fin Coe

Ryan Reaves? Is this a fucking joke?

2
Reply
Zeke

I guess he’s on that 70’s line.

I knew he was up there in years, but 38? How many more fights could he have left? One of the last to not wear a visor.

Last edited 13 hours ago by Zeke
0
Reply
Boomer

As someone who has been 38 in recent history I can tell you that 38 is on or about the age where you simply don’t have it in you to do that kind of shit anymore, Thrun must have wanted to go to Toronto or something because this is a strange move.

1
Reply
Joseph

Well, I suppose the log jam is cleared (in part), and I wouldn’t want to be the first person who looks at Macklin the wrong way this coming season.

0
Reply
Karan

oh my god. you’re one of the wimpy, “not another facepuncher” dweebs. typically SJ wimp fan. You’re young stars are gonna get their asses handed to them. This isn’t a bad move. Who the hell is he blocking? It’s not like you guys are competing at a high level next year.

-8
Reply
Fin Coe

Go back to whatever urinal you crawled out of. The only guys Ryan Reaves can still hit are asleep in their beds.

Last edited 12 hours ago by Fin Coe
2
Reply
el gato joe

Yeah disappointing for sure. We had to watch him cheap shot Sharks his whole career and now we have to watch him play for the Sharks at his absolute worst? Man this guy is getting the last laugh on this fanbase. For real: what is he going to do? If he literally breaks Vatrano’s knee and Stenlund’s orbital bone then I guess this is fine. But based on the last few years he’s prolly going to be a disappointment every single time we look at him, and he’ll engage in 3-5 fights w 4th line plugs that turtle and there’s… Read more »

Last edited 11 hours ago by el gato joe
0
Reply
ThatBeardedPuck

Hopefully he can Raffi Torres himself out of half the season without hurting someone.

0
Reply
Fallooooooon

Grier went to all this trouble to satisfy our blood lust but the schedule isn’t even out. Watch, the Sharks won’t play Anaheim until February.

1
Reply
kads

Yeah, I just want to rearrange Vatrano and Stenlund’s faces and then I’ll be happy

0
Reply
Diggdat Puck

From log jam on the blue line to log jam on the 4th line. I get the grit but Reeves.

0
Reply
Terry

I agree with the log jam, but this was needed – too many liberties taken with our young guys last year (this year we may have a couple more – Misa and Dickinson). I think this clears the way to get rid of Grundstrom and possibly Goodrow. If we can grab a top 6 guy for up front then we can slot the guys we signed down the bottom 6 where they be best suited to really help.

2
Reply
Zeke

Reaves interview at 1:19:00. From just a few days ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly8m7sXXKJ8

0
Reply
maxi

Re: Reeves, so Misa is playing this year, needed a boogeyman to protect the kids

3
Reply
Falco5

Ironically, reeves is now taking his roster spot.

1
Reply
maxi

not necessarily, 3/4 of the games he will be a healthy scratch

1
Reply
SJShorky

No he’s not.

0
Reply
Karan

that’s exactly what I was thinking too

-1
Reply
Falco5

I was really enjoying that drawing of graf. My night is now ruined.

1
Reply
Zeke

Only issue with this trade is that the Sharks didn’t get something more in return. Maybe give up a 6th rd pick on get a 4th in return. Not a ton, but something.

1
Reply
SJShorky

I’m shocked… ;P

0
Reply
Joseph

You’re not going to get a pick back for a salary that can be buried in the minors.

0
Reply
SJShorky

🤣

0
Reply
Zeke

On the Skarek move, we’ll see. Makes some sense. Though I do want to see Matt Davis get a shot and I think that happens. Someone made a point that with the NHL season going to 84 games, it’ll be a bit more important for teams to have a back-up who can play a bunch. I’d like to see about 35+ starts from the back-up, which makes the Ravensbergen-Askarov potential tandem a potentially really good idea for down the road. 50 starts is about right for a goalie to have a lot left for the playoffs. Bobrovsky, for example, had… Read more »

0
Reply
downriver

Reaves will make it interesting if he’s on the ice when the Sharks play Vancouver with Evander Kane in their lineup.

0
Reply
RecycleShark

I was hoping the Sharks were going to pick up Devin Cooley as their 3rd goalie. Good vibes. Skarek does not sound impressive.

Don’t hste Thrun for Reaves, but the Sharks should have gotten a pick.

0
Reply
SJShorky

Don’t love the move but if it helps the skill guys feel safer I’m fine with it. Reaves is one of the few truly scary guys left so better that he’s protecting Sharks instead of trying to hurt them.

1
Reply
Fin Coe

So if the Sharks are going to finish better than last year, the question is: Who do they pass in the standings? Aside from some candidates I’ve already seen talked about (BOS, PIT, both of which I agree will be worse), here are my candidates for a dropoff. For Vancouver, was ’23-’24 the real deal and last year was bad luck and bad vibes dragging down a good team? Or was ’23-’24 a mirage and they’ve ignored last year’s rude awakening to vastly overcommit to a group that can’t get it done? Add in Evander Kane and the volatility only… Read more »

0
Reply
Joseph

That sounds about right to me. I also don’t particularly trust what the Ducks are putting together, if they take a step back and the Sharks take a step forward they could be in the same range.

0
Reply

