San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Select Carson Wetsch No. 82
LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have selected from the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen Carson Wetsch at No. 82. The Sharks traded up from pick No. 85 by adding a 2025 6th rounder and trading with the New Jersey Devils.
Wetsch, 6’2″, has been described as a speedy physical winger with a pop of offense from his shot. Wetsch is from North Vancouver, BC and grew up playing with Sharks first overall selection Macklin Celebrini.
From the Eliteprospects.com Draft Guide:
Perhaps he projects as a bottom-line player, but he has the speed, shot, and hitting to be a special one with the chance for more. There’s a lot of development ahead for Wetsch, however.
A physical, speedy winger that has some shooting talent fits in the mold of forwards that San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has recently re-signed like Luke Kunin.
San Jose Sharks next pick is in the fourth round, No. 116.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
3rd round curse will be hard to over come but if anyone can… It’s Gushchin … But maybe this kid too
GMMG seems to be good in rounds 1 and 2, but round 3 has been a mystery.
Traded up this year and last year to get a player who would have likely been available.
Glad they are drafting, acquiring some physicality for the Orr-ga- ni- zation.