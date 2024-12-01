Hockey History
Sturm on Where Sharks Are Now…And Where They Need To Go To Win Stanley Cup (+)
WASHINGTON — Nico Sturm has thought a lot about his post-hockey career.
Going in depth with him about where the 2024-25 San Jose Sharks are, and where he thinks they want to go, you can see a GM or coach in the 30-year-old’s future.
Sturm, a man of many interests, has also contemplated aviation or sports marketing or broadcasting. On the hockey side, he’s probably more interested in being a development coach than anything.
But for now? Sturm applied his 2022 Stanley Cup-winning experience with the Colorado Avalanche to set a hypothetical course for the rebuilding San Jose Sharks.
The pending UFA, realistically, might not be a part of that future. But in the years to come, it’ll be interesting to see how right Sturm was.
