SJHN Daily: Celebrini Remains Canada Captain, Sharks Will Have No. 20 Pick in 2026 Draft

Macklin Celebrini is going to be Sidney Crosby’s captain.

The San Jose Sharks superstar was originally named captain of Canada’s World Championships side on Sunday.

Then Sidney Crosby, or “Captain Canada” as Celebrini called him, according to The Athletic, announced on Tuesday that he was coming to Worlds.

But instead of Crosby stepping into the captain’s role he has occupied plenty of times, Crosby and Team Canada opted to stick with Celebrini’s leadership following a “player-led discussion”, according to Chris Johnston. Instead, Crosby will be an alternate captain with previously-announced veterans Ryan O’Reilly and John Tavares.

So it appears the Canadian men’s hockey torch has officially been passed.

19-year-old Celebrini will captain Crosby and the rest of Team Canada at the World Championships, starting May 15 against Sweden at 7:20 AM PT.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks signed Carson Wetsch to an entry-level contract.

Last time a top-5 pick was traded, post-Draft lottery, was 2008. So chances are, #SJSharks aren't trading the No. 2. But if they do, here's what they can learn from the almost dozen recent top-10 pick trades: https://t.co/2cakjclQGM — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) May 12, 2026

Other Sharks News…

Because of the Anaheim Ducks’ second-round loss, the Sharks will pick No. 20 in the 2026 Draft. That was the Edmonton Oilers’ first, acquired last Trade Deadline for Jake Walman.

The latest updates on a likely PWHL San Jose team, with an announcement expected Tuesday.

Brodie Brazil spoke to Nick Nollenberger.

A review of Dmitry Orlov’s season with the Sharks.

Former San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Iorio was a hockey stunt double in Prime Video’s just-released show “Off Campus”:

Around the NHL…

The CHL voted on its 50 best players over the last 50 years, with Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby at the very top.

The schedule for the Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights’ Western Conference Finals has been released.

Goal of the playoffs?

MITCHELL MARNER ARE YOU KIDDING?! Undisputed GOAL OF THE PLAYOFFS 😵😮‍💨 https://t.co/aS9VEBjXZj pic.twitter.com/PmYo8ikEat — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 15, 2026

Barring injury, for the 46th consecutive season, a former teammate of Jaromir Jagr will appear in the Stanley Cup Final Brett Kulak (Avalanche) or Rasmus Andersson (Golden Knights) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 15, 2026

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are waiting for the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres to finish their series. The Habs are now up 3-2.

NHL rookies who are becoming household names this season.

Vancouver Canucks legends Daniel and Henrik Sedin were named co-presidents of Hockey Operations.

Who is on the Daily Faceoff Trade Boards heading into the offseason?

The Philadelphia Flyers’ general manager is backing Matvei Michkov.

The Edmonton Oilers fired coach Kris Knoblauch.