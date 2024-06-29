BREAKING: Sharks Select Carson Wetsch No. 82

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have selected from the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen Carson Wetsch at No. 82. The Sharks traded up from pick No. 85 by adding a 2025 6th rounder and trading with the New Jersey Devils.

Wetsch, 6’2″, has been described as a speedy physical winger with a pop of offense from his shot. Wetsch is from North Vancouver, BC and grew up playing with Sharks first overall selection Macklin Celebrini.

From the Eliteprospects.com Draft Guide:

Perhaps he projects as a bottom-line player, but he has the speed, shot, and hitting to be a special one with the chance for more. There’s a lot of development ahead for Wetsch, however.

A physical, speedy winger that has some shooting talent fits in the mold of forwards that San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has recently re-signed like Luke Kunin.

San Jose Sharks next pick is in the fourth round, No. 116.