SJHN Daily: Sheng’s Thoughts on Wennberg Extension, Misa Won’t Play for Gold

Canada won’t play for gold again.

San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick Michael Misa and Team Canada were upset by Czechia 6-4 in the World Junior Championships semi-finals.

The Canadians have officially failed to reach the Gold Medal Game at the #WorldJuniors for the third consecutive year — The longest since 1981. 😬 This is also the third straight year where Czechia has bounced Canada in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/dOeRmX1q4g — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2026

For the third consecutive year, Canada will not play for a gold medal. Misa scored two goals and seven points in six games. He had an assist during the loss yesterday, and centered Team Canada’s top line throughout the tournament, but was on the ice for Czechia’s game-winning goal.

Terrible break late for Team Canada and Michael Misa as the puck deflects off his skate, off his man and in. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/6y5cxpFyCf — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) January 5, 2026

He also took a late penalty for putting his hand on the puck off a faceoff.

3P 05.13: 🇨🇦 3-4 🇨🇿 Michael Misa, with the stick of Max Curran tying him up on the faceoff, touches the puck with his hand after the draw. The officials say 2 minutes for delay of game, which leads to a wave of boos from the crowd.#hockey #worldjuniors #wjc pic.twitter.com/jt9tkn3H7N — Simo Frigolé (@kettusport) January 5, 2026

Misa and company will play for the bronze medal against Finland on Monday.

After that, Misa’s future is still uncertain. The 18-year-old can still play in two NHL games before the San Jose Sharks burn the first year of his three-year entry-level contract. He could also be loaned back to the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Craig Button predicted Macklin Celebrini to Team Canada last July. Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair ask Button about that prediction, and his thoughts on the Sharks’ playoff chances. Plus, Dan Boyle shares his experience playing in the Olympics and what it could mean for the young Sharks star.

Alex Wennberg signs a three-year extension.

Pavol Regenda scores hat trick in Sharks loss.

Collin Graf leaves Sharks practice.

Why has Wennberg enjoyed his time with the San Jose Sharks so much?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

This team loves each other. 👊@BrodieBz and Drew break down today's game: https://t.co/ZX3hyq6i4b pic.twitter.com/ZolblpD6Kx — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 4, 2026

Leo Sahlin Wallenius led Sweden in ice time in their semifinal victory. Sweden and Czechia will play for WJC gold on Monday.

Fans celebrated Regenda’s hat trick by throwing their giveaway soccer balls onto the ice.

Eric Pohlkamp puts up two points for Denver after returning from the Spengler Cup.

AROUND THE NHL…

Gabriel Landeskog suffers upper-body injury.

Czechia celebrates a huge win as they advance to the Gold Medal game #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/zNxX2L7tsX — BarDown (@BarDown) January 5, 2026

Florida Panthers host first Miami Winter Classic.

New Jersey Devils fans boo Luke Hughes in loss.

Sidney Crosby caps off electric Pittsburgh Penguins comeback.

Fraser Minten scores twice in front of family and friends.

Logan Stanley suspended one game.

Tyler Bertuzzi‘s hat trick helps Chicago Blackhawks defeat Vegas Golden Knights.

John Beecher suspended one game.