PWHL
BREAKING: Laila Edwards Is 1st Draft Pick in PWHL San Jose History
PWHL San Jose selects Laila Edwards fourth-overall.
The gold medalist and NCAA champion split her most recent college season between forward and defense, putting up 12 goals and 45 points in 28 games with University of Wisconsin. At the 2026 Olympics, Edwards finished third in team scoring with eight points in six games, solely as a blueliner.
The first draft pick in @PWHL_SanJose history…Laila Edwards! pic.twitter.com/QhAUx55H2s
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 17, 2026
Before that, Edwards was an elite goal scoring forward who totaled 35 goals and 71 points in 41 games during her junior year. At the 2024 World Championship, Edwards won MVP as a forward with six goals in seven games.
What position will head coach and general manager Troy Ryan prefer she play in the PWHL?
“We haven’t had that conversation yet,” Edwards said immediately after her selection.
The Score’s Kyle Cushman ranked Edwards as the third-best prospect in this draft: “What makes it so unique is that Edwards is an elite, elite forward who is still making the transition, and yet she could be even better as a defender long term… Edwards declared for the draft as a defender and, in recent interviews, has made it pretty clear she wants to play a full season as a defender.”
At 6-foot-1, Edwards will also be the tallest woman to play in the PWHL.
The Athletic predicted Edwards to San Jose in their most recent mock draft: “As a defender, Edwards can get more minutes and more time working in the offensive zone with her big shot and could be an intriguing partner for 5-9 shutdown defender Rory Guilday. If Edwards gets to San Jose, she will immediately be the team’s best offensive piece.”
Congratulations, Laila!
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Strictly talking ceiling, Edwards is the second best prospect in the class. To get her at 4 is great for a franchise just starting out. I didn’t love her play at defense last year but it was just her first year playing defense. Her shot is special though.
Awesome pick! Welcome to SJ Laila Edwards! She will be a great fit & core building block for PWHL San Jose.
Hell yeah fuck yeah. We love a rover. She was pretty much the only Team USA athlete I cheered for.
On the Kesselring trade. The Sharks are moving back from 20th to 27th — it isn’t be the first time this happened in a trade. In 2014, the Sharks held the 20th overall pick and traded down to 27 to select Nikolay Goldobin. Turns out, they missed badly. At 20th overall, Nick Schmaltz. Robby Fabbri at 21. Kasperri Kapanen went at 22. Jared McCann went at 24. Picks 23 and 26 were misses. Which just leaves the guy the Bruins grabbed at 25: David Pastrnak. As they say, hindsight is 20/20. But dang, that was a massive miss. And fwiw,… Read more »
That was Wilson. Who had a couple home run drafts and many very bad ones. Grier is a much smarter GM as a former scout.
2nd pick was Sloane Matthews and 2 way center from OSU
3rd Tia Chan goalie from Uconn Hockey East goaltender of the year
4th Lilly Shannon -forward from northeastern was the C
5th Mckenna Van Gelder -defensive forward from Cornell
6 and final – Reichen Kirchmair forward from Providence college
San Jose is cornering the market on Right-Catching Goalies with the Sharks having Asky then Burger & now PHWL San Jose picking Tia Chan.
San Jose, home of the Goofy Handed Goalies!!
An interesting difference between the PWHL draft and the NHL draft is everyone is much older having already completed their college careers so you have a much better sense when drafting who the players are.
And most of the 1st round picks have already been playing for the national teams. Harvey for example is already a two time Olympian