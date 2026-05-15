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San Jose Sharks

Scouts on What Sharks Should Do With No. 2 Pick (+)

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Who would NHL scouts take with the No. 2 pick?

Post-Draft lottery, three current or former NHL amateur scouts shared their thoughts about what they’d do if they were the San Jose Sharks.

Scout #1, assuming that the Toronto Maple Leafs selected winger Gavin McKenna first-overall, leaned toward winger Ivar Stenberg as the next “Best Player Available”.

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