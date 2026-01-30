Sharks Blow 3-1 Lead, Lose 4-3 in OT

EDMONTON — The San Jose Sharks visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Collin Graf and Adam Gaudette and Michael Misa scored, but the Sharks blew a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 in OT.

Period 1

Graf goal: Nice job by the top line to back each other up, Smith high turnover, Graf doesn’t allow the Oilers to exit, forces it back, and Celebrini strongarms it to Smith, who holds until he can get Graf wide-open. Really, an impressive demonstration of each forward’s brilliance.

Gaudette goal: Beaut feed by Eklund into Gaudette speed. It was also Eklund who forced the turnover in the NZ, love to see that.

3 goals in first 7:37 against the New York Rangers, 3 in the first 5:55 against the Vancouver Canucks, now 2 in the first 1:35.

3 in: Celebrini defends McDavid like he gets defended, McDavid fronted in OZ, Celebrini shadows from the back, picks McDavid off.

4 in: Podkolzin 3-on-2 chance, Oilers are going to have more pushback than New York and Vancouver. Good test.

8 in: McDavid lulls San Jose Sharks to sleep, they’re watching him so close, great high-to-low pass, but Ferraro prevents the hard cross-slot pass by Nugent-Hopkins to Hyman that would’ve been a likely goal.

Fun match-up, Draisaitl beats Celebrini circling behind net, then hard backhand before Celebrini can catch up. Elite hockey match-up.

10 in: Artemi Panarin isn’t stopping this. Sharks can’t kill an Oilers’ cycle, the last few minutes. It’s what Edmonton has consistently done to San Jose for a long time.

Misa goal: Incredible area stretch pass from Liljegren to Misa speed. First San Jose Sharks shot in a while.

3 goals in first 7:37 against Rangers, 3 in the first 5:55 against the Canucks, 3 in first 11:40 against Oilers.

4 left: Regenda with a physical shift, bowls over Frederic, then forces the puck out from Janmark.

Knoblauch already putting together his McDavid-Draisaitl Voltron.

Period 2

San Jose Sharks have played a fairly clean second so far, obviously aided by a power play, but have quieted Oilers.

Goodrow no-goal: Ostapchuk goes a little too hard into Ingram, not touched, so fair call by the refs for goalie interference. Nice play, regardless, Gaudette point shot, Ostapchuk crashes net, Goodrow there to clean up.

10 in: Momentum management, Sharks could use more offensive pressure, I want Smith to shoot it there rolling down hill on attack, off Celebrini drop. The shooting lane was there for a snipe. He doesn’t, extra pass intercepted, and Oilers counteratack, maybe an Askarov pokecheck on Lazar partial breakaway?

9 left: Sharks come back with purpose though, Toffoli just misses a Grade-A in the slot, then Misa and company go to work on forecheck. Eklund has played with a fire under his ass tonight.

8 left: Kapanen blocks Ferraro point shot high, has a brief break, but Liljegren recovers and erases it for his partner. He’s been playing well.

Ekholm penalty: Crowd doesn’t like it, and I think they’re right. Ekholm stick did get high, so maybe it was a natural reaction. Celebrini, uh, tried to decline the penalty? Mack just adding to his lore.

Celebrini draws a high-stick anyway, after trying to stick up for Ekholm. Talk about a young kid who plays an honest game.

2 left: What a Wennberg steal on Draisaitl, Sharks were tired. Ferraro-Desharnais were on the ice for two minutes-plus.

Period 3

Graf takes it to the net, like it.

Draitsaitl goal: Long shot squeezes through Askarov, who’s been great tonight, and Draisaitl puts it away. Here come the Oilers, can the Sharks withstand the pressure? Good test for the young Sharks, who by and large have sone a decent job so far tonight.

5 in: Dickinson kills play versus Lazar, like. Not able to make the first pass out, but good defense.

6 in: Smart against-the-grain clear by Celebrini, catches Oilers off guard. Mature, doesn’t force attack. That said, the Sharks need to mount an attack soon. It’s all bend don’t break now.

9 in: Sharks kill huge penalty! Just the game, Oilers missing routine passes (for them) or puck skipping. Askarov with a remarkable reaction save with his glove, awkward, but bats it out.

5 left: Outstanding forechecking shift from Ostapchuk, Eklund, and Misa. More of that to close.

McDavid goal: Basically an Oilers’ power play goal, as Ingram was pulled. McDavid picked a corner after a long cycle. Can the San Jose Sharks put the foot on the throat?

3 left: Good calm by Goodrow with puck along DZ wall, he waits for pressure, then one-hands it out for Eklund.

Bouchard goal: Looks like it might have deflected? Ostapchuk had a chance to clear. Earlier too, he had the chance for the ENG, made the right play to try to get it to Celebrini, but Mack out of gas. Tough to give a point to a team that you’re trying to push out of playoffs.

OT

Wennberg-Liljegren-Ferraro to start, Sharks trying to keep Celebrini for next change.

Hyman goal: Bad turnover by Liljegren…and he gets in Askarov’s way.