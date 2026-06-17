BREAKING: Laila Edwards Is 1st Draft Pick in PWHL San Jose History

PWHL San Jose selects Laila Edwards fourth-overall.

The gold medalist and NCAA champion split her most recent college season between forward and defense, putting up 12 goals and 45 points in 28 games with University of Wisconsin. At the 2026 Olympics, Edwards finished third in team scoring with eight points in six games, solely as a blueliner.

Before that, Edwards was an elite goal scoring forward who totaled 35 goals and 71 points in 41 games during her junior year. At the 2024 World Championship, Edwards won MVP as a forward with six goals in seven games.

What position will head coach and general manager Troy Ryan prefer she play in the PWHL?

“We haven’t had that conversation yet,” Edwards said immediately after her selection.

The Score’s Kyle Cushman ranked Edwards as the third-best prospect in this draft: “What makes it so unique is that Edwards is an elite, elite forward who is still making the transition, and yet she could be even better as a defender long term… Edwards declared for the draft as a defender and, in recent interviews, has made it pretty clear she wants to play a full season as a defender.”

At 6-foot-1, Edwards will also be the tallest woman to play in the PWHL.

The Athletic predicted Edwards to San Jose in their most recent mock draft: “As a defender, Edwards can get more minutes and more time working in the offensive zone with her big shot and could be an intriguing partner for 5-9 shutdown defender Rory Guilday. If Edwards gets to San Jose, she will immediately be the team’s best offensive piece.”

Congratulations, Laila!