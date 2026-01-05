San Jose Sharks
Sharks Injury Update: Graf Leaves Practice, Mukhamadullin & Klingberg & Desharnais News
A San Jose Sharks practice went from ho-hum to uh-oh to good news today.
Shakir Mukhamadullin and John Klingberg missed practice, Collin Graf left practice because of apparent discomfort, and Alex Wennberg signed a three-year extension.
Mukhamadullin left Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury. It’s considered day-to-day but still being evaluated, according to San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.
“They’re all different injuries, in a sense. So if it was one thing, you could kind of pinpoint it, but it’s some bad luck, really since the end of last year,” Warsofsky said, of the seemingly much-injured young defenseman.
“It’s extremely frustrating, especially when you’re trying to find your game and establish yourself as a National Hockey League player,” Warsofsky added. “I think that’s the bigger picture of it.”
It’s also not great news for Klingberg (lower-body), who suffered an injury during the New Year’s Eve 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Warsofsky ruled Klingberg out for the coming week.
While still day-to-day — San Jose Hockey Now saw Klingberg in the locker room, with no obvious injury — that means another three games out (Jan. 6 versus Columbus Blue Jackets, Jan. 7 at Los Angeles Kings, Jan. 10 versus Dallas Stars).
On the bright side, Vincent Desharnais (upper-body), out since Nov. 26, participated again in practice, and could be an option to return against the Blue Jackets.
There was an injury scare during practice though.
I didn't see defensive pairings, there were 7 d-men mixing in, Orlov, Liljegren, Ferraro, Iorio, Dickinson, Leddy & Desharnais
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 4, 2026
Graf left midway during practice, in some discomfort. But Graf returned to finish practice, and both he and Warsofsky told SJHN that he was okay.
We’ll see for sure at practice tomorrow.
GMMG chose a lane. It wouldn’t have been the lane I chose, but I get the argument and rationale for GMMG picking the lane he did. There were good arguments for pushing for the playoffs and rewarding this group — and there were good arguments for trading away good players in a seller’s market. Wennberg was the top tradable asset — and he is off the market. GMMG isn’t going to break things up; this team is going to try and make the playoffs. Its not clear if GMMG is going to add, but he isn’t going to subtract any… Read more »
You shut your mouth about a Ferraro extension!😜🤣 I really hope that doesn’t happen. Move him and bring up Cags at the worst.
If this is about keeping the vibe in the room and pushing for a playoff spot, its hard to see the scenario where Mario gets moved. He’s having his best season and playing a meaningful role in this push. Since the playoff push lane is the lane GMMG has chosen, I can’t see him getting moved. And I also can’t see why GMMG would let him walk for nothing in return.
As for moving Mario and bringing up Cagnoni, there’d still be 8 roster d-men even if GMMG moves him.
It could just be because Wennberg is seen as a longer term piece and signed for something that worked for the team, too.
I think more than a few options are still on the table for Ferraro. I think he’s a good 3rd pairing LHD, but not a major need for the team
Dickinson is doing fine as a 3rd pair LD and Shak and Orlov have the other spots locked down. Well, assuming Mr. Glass comes back before the TDL. Cags could be the 3rd pair LD and PP specialist. On the right you have Iorio, Lily (own renta), Klinger. So trade Ferraro and Leddy and you’re down to 8 with Cags. Or go big and trade Ferraro, Lily or Deharnais, Leddy and get an upgrade at RD.
Well, you have to dump Leddy somehow and now you have a contract retention slot to do it. Also, Deharnais is a UFA as well. You can keep Klingberg as a self rental if they don’t see him as a solution past this season.
just because he chose push doesn’t mean he has to re-sign Mario. Mario’s level of play is completely replaceable. He’s not playing that great.
I don’t think extending Wennberg is just about not subtracting this year. GMMG could have kept Wennberg and let him walk at the end of the year if that was all that was important. If you trade him or let him walk, then what? Nobody (currently) can reasonably think Misa is ready to open next season as 2C or Bystedt as 3C. So if Wennberg, is gone there is a big/important hole. Trading assets for a new stopgap to replace the existing stopgap (Wennberg) is silly. And I think we all need to face to the new reality – the… Read more »
From what people are saying it would surprise me in the least if someone could have filled in at 3c next season. Between Giles, UpChuck, Bystedt and Misa or even re-signing Delly, they had plenty of options. What this does is firmly say they don’t want someone to fill in there, they want a contender level 3C. It says they intend to be a playoff team asap.
Any updates on Smith returning to lineup? Injuries piling up on the Sharks.