GOTTA SEE IT: Celebrini Protests Penalty Call…In His Favor

EDMONTON — You don’t see this everyday.

Macklin Celebrini, in the second period of the San Jose Sharks’ tilt at the Edmonton Oilers, drew a high sticking call on Mattias Ekholm. Ekholm’s stick, though it went high, never struck Celebrini though.

Most athletes would be happy with the bank error in their favor, and say nary a word. Celebrini, however, vigorously protested the call that was in his favor.

Macklin Celebrini has a flinch reaction to Ekholm’s stick coming up, ref raises his hand & Celebrini immediately waives to the officials that the stick didn’t catch him. Talk about a character player. 🫡#SJSharks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/9eec3kNWPr — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) January 30, 2026

The Rogers Place crowd, who probably only saw Celebrini’s head flinch back off the near Ekholm contact, booed the young San Jose Sharks superstar afterwards.

Credit to Celebrini though, who lived up to his word from a couple weeks ago, when asked about drawing a couple calls on John Carlson in Washington D.C..

“I’ll never go down easy or try to sell it,” Celebrini said after the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 victory at the Washington Capitals. “That’s not the right way to play hockey.”

Just when you think that you’ve seen everything from the remarkable Celebrini, he keeps surprising. While not his intention, he keeps adding to his lore.