SJHN Daily: Celebrini Named NHL Rookie of the Month

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

For the first time in over a decade, a member of the San Jose Sharks has been named NHL Rookie of the Month.

Macklin Celebrini had an incredible November for the San Jose Sharks. He scored seven goals, many of which were in key moments, and totaled 12 points in 14 games. As a result, the NHL named him the league’s Rookie of the Month, a feat which a member of the Sharks hasn’t accomplished since 2013.

Celebrini beat out his teammate Will Smith, Gilroy-native Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames, and October’s Rookie of the Month Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers for the award.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Alex Wennberg has been an impact player for the San Jose Sharks.

Mackenzie Blackwood helped the Sharks sweep a home-and-home against the Kraken.

Will Smith plays his first back-to-back.

Macklin Celebrini is in Jr. Sharks duds again.

Other Sharks News…

Quentin Musty reportedly was going to be left out of USA’s World Junior selection camp, even if healthy.

The San Jose Barracuda are making waves in the AHL.

Will Smith is on fire after a slow start:

Around The League… 

The Pittsburgh Penguins are starting to turn things around.

The Colorado Avalanche acquired Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators.

The Florida Panthers‘ goaltending provides stability.

Doubt is setting in around Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde.

The Chicago Blackhawks got an update on Laurent Brossoit.

The Minnesota Wild acquired David Jiricek from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nikita Kucherov is day-to-day for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The PWHL started their season on Saturday.

 

Milan Todorovic

Mike Grier has done an outstanding job rebuilding these Sharks. The young guys on this team are making a difference especially rookie of the month Celebrini. You can see this team improve from game to game. It’s exciting to watch these young Sharks. Warsofsky doing a heck of a job as the youngest head coach in the NHL. I love our goalies as well. All 3 of them!

Michael Biester

Who was the winner in 2013? Hertl?

Fin Coe

Yeah I was hoping for Jiricek but that’s too rich too soon for SJS. I imagine we’ll pay something like that (perhaps more) for our #1 guy eventually, but for someone further developed, and with our pipeline more solidified for the window.
Had heard that Montreal was leading the bidding for Jiricek but a check of that size is more than I think they can safely cash. A team like Minnesota, who are better than average now with a ton already in the pipeline, are at the perfect point to start shelling out that kind of future stock.

