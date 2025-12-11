Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #32: Why Dickinson Grew Up Canadiens Fan, Askarov Back, Reaves Says Leafs “Stepping Stone” to San Jose

Published

4 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

TORONTO — Sam Dickinson grew up in Toronto, but he was not a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

He can thank his father, Steve, for sparing him.

“I grew up in the 70’s. My parents wanted me to have a nice childhood,” Steve laughed, “so it was pretty easy to be a Montreal Canadiens fan.”

The Canadiens, led by the likes of Guy Lafleur, Larry Robinson, and Ken Dryden dominated the decade, hoisting six Stanley Cups. The Leafs reached the Semi-Finals, the equivalent of the Conference Finals, once in the 70’s, getting swept by the Canadiens.

So the Dickinson family was, until the San Jose Sharks made their middle child the No. 11 pick of the 2024 Draft, fans of the Habs.

“I loved Price and Subban, Pacioretty, their best players,” Sam recalled.

He admitted, when the San Jose Sharks traded for Price’s contract over the summer, that the thought crossed his mind, how cool it would be to play with one of his childhood favorites.

“Maybe the little kid in me was like, yeah, maybe,” Dickinson smiled.

San Jose Sharks (14-14-3)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start. Yaroslav Askarov, who was too sick to back up at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, is feeling better, and will be able to back up.

Askarov was set to start against the Flyers, but he started feeling ill on Monday. He says it was the flu.

These are the Sharks’ projected lines, Warsofsky confirmed that Zack Ostapchuk, Nick Leddy, and Vincent Iorio will sit out:

Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Skinner-Dellandrea-Kurashev
Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Orlov-Klingberg
Dickinson-Liljegren

Nedeljkovic

Ex-Leaf Ryan Reaves called Toronto “a stepping stone” to San Jose.

Toronto Maple Leafs (14-11-4)

Henry Thrun will make his Maple Leafs debut tonight. The San Jose Sharks traded Thrun to Toronto over the summer for Ryan Reaves.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs is at 4 PM PT at Scotiabank Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

jrauh

Sheng, any footage of the Asky dance?

Mac Dawg

Here you go

giphy-2
Sheng Peng

Nope sorry

Zeke

Never heard of Dennis Hildeby.

He’s 24 and 6’7″.

.936 sv% thus far in 9 games, with 2-2-2 record.

Leafs have played 4 goalies this season. Cayden Primeau has a few games.

The 1A, 1B duo of Stolarz and Woll has played most of the games. Both are on IR.
Puckpedia lists Artur Akhtyamov as the other goalie on the roster. if he gets in, it’ll be his first NHL game
Given how well he’s played against his former team, looking forward to Liljegren getting his first NHL rooster …

Zeke

I’m wondering if GMMG considers an unusual but potentially intriguing player to bring into the Sharks org. The player’s name is Boston Buckberger. He’s too old for the draft, a 2003 birthday and never drafted. He’s a 6′ left shot d-man. He’s effectively a free agent when his college season ends. In the NCAA, he had prior seasons of 27 pts and 30pts and +/- of +32, +30. This season, he’s +20 which leads NCAA d-men (17 games). He has 59 shots on goal, that’s 4th. 15 points, tied for 8th. So what makes him so interesting? He’s a left… Read more »

Teal Future

I mean, his first name is Boston so you know GMMG is all over this one…

