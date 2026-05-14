San Jose Sharks
Wetsch Signs ELC With Sharks
The San Jose Sharks have signed Carson Wetsch to an entry-level contract.
Wetsch, a 2024 Sharks’ third-round pick, enjoyed a career year with the Kelowna Rockets, notching a personal WHL-high 50 assists and 72 points. The 20-year-old also captained a Rockets squad that featured over a half-dozen NHL draft picks, including 2024 sixth-overall Tij Iginla.
The 6-foot-2 winger was acquired by the Rockets from the Calgary Hitmen last May. In 2024-25, Wetsch set a personal WHL high with 33 goals.
Carson Wetsch and Macklin Celebrini really fulfilled their dreams together. 🥹
H/T @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/th135yfwpr
— BarDown (@BarDown) May 13, 2026
The North Vancouver native, who grew up with San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini, is a heart-and-soul physical winger, evidenced by being named Kelowna captain. He was also invited to Hockey Canada’s 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase.
Spoke with Kelowna Rockets HC Derrick Martin about Wetsch.
"He has been great. What he has done with the young guys, buying into our culture, and then at the same time pushing it forward. He's learning to be the complete player he's going to have to be and SJ has taken note." https://t.co/jgKEDunrWa
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) May 13, 2026
“Wetsch is a well-rounded winger who plays the game the right way, knows his role and is consistent shift to shift,” Scott Wheeler wrote in The Athletic in April. He was also an Honorable Mention in San Jose Hockey Now’s post-Trade Deadline top-10 Sharks prospects rankings.
Wetsch’s NHL projection is as a solid energy bottom-six winger.
But his junior season isn’t over. Host Kelowna will be participating in the Memorial Cup, beginning on May 21. Fellow 2024 San Jose Sharks’ pick, fourth-rounder Christian Kirsch, will also be there, backstopping the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers.
Wetsch & Roberts Grew Up Playing With Celebrini, Misskey on Burns's Influence (H/T @JoshFrojelin) https://t.co/7OscVwwZu5
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) August 11, 2024
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
This kid is going to be a fan favorite at TechCU next year.
He makes me think of the 1st rounder the sharks spent on ozzy weisblatt. I realize they are physically quite different, but it seemed like the DW regime was looking for a pesky, physical winger with that pick, and hopefully the sharks have found one of those in Wetsch. It’s pretty fun thinking about the bottom 6 possibilities in a couple years with Bystedt, ostapchuk, Lund, Wetsch, Sherwood, Wennberg, and Graf all potentially in the mix.
We really need a guy like this in the top 6, like Svetchnikov who likes to run around and bring the juice as well as be a top player, we need a couple of them for that matter. I don’t know if Woody is a top 6 on a contender and Igor is big but he’s not into running around when the time is right.
Woof woof big dog.
The stanly cup playoffs are on TV right now, TNT and ESPN I think. Usually they start at 4 and then there is a late game. It’s really entertaining you should tune in sometime.
My take here on Wetsch is the same as most. But has anyone noticed? GMMG backfilled the top six with a ton of talent coming in later rounds of his past drafts but the 2024 draft is something special.. The league should be scared as big money Mike now has his first five picks of the 2024 class playing in pro hockey. That is insane! In their draft order: Celebrini (NHL), Dickinson (NHL), Chernyshov (NHL), Wallenius (AHL), and now Wetsch (AHL). And in my humble opinion both Wallenius and Wetsch will be NHL players within a couple seasons. with more… Read more »
CHI picked 18th and 27th in that draft (in addition to drafting Lev at #2). They passed on Chernyshov twice. Now they’re whining that Bedard doesn’t have a winger to play with…
Someone should lose their job over there. That’s brutal. He’s perfect to play on Bedards wing.
He got a *sunburn* though!!!! Just be thankful Cherny is a Shark and Kyle Davidson can keep his job as long as he wants as far as I’m concerned. Guys like him who think they are smarter than everyone else but mostly end up outsmarting themselves are great to have… On other teams. Not as great when it’s your team. Jon Lynch is one of those guys and I despise that guy. Some here have pointed out that Chicago has a raft of extra picks. But how did they get all those picks? By trading a lot of players. Guys… Read more »