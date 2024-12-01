Connect with us

Hockey History

Sturm on Where Sharks Are Now…And Where They Need To Go To Win Stanley Cup (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

WASHINGTON — Nico Sturm has thought a lot about his post-hockey career.

Going in depth with him about where the 2024-25 San Jose Sharks are, and where he thinks they want to go, you can see a GM or coach in the 30-year-old’s future.

Sturm, a man of many interests, has also contemplated aviation or sports marketing or broadcasting. On the hockey side, he’s probably more interested in being a development coach than anything.

But for now? Sturm applied his 2022 Stanley Cup-winning experience with the Colorado Avalanche to set a hypothetical course for the rebuilding San Jose Sharks.

The pending UFA, realistically, might not be a part of that future. But in the years to come, it’ll be interesting to see how right Sturm was.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info