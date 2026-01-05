San Jose Sharks
Wennberg on Why He Wanted To Come Back to San Jose, Ready To Compete for Cup With Sharks (+)
Alex Wennberg told the San Jose Sharks over the summer that he wanted to stay.
The 31-year-old pending UFA is now off the market, re-signed to a three-year, $18 million contract today.
Wennberg was originally inked by the San Jose Sharks to a two-year deal in the summer of 2024.
Wennberg spoke after practice today, his excitement from the just-signed contract still palpable.
He shared why he’s so excited to return to San Jose, his teammates’ reaction, and more.
It’s been a great week for Wennberg, who was named to the Swedish Olympic team earlier this week.
Alex Wennberg, on why the timing was right for the extension:
I mean, I’m super excited. We loved San Jose from the first second we got here. To be a part of this in the future as well and make it our second home from Sweden, we couldn’t be happier with everything in this organization—what we’re doing here, what we’re building, I’m just super excited. It’s hard to keep in the emotions because it’s something that I’ve always wanted, so I’m just happy it happened. It’s been a good week, and I couldn’t end it any better.
Wennberg, on what it means for the San Jose Sharks organization to invest in him coming out of the rebuild:
There’s trust from them that’s showing that they want me around and like what I’m doing. I feel so honored to get that deal as well, and for us as a team to move forward here. We’re showing that we want to be a playoff team—we want to push for it, we want to go and win the Stanley Cup. I feel like to also get the validation that I get to be a part of this, it feels amazing. I felt it from the second I got here too, from the coaches and everyone, they really had to believe in me as well. I’m just going to keep pushing to be even better for them as well and make this even more.
Wennberg, on how much he loves being in San Jose:
That’s exactly the thing. There are so many good things about it. When I came in with the family, we’d never really been here before, but from the first second, we really loved it. I mean, for us, we also feel like we’re going to be here giving back to the community and be an even bigger part of it. There’s so many exciting things for us, and hopefully the team sees that as well, that we really want to give back…It’s just amazing to feel like our feeling towards the city and the team is also the same way felt towards me.
Wennberg, on how where the team’s place in the standings factored into his decision:
Obviously, I really like where our team is right now and what we’re building on the future we have. For me as well, I want to play for a team, but I feel like the values of the team, what we’re striving for, and overall, I feel like I belong here as well. There’s a different aspect that made a difference, but for us, it was a no-brainer. I always wanted to re-sign here, and the fact that we did it right now, there was no hesitation at all for me. I feel like everything about this is just a great fit for me, and I feel like it really helped the team as well, so it just worked out for the best.
Wennberg, on when he started feeling San Jose was where he wanted to be:
Even in the summer, I told them I would really like to be back here. I’ve been honest with them from the get-go that this is a place I really love. I let my agent deal with all that stuff, it goes back and forth, but I just try to play hockey and focus on what I can do. Right now, it happened really quickly at the end here, but my feelings were always the same and I always wanted the same thing. Just the fact that it happens right now, especially with this week, there’s been a lot of good things happening, so I’m overwhelmed with that. Like I said, I just couldn’t be happier that it happened.
Wennberg, on how this stability might help him going forward:
Everything about it—I know where I’m going to be for the next few years, and I know that I’m going to be competing with the guys around me as well. Like I said from the start here too, we’re building to become a tough team to play against and get into the playoffs, and I feel like we have all the pieces. Everything about this, like you said. I’m going to be playing with a lot of positives behind me, and I feel like it’s just going to help me push to be even better.
Wennberg, on the focuses for the team going into the second half of the season:
It’s been a good first half, but we have to keep pushing. Every team you play against is a really good opponent, so there’s no point in taking a step back. We’re going to move forward and we’re going to learn how to be more consistent and show up every single night and play the same hockey, and especially stick to our identity. If we skate, if we play hard, if we forecheck, we’re tough to beat. I feel like right now, we talk about it a lot, but it’s time to bring that to action as well. I feel like this group is growing, we’re getting more mature, so it’s going to come more and more, but it’s a great opportunity for us to be in this race and really show what we’re meant to do and what the team wants.
Wennberg, on how the extension came together:
I think we started the negotiation [a little while ago], but how it works is we go back and forth. Obviously, you have to wait for the right timing and then it’s tough to say exactly when I knew it was going to happen. It all finished today. Until the last second, you’re still waiting to see what’s going to happen. Right now, when I went to sign the piece of paper, I just felt all the emotions and all the excitement, which is all still kind of new. I’m still kind of enveloped in this whole thing, but as you can probably tell, I couldn’t be more excited.
Wennberg, on how the family feels:
Same thing. Like I said, it’s not only me, it’s my kids and my wife. We have so many good memories already, so to even have more years here to build a future and have my kids grow up here, it’s just the perfect place. Right now, like I said, it’s all new, but we were good at keeping our excitement last night. It’s amazing, and I’m kind of speechless, to be honest.
