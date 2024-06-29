BREAKING: Sharks Buy Out Nikolai Knyzhov

The San Jose Sharks have placed Nikolai Knyzhov on unconditional waivers for purposes of a buyout.

Knyzhov, a defenseman with the San Jose Sharks since 2019-2020, had one year remaining with a cap hit of $1.25 million.

His buyout details are as follows: Essentially, the San Jose Sharks will be charged a $316,667 cap hit in 2024-25 and $466,667 cap hit in 2025-26.

Originally, the Sharks signed the smooth-skating 6-foot-3 defender as a free agent out of the KHL in 2019.

Knyzhov has undergone a series of injuries and setbacks since winning Sharks’ Rookie of the Year in 2020-21. He’s had hernia, groin, and Achilles injuries, among other issues.

Since that time, he has only appeared in 22 games for the San Jose Sharks. He played primarily with the San Jose Barracuda last season, posting 14 points in 40 games.

The Sharks’ blueline, however, was looking crowded headed into camp, so Knyzhov looked like an odd man out once again, along with Kyle Burroughs (traded) and Calen Addison (won’t be qualified). San Jose traded for Jake Walman earlier this week, and are looking to refresh a defense that struggled last season.