BREAKING: Sharks Select Christian Kirsch at No. 116

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have selected goaltender Christian Kirsch at No. 116 in the fourth round of the NHL Entry Draft.

Kirsch is the first goaltender taken by GM Mike Grier since Mason Beaupit in 2022, whose rights with the San Jose Sharks expired last month.

Kirsch is a 6’4″ goaltender from Switzerland. He played for Zug in the Swiss junior league (U20-elit), appearing in 30 games. He played for Switzerland at the World U18 Championship, posting an .872 save percentage in 5 appearances. He is committed to play for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL next season, and is a University of Massachusetts commit for 2025-2026.

From the Eliteprospects Draft Guide:

His physical skills will need a lot of refinement, so there is plenty of work to be done. But with great size and a framework of skills that can be built upon, there’s no question Kirsch could turn into a goaltender that sees NHL time.

The San Jose Sharks next pick is No. 131 in the fifth round.