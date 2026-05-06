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SJHN Daily: Celebrini-Matthews Social Media Buzz, Pavelski’s Son Drafted

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Credit: Waterloo Black Hawks

Joe Pavelski’s son is following in his footsteps.

The San Jose Sharks legend’s son – 15-year-old Nate Pavelski – was drafted to the USHL.

The Waterloo Black Hawks – who Joe played two seasons for from 2002 to 2004 – selected Nate 31st overall in the third round of the draft.

Joe was named the USHL Rookie of the Year in the 2002-03 season, where he scored 36 goals and 33 assists through 60 games played.

While Joe was then drafted, 205th overall, by the San Jose Sharks in 2003, Nate is still three years from being NHL Draft eligible, with an October birthday.

Nate has been playing for the Madison Capitals AAA team, where the forward recorded 27 goals and 42 assists in 59 games played in his U-15 year.

The coach of that team?

Joe himself.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks will pick No. 2 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Who could the San Jose Sharks be eyeing at No. 2?

San Jose Hockey Now is starting a YouTube channel membership and brand-new Discord channel!

Nine potential defensemen targets for the San Jose Sharks this summer.

Igor Chernyshov opened up in Russian about his season, what he’s reading, and more.

Alex Wennberg spoke about healthy competition with Michael Misa for the 2C role.

Mattias Havelid was playing his best hockey for the San Jose Barracuda before an injury this season.

Barclay Goodrow spoke about the San Jose Sharks’ season.

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Patrick Giles.

Macklin Celebrini recorded a video for a young child who had a Celebrini-themed fourth birthday party.

San Jose Sharks prospect Haoxi (Simon) Wang was the best defenseman at the 2026 D1B Men’s Worlds.

Brodie Brazil spoke to The Hockey Guy.

Auston Matthews now follows Macklin Celebrini on Instagram (and Celebrini followed him back):

The Sharks have created a Hockey Zen playlist on YouTube.

Around the NHL…

Auston Matthews isn’t sure he’ll be back with the Toronto Maple Leafs this fall.

A preview of the second round series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres.

Noah Cates is out for the rest of the second round.

For the first time since 2019, there won’t be a team from Florida in the Stanley Cup Final.

The PWHL is expected to announce Detroit as its newest expansion destination.

Matthew Schaefer, Ivan Demidov, and Beckett Sennecke are your Calder Trophy finalists.

Is it time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to say goodbye to Evgeni Malkin?

Victor Hedman on why he stepped away from the Tampa Bay Lightning to focus on his mental health.

The Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog is one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

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