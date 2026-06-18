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Laila Edwards Embraces History, Sharing Moment With “Ride or Die” Caroline Harvey (+)

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DETROIT — Laila Edwards embraces all the history that she’s making.

Edwards is the first draft pick in PWHL San Jose history. At No. 4, she’s the highest-drafted black woman in league history.

“Representation matters,” Edwards said. “That role model-like stature, it’s an honor. And I don’t take it lightly.”

“She’ll be a special part of San Jose, both on and off the ice,” PWHL San Jose GM-head coach Troy Ryan said. “I don’t think you can find a better player to start a new franchise.”

Both on and off the ice, the 6-foot-1 winger-defender is a natural.

The 2026 Olympic gold medalist for Team USA and NCAA champion with Wisconsin — two goals and eight points in seven Olympic games and 12 goals and 45 points in just 28 NCAA appearances this past season — spoke about sharing the moment with her “ride and die” best friend and No. 1 pick Caroline Harvey, her love for the city of San Jose, the advice that she received from Cleveland Heights natives Travis and Jason Kelce, and accidentally hugging Harvey’s mom first after the pick.

Here are some highlights from her sparkling media availability.

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