Links
SJHN Daily: Sheng’s Thoughts on Wennberg Extension, Misa Won’t Play for Gold
Canada won’t play for gold again.
San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick Michael Misa and Team Canada were upset by Czechia 6-4 in the World Junior Championships semi-finals.
The Canadians have officially failed to reach the Gold Medal Game at the #WorldJuniors for the third consecutive year — The longest since 1981. 😬
This is also the third straight year where Czechia has bounced Canada in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/dOeRmX1q4g
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2026
For the third consecutive year, Canada will not play for a gold medal. Misa scored two goals and seven points in six games. He had an assist during the loss yesterday, and centered Team Canada’s top line throughout the tournament, but was on the ice for Czechia’s game-winning goal.
Terrible break late for Team Canada and Michael Misa as the puck deflects off his skate, off his man and in. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/6y5cxpFyCf
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) January 5, 2026
He also took a late penalty for putting his hand on the puck off a faceoff.
3P 05.13: 🇨🇦 3-4 🇨🇿
Michael Misa, with the stick of Max Curran tying him up on the faceoff, touches the puck with his hand after the draw. The officials say 2 minutes for delay of game, which leads to a wave of boos from the crowd.#hockey #worldjuniors #wjc pic.twitter.com/jt9tkn3H7N
— Simo Frigolé (@kettusport) January 5, 2026
Misa and company will play for the bronze medal against Finland on Monday.
After that, Misa’s future is still uncertain. The 18-year-old can still play in two NHL games before the San Jose Sharks burn the first year of his three-year entry-level contract. He could also be loaned back to the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
Craig Button predicted Macklin Celebrini to Team Canada last July. Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair ask Button about that prediction, and his thoughts on the Sharks’ playoff chances. Plus, Dan Boyle shares his experience playing in the Olympics and what it could mean for the young Sharks star.
Alex Wennberg signs a three-year extension.
Pavol Regenda scores hat trick in Sharks loss.
Collin Graf leaves Sharks practice.
Why has Wennberg enjoyed his time with the San Jose Sharks so much?
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
This team loves each other. 👊@BrodieBz and Drew break down today's game: https://t.co/ZX3hyq6i4b pic.twitter.com/ZolblpD6Kx
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 4, 2026
Leo Sahlin Wallenius led Sweden in ice time in their semifinal victory. Sweden and Czechia will play for WJC gold on Monday.
Fans celebrated Regenda’s hat trick by throwing their giveaway soccer balls onto the ice.
Eric Pohlkamp puts up two points for Denver after returning from the Spengler Cup.
AROUND THE NHL…
Gabriel Landeskog suffers upper-body injury.
Czechia celebrates a huge win as they advance to the Gold Medal game #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/zNxX2L7tsX
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 5, 2026
Florida Panthers host first Miami Winter Classic.
New Jersey Devils fans boo Luke Hughes in loss.
Sidney Crosby caps off electric Pittsburgh Penguins comeback.
Fraser Minten scores twice in front of family and friends.
Logan Stanley suspended one game.
Tyler Bertuzzi‘s hat trick helps Chicago Blackhawks defeat Vegas Golden Knights.
John Beecher suspended one game.
Sweden's top three players of the tournament, as selected by their federation:
– Ivar Stenberg (2026)
– Anton Frondell (CHI)
– Viggo Bjorck (2026)
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 5, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sheng, couldn’t agree more about this nonsense about blocking prospects. If they prove they’re ready, the coach and management will make room on the roster. I suspect it’s younger fans who think like that. You get what you earn in life. Pro sports is no different.
Yeah, you see what happens with guys like Graf and Chernyshov who earn their ice time. Dickinson has been quietly starting to show out over the last couple weeks as well, although a little of that has been blue line injuries, but he’s holding his own. It takes time, and having the vets around to provide leadership and a consistent baseline is a really good thing.
Agreed.
Rough WJC for Misa. He did some good things, but very uneven. On the GWG, he’s battling his guy pretty well, but its too close to the net. The pass hits Misa’s skate as he battling, then the Czechia player’s skate and then in. Double deflection off skates. The Czechia player can’t even look at the puck when it hits his skate, as Misa’s spinning him around. Hard work created the chance to get lucky for Czechia. If Misa is a half step closer, he can push the guy out just a bit further and the goal doesn’t happen. Misa… Read more »
You can’t blame Misa even a little on that goal. Pure bad luck. That’s what you get in single elimination though. Bad bounce and you’re done. I agree with the rest though. Misa was the #1 center facing the toughest defensive matchups. When a team game plans to eliminate you it’s tougher sledding. He did fine coming off an injury playing with his 3rd set of new teammates in the last month. Hockey it still a team sport and if your linemates are hard to find chemistry with you will struggle. He still had a bunch of points and he’s… Read more »
There was a lot of speculation that Canada would send out Misa with Martone and McKenna and that didn’t happen. I think Hage probably looked a lot better with McKenna on his wing. Yeah, Martone and Iginla are legit, but quite frankly, I’m not the biggest Iginla fan. I agree that you can’t get too up in arms about a double deflection goal like that. Misa had control of the player and the stick, but then that happened. You can definitely argue that if he doesn’t have a physical advantage over junior players, he’s not well suited for the NHL… Read more »