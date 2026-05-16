What Will Celebrini’s Extension Look Like?

Macklin Celebrini is spoken of in the same breath as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

And now, the San Jose Sharks superstar is going to get paid like them.

The 19-year-old is coming off a remarkable sophomore campaign, setting a San Jose Sharks’ franchise record for single-season points with 115. He was a Ted Lindsay Award finalist, for most outstanding player as voted on by the NHLPA, and will also likely finish top-five in the Hart Trophy voting, for most valuable player.

Celebrini spearheaded a 34-point improvement in the standings, dragging the San Jose Sharks from worst team in the NHL in 2024-25 to playoff contention until the last week of this season.

All this in the second year of his entry-level contract, an almost unprecedented level of success for a sophomore teenage player.

This July 1, Celebrini is eligible to sign a massive contract extension. What will it look like?

Crosby and McDavid’s second contracts, among a handful of others, should be comps for Celebrini’s second deal.

Two NHL player agents, neither with Celebrini’s camp, shared their thoughts, too.