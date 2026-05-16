San Jose Sharks
What Will Celebrini’s Extension Look Like?
Macklin Celebrini is spoken of in the same breath as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
And now, the San Jose Sharks superstar is going to get paid like them.
The 19-year-old is coming off a remarkable sophomore campaign, setting a San Jose Sharks’ franchise record for single-season points with 115. He was a Ted Lindsay Award finalist, for most outstanding player as voted on by the NHLPA, and will also likely finish top-five in the Hart Trophy voting, for most valuable player.
Celebrini spearheaded a 34-point improvement in the standings, dragging the San Jose Sharks from worst team in the NHL in 2024-25 to playoff contention until the last week of this season.
All this in the second year of his entry-level contract, an almost unprecedented level of success for a sophomore teenage player.
This July 1, Celebrini is eligible to sign a massive contract extension. What will it look like?
Crosby and McDavid’s second contracts, among a handful of others, should be comps for Celebrini’s second deal.
Two NHL player agents, neither with Celebrini’s camp, shared their thoughts, too.
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
One hundred billion dollars!
How about a short high dollar contact while the Sharks have lots of cap space? E.g., 2 x 25 followed by 7 x 13 = 141?
I’d be ok with 14 mil for 8 years. This kid is a such a unicorn for the Sharks. I wouldn’t be mad at the risk of this kind of contract.
While it won’t happen. I do wish a (this) team would do something out of the box like this and take advantage of the freed up cap space in the short term, to set themselves up long term.
At that price I’d rather not have him walk after 2 years. We would just have to pay him even more. Might as well just pay him more now to cost control long term. The price will keep goin up.
It’s a great concept to use the first deal as essentially a way to front load cap hit, but this is not allowed by the NHL.The yearly cap hit is based on the full contract AAV, not cash paid per year. I don’t think you can do it as two prearranged deals either, since that would essentially be a single contract. Even if you had a handshake agreement to sign the second deal for much lower, you’d then expose the player to a huge RFA offer sheet from at least one other team, and then they’d be forced to match… Read more »
This is actually really easy. Give him what he wants for 8 years.
8×16? Sure.
8×20? No problem
8×25 + jumbos beard? I’ll grab the scissors.
There is no Sharks without Celebrini in 2026+. He has us completely bent. The only thing we can do is sign him to the max, whatever it takes.