Wennberg, on when exactly he found out:
Everyone was talking last night, and then we finished it all off and got the deal done today. It’s that recent. That’s why it’s all still kind of new. Obviously, they talk to the agent and Mike is talking way more than I do, so I don’t hear every conversation, but the way they handle it, they’re such pros. For me to just get it done, I’m just super happy with it.
Wennberg, on why three years was the right length:
I feel like three years is a good time. Right now, where the team’s at, what we’re building, and there’s a lot of young players. I’m not saying it’s going to be three years and then we’re done, maybe there could be an extension, but this is a perfect time to have a future here, and then we’ll see how it goes. I feel like both parties are happy with it, and we’ll see after that. Every player is different, every team wants different things. I feel like both parties are really happy and we both saw it as a win-win and felt like it was a good fit for us. Like I said, I’m more than happy to be a Shark for the rest of my career, and we’ll see how it goes. We’re taking these three years, and then we’ll have a new conversation, hopefully.
Wennberg, on his teammates’ reactions:
I kind of just told them right now, because it’s all new…Just even that, they’re all so happy as well. I really feel like, with this group, even if it’s a great success for me, they seem like they’re really happy for me as well, and I would be for them as well. That’s why it’s such a special group. Everyone is just so happy for one another, we fight for one another. To have this news, to feel like I’m going to be with them for another three years—teammates, coaches, all of them—it just feels amazing.
Special thanks to Maddie Dutra for her help transcribing.
Great interview Sheng! Glad to see the sharks are thinking about switching strategies, perhaps like you guys said in podcast, macklin dragged forward the timeline. I do wonder if they would’ve done the same for granny if he was still here at this moment in time.
This is one year later and the player is one year younger at the time of the extension, so who knows?
Of the expiring players, Wennberg certainly made the most sense to extend because we are a lot thinner at C than we are at wing and defense from a depth/prospect perspective. Contract seems fair in terms of length/value. Probably would have preferred 2 years at a higher AAV or a bit lower AAV in 3 years.
Dude… No, they’re not. They have a ton of centers in the system. Defense is where they’re lacking and it’s not even close.
This contract is a steal though. I don’t know where you’re figuring your numbers for someone like him but you’re way off.
Outside of Ostapchuk and Bystedt what centers in the system are potential 3C in the next 3 years? Dellandrea has been our 3C for almost the entire season and you’re talking about how deep the C position is. Hilarious stuff shorky.
I’m talking about the whole system which you referenced dum dum. Don’t try and change the parameters now that you’ve been called out on your ignorance. I’ve listed all the centers in the system numerous times. I guess I’ll do it again for the cranially dense. Celly, Misa, UpChuck, Delly (UFA), Wenny, Bysted, Lund, Giles, McKinney, Svoboda, Labauch… They’ll likely add more in the next draft. And Smith is a natural center if push came to shove. They have a ton. McKinney, Lund, Giles, UpCHuck, Misa could all spend time at 3C over the next 3 years.
Shit, I even forgot about Kurashev and Gaudette who are both centers as well. Lucas you’re out to lunch on this one.
Both are wingers who can slide to center in a pinch. Neither are full-time centers. Sheng has literally reported that the Sharks view Gaudette as a winger not a center.
No, both were centers who moved to wing due to depth. Both guys started the season at center.
there’s basically no one in the org chart that projects to be a realistic 3c option for a good team in the next few years, and that’s if misa hits the ground running at 2c next year. if one of bystedt or ostapchuk can take the reins by by the time wennberg is expiring that would be great but at the moment we have a bunch of guys who are likely at best 4c’s for next years squad
I’m with Snark on this. Defense is the hole and if you want to see what happens to a team with great forwards and not enough blue line, look at Toronto Sharks have a lot of possibilities at 3C. I’ve been a fan of using Misa, Smith and Celebrini at C and having the sort of team which creates matchup problems with 3 lines. But there are so many other potential 3C sorts in the organization. McKinney, Bystedt, Dellandrea, Ostapchuk, Gaudette, Wetsch. I can’t say 3C was a solved problem, but there are a lot of players in the organization… Read more »
Just because you want Smith to play center doesn’t mean the Sharks have interest in it. Dellandrea isn’t a 3C. He doesn’t have the puck ability to play 3C as we have seen this year. Per Sheng’s reporting, the Sharks do not view Gaudette as center but rather a wing who can play spot games at center if needed. Wetsch is a winger not a center. McKinney I think has a good shot to be a 3C someday but probably not on a timeline that will interfere with Wennberg’s 3-year extension. That leaves Bystedt and Ostapchuk as the 3C options.… Read more »
Actually, Shengs reporting said the opposite. The depth at center allowed them to move Gaudette to wing higher in the lineup. You’re just wrong dude. Suck it up and take the L.
