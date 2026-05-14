Wetsch Signs ELC With Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have signed Carson Wetsch to an entry-level contract.

Wetsch, a 2024 Sharks’ third-round pick, enjoyed a career year with the Kelowna Rockets, notching a personal WHL-high 50 assists and 72 points. The 20-year-old also captained a Rockets squad that featured over a half-dozen NHL draft picks, including 2024 sixth-overall Tij Iginla.

The 6-foot-2 winger was acquired by the Rockets from the Calgary Hitmen last May. In 2024-25, Wetsch set a personal WHL high with 33 goals.

Carson Wetsch and Macklin Celebrini really fulfilled their dreams together. 🥹 H/T @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/th135yfwpr — BarDown (@BarDown) May 13, 2026

The North Vancouver native, who grew up with San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini, is a heart-and-soul physical winger, evidenced by being named Kelowna captain. He was also invited to Hockey Canada’s 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase.

Spoke with Kelowna Rockets HC Derrick Martin about Wetsch. "He has been great. What he has done with the young guys, buying into our culture, and then at the same time pushing it forward. He's learning to be the complete player he's going to have to be and SJ has taken note." https://t.co/jgKEDunrWa — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) May 13, 2026

“Wetsch is a well-rounded winger who plays the game the right way, knows his role and is consistent shift to shift,” Scott Wheeler wrote in The Athletic in April. He was also an Honorable Mention in San Jose Hockey Now’s post-Trade Deadline top-10 Sharks prospects rankings.

Wetsch’s NHL projection is as a solid energy bottom-six winger.

But his junior season isn’t over. Host Kelowna will be participating in the Memorial Cup, beginning on May 21. Fellow 2024 San Jose Sharks’ pick, fourth-rounder Christian Kirsch, will also be there, backstopping the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers.