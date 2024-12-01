SJHN Daily: Celebrini Named NHL Rookie of the Month

For the first time in over a decade, a member of the San Jose Sharks has been named NHL Rookie of the Month.

Macklin Celebrini had an incredible November for the San Jose Sharks. He scored seven goals, many of which were in key moments, and totaled 12 points in 14 games. As a result, the NHL named him the league’s Rookie of the Month, a feat which a member of the Sharks hasn’t accomplished since 2013.

Celebrini becomes the first Shark since Tomas Hertl (Oct. 2013) to be named NHL Rookie of the Month.#TheFutureIsTeal https://t.co/nThmjsTMNo — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) December 1, 2024

Celebrini beat out his teammate Will Smith, Gilroy-native Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames, and October’s Rookie of the Month Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers for the award.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Alex Wennberg has been an impact player for the San Jose Sharks.

Mackenzie Blackwood helped the Sharks sweep a home-and-home against the Kraken.

Will Smith plays his first back-to-back.

Macklin Celebrini is in Jr. Sharks duds again.

Other Sharks News…

Quentin Musty reportedly was going to be left out of USA’s World Junior selection camp, even if healthy.

The San Jose Barracuda are making waves in the AHL.

The Post-Game Interview presented by 99 Brand with Barracuda Captain Jimmy Schuldt 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gfVGePlyvl — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 1, 2024

Will Smith is on fire after a slow start:

Two-on-one? Done. Will Smith has 7️⃣ (!!) points so far in his last 4 games. #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/SNtMPtUetY — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 1, 2024

On this day in 1991, Jeff Hackett backstopped the Sharks to their first-ever road victory #Hockey365 #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/8TvPjrjfDf — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) November 30, 2024

Around The League…

The Pittsburgh Penguins are starting to turn things around.

The Colorado Avalanche acquired Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators.

The Florida Panthers‘ goaltending provides stability.

Doubt is setting in around Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde.

The Chicago Blackhawks got an update on Laurent Brossoit.

The Minnesota Wild acquired David Jiricek from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nikita Kucherov is day-to-day for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The PWHL started their season on Saturday.