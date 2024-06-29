Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

BREAKING: Sharks Select Carson Wetsch No. 82

Published

1 hour ago

on

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have selected from the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen Carson Wetsch at No. 82. The Sharks traded up from pick No. 85 by adding a 2025 6th rounder and trading with the New Jersey Devils.

Wetsch, 6’2″, has been described as a speedy physical winger with a pop of offense from his shot. Wetsch is from North Vancouver, BC and grew up playing with Sharks first overall selection Macklin Celebrini.

From the Eliteprospects.com Draft Guide:

Perhaps he projects as a bottom-line player, but he has the speed, shot, and hitting to be a special one with the chance for more. There’s a lot of development ahead for Wetsch, however.

A physical, speedy winger that has some shooting talent fits in the mold of forwards that San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has recently re-signed like Luke Kunin.

San Jose Sharks next pick is in the fourth round, No. 116.

Related Topics:
3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Gotlieb

3rd round curse will be hard to over come but if anyone can… It’s Gushchin … But maybe this kid too

1
Reply
genadinik

GMMG seems to be good in rounds 1 and 2, but round 3 has been a mystery.

Traded up this year and last year to get a player who would have likely been available.

0
Reply
Old Time Hockey Fan

Glad they are drafting, acquiring some physicality for the Orr-ga- ni- zation.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta