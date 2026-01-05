Sharks Injury Update: Graf Leaves Practice, Mukhamadullin & Klingberg & Desharnais News

A San Jose Sharks practice went from ho-hum to uh-oh to good news today.

Shakir Mukhamadullin and John Klingberg missed practice, Collin Graf left practice because of apparent discomfort, and Alex Wennberg signed a three-year extension.

Mukhamadullin left Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury. It’s considered day-to-day but still being evaluated, according to San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

“They’re all different injuries, in a sense. So if it was one thing, you could kind of pinpoint it, but it’s some bad luck, really since the end of last year,” Warsofsky said, of the seemingly much-injured young defenseman.

“It’s extremely frustrating, especially when you’re trying to find your game and establish yourself as a National Hockey League player,” Warsofsky added. “I think that’s the bigger picture of it.”

It’s also not great news for Klingberg (lower-body), who suffered an injury during the New Year’s Eve 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Warsofsky ruled Klingberg out for the coming week.

While still day-to-day — San Jose Hockey Now saw Klingberg in the locker room, with no obvious injury — that means another three games out (Jan. 6 versus Columbus Blue Jackets, Jan. 7 at Los Angeles Kings, Jan. 10 versus Dallas Stars).

On the bright side, Vincent Desharnais (upper-body), out since Nov. 26, participated again in practice, and could be an option to return against the Blue Jackets.

There was an injury scare during practice though.

I didn't see defensive pairings, there were 7 d-men mixing in, Orlov, Liljegren, Ferraro, Iorio, Dickinson, Leddy & Desharnais — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 4, 2026

Graf left midway during practice, in some discomfort. But Graf returned to finish practice, and both he and Warsofsky told SJHN that he was okay.

We’ll see for sure at practice tomorrow.