Until today, I wouldn’t have written off any of the names as a 3C. Albeit some are more than a year away. I’d be good with a hard, heavy 3rd line of Regenda, Ostapchuk and Dellandrea in the nearer term. Still, the best 3rd lines are chemistry lines and, being fair, the deployment this season has been mostly “whose left?” Which is why I’m not so down on Dellandrea or Gaudette as 3C. Warsofsky loves his 4th line and puts all the good players on lines 1 and 2. Which is why the 3rd line is what’s left The top… Read more »
One thing to consider, though is that Wenberg can play wing. So you throw him on Misas wing on line 2 or vice versa and you’ve got a perfect mentor situation. Gives the wings in the AHL time to marinate.
I’d be OK with that.
Its easy to slot guys for the longer term, but this is still a development phase for a lot of players. Misa isn’t ready enough to be plug and play, so having a mentor sort on his line is probably necessary.
Just looking at the Sharks line-up last game, I counted 11 of the 20 guys who played age 25 or under.
Next season, expect to see Pohlkamp, Lund, Musty with perhaps Bystedt, Cagnoni and Thompson taking their shot at a roster spot, too.
Still a lot of player development needed.
This deal makes a lot of sense from a hockey perspective, even if Misa is ready to be a 2C in year one of Wennberg’s extension, you’ve got an elite 3C behind him. And from a culture perspective, this is the kind of person you want to keep around. The team is better for it, the community is better for keeping the Wennbergs in town.
Agree, 100%.
Agree completely and love the signing. Much more polarizing, but do some or all of the arguments for keeping Wennberg also apply to Ferraro? Outside of Dickinson, the organizational depth at D is thin. We have a question mark on the NHL roster in Mukhamadullin (who I still hope puts it together and stays healthy), some intriguing guys in Cagnoni and Pohlkamp, and then some real question marks (Havelid, Sahlin-Wallenius, etc). Are we likely to find something better than Ferraro on the FA market? Doesn’t look like it. Personally I’d extend Ferraro. On a good Sharks team, I think he… Read more »
I’m with JD on this one – it’s the terms of the likely deal that would scare me off with Ferraro. But if he’s willing to stay and be paid as a #4/5 for four or less years, I’d keep him. One thing I like about the Wennberg signing is he fits the size profile of a good team down the middle. Ferraro isn’t a big guy, I’d rather see some size added on defense to compensate for Cagnoni in the coming years.
Yup. Can’t have Polkamp, Ferraro and Cags on the backend at the same time.
I get your point that overall size is good. But, while not big, Ferraro doesn’t play small.
Honestly, whether those 3 could coexist on a successful team, depends on who the other 3 D-men are in that corps. And, I’m not sure we can plan our future around Pohlkamp and Cagnoni, much less both, being a part of it (yet). My point is that I don’t think the team makes a Ferraro decision based on that assumption.
Yeah Ferraro does play small. Watch his board work closer. He struggles with big guys. The reality with him though is that his hands are awful. His decision making is hit or miss game to game.
Fair point. I agree that, for a deal with Ferrari to make sense, it has to be of reasonable duration and cost.
Wallenius might be the big sleeper. He’s having a good tourny right now it appears.
Ferraro isn’t anywhere near as good at his job as Wenny is at his.
Liked what I saw of Sahlin Wallenius in the game today (saw part of it). Also saw parts of the Canada loss, and it was a very mixed bag for Misa. Great assist on the PP, made some nice defensive plays and some subtle good plays, but also had a brain fart penalty and wasn’t quite good enough defending on the GWG. Think GMMG has decided he’s going to let this team push for the playoffs, which means keeping the things which are working. Mario is one of the things that is working. And since I doubt GMMG wants to… Read more »
By necessity, Ferraro has been too often miscast as a top-pairing defenseman in recent years. That’s well established. But he’s a competent 2nd pairing defenseman and penalty killer, and a good locker room guy. If he can be retained on a reasonable deal, I think they’d regret parting with him.
And, I like Sahlin-Wallenius too. I hope his success overseas translates to the NHL.
He’s not a 2nd pair on a contender. At best he’s 3rd pair. If he signs him I hope there is no trade protection. I would much rather keep Lily at this point.
I think, with the other elements he brings, Ferraro can be a #4 on a contender. But we can disagree on that. I see where you’re coming from.
Granted, if Liljigren can be retained on a more reasonable deal, I could maybe be convinced to do that instead of Mario. But, as they stand today, on the same deal, Ferraro is the better player.
Ferraro is not without his flaws but I think if he’d never been asked to be more than a second pairing guy and kill penalties, there’d be a lot fewer critics.
have to imagine this deal was signed with the hope that alex is the 3c throughout the deal, since his offensive game isn’t good enough to be a 2c on real contenders but is more than enough for a matchup line 3c on that type of team
Good deal for both sides.
I like that this guy appreciates being in NorCal.
Nice to see someone get commitment and paid. A lot of these players are facing an unknown next step and that weigh on a lot of them. This is a positive sign.
I’m guessing he ultimately Wennberg was willing to accept less term for stronger trade protection and slightly higher than market AAV. Rising cap probably also made him more comfortable taking less term instead of holding out for 4 or 5 years.