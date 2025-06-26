San Jose Sharks
Misa, Frondell on What It Would Mean If Sharks Pick Them
LOS ANGELES — Who are the San Jose Sharks going to pick No. 2?
Both Michael Misa and Anton Frondell, the betting favorites, are trying to avoid the rumors.
“Just staying off the phones the next couple of days and try just to enjoy the experience,” Misa said in this morning’s pre-Draft media availability.
“I don’t look on my phone. I don’t search,” Frondell said. “I don’t want to see.”
So what would it mean to Misa and Frondell if the San Jose Sharks select them at No. 2?
“It’d be a dream. Such a great organization. Some of the players they already have there and their young core coming up, it’s pretty cool to see what their organization will look like down the line,” Misa said of young guns like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and Sam Dickinson.
Misa, of course, didn’t forget a top San Jose Sharks prospect who was on in his Saginaw Spirit line, Igor Chernyshov.
“I got a teammate there that played on Saginaw with me,” Misa smiled. “We had a pretty good connection, so maybe we could run that back.”
Frondell approached the San Jose Sharks with his trademark humor.
“I think Victor will get disappointed. He wants to play with his brother,” he smiled, referring to Djurgardens teammate Victor Eklund and his older brother, San Jose Sharks star winger William Eklund.
Frondell added that he’d be excited to go No. 2 to the Sharks: “That would be really cool.”
So Misa or Frondell to the San Jose Sharks? As of today, Frondell appears to have the momentum…we’ll see tomorrow evening at 4 PM!
Frondell please! Big, excellent shot, plays physical. Hes Barkov lite.
He’s not Barkov. Watch some tape. He looks like a more plodding version of Chernyshov actually with less hockey sense. Seriously.
Misa is a LOT better, it’s not close.
Yeah I wasn’t blown away by this interview of him here, either.
If you mean the actual interview itself, Frondell said that he just got in from Sweden, was so tired that he was even skipping the prospects’ golf outing that afternoon.
Frondell was very charismatic at the Combine, I think that’s more his true persona than today, speaking with people around him more.
Ah so you’re a scout.
Watch. Tape. Obviously I’m not a scout. You don’t need to be one to see what I’m saying. If you’ve ever watched hockey in your life, you would know.
If anyone had him at 2 in there Draft rankings it would be one thing, the highest is like 3 Craig Button and lowest like 13 (Elite Prospects) all the rest are between 4-7.
Hockey prospecting has him at 1. Brayden Point, first ballot Canadian Olympian and superstar was the 32nd ranked skater in his draft. These rankings are not reliable. Read scouting reports and form your own opinions. People rely too heavily on spoonfed quick consumption rankings.
Ranking it all perfectly right now is impossible
Sheng, “Frondell appears to have the momentum,” does this mean your strong sources from a couple days ago have swayed?
Would say they’re not as sure as they were a couple days ago. I’m still digging before I guess my final projection
Thanks Sheng!
Or Just Sheng chirp/trolling us… I mean I guess he does have momentum as it was mostly crickets about him as # 2 until last week.
This might sound overearnest, but I honestly owe my career to you guys, especially the people who subscribe (and comment) on SJHN. I wouldn’t chirp/troll you like that, I know this is really important to you guys. While I’m not a fan, I do remember what it means to be one
Toronto and Montreal media tell their fans what they want to hear. Just saying.
How are the Sharks going to pass on Misa? No public rankings have Frondell ahead of Misa. Grier is either staging an elaborate smokescreen or he’s an idiot who values weight over anything.
https://hockeyprospecting.com/2025/06/10/the-hockey-prospecting-top-32-2025/
Hockey Prospecting is great, but it really does have recency bias in its model. Maybe based on many years but Highly values a current year. Watched it on Eklund and others, and the numbers tank and skyrocket, in any given year. It is an interesting tool and perspective: i do not know if I consider it a draft ranking so to speak… but a yearly/running potentiometer.
But there is a lot to like about Frondell he is in top 5 for a reason
The difference between Misa and Frondell is not just weight. There’s playing style, physicality, durability and defensive play. Frondell has played against men and Misa hasn’t. Plus a few other differences not to mention their individual circumstances. GMMG and his staff have forgotten and experienced more about hockey than all the couch scouts and fans combined. I would rather Misa too but let’s stop with the hyperbolic reactions. GMMG will pick who he and his staff believe is the BPA. And should he ever base his picks on couch scouts and fans then yes, I would agree he would be… Read more »
If you watch Feondell’s tape, you can see him bouncing off said men when he tries to check them. I’m sorry, but 6’1″ 200lb just isn’t that big. I’m bigger than that and nobody calls me a tank. I’m by no means a pudgy guy, but the idea that Frondell is some kind of Goliath is crazy talk.
Or its someone else pushing the rumors. Cam Robinson has reported on them a few times, but just yesterday he also said “I’ll say this, SJ is playing it very close to the vest.” So how much, if any of this stuff is actually coming from the SJ front office?
Exactly.
Who says he part of the misinformation on any level? Some of you jump to the most ridiculous conclusions. 🤨
Like with the Ostapchuk trade, Grier does seem to have a vision of the assortment of types of players he thinks constitute the ideal team. I could see him feeling like he wants a player in the Frondell mold for 2C, just for his game type. Celebrini is obviously a two-way player and good in all areas. But his wall game, for instance, is more about subtle stuff to win pucks, he’s not banging people. You wouldn’t say he’s an immovable force along the wall. Frondell has more of that profile. Grier may think Celebrini, Smith, and Misa is too… Read more »
Did you want to pay Zetterlund $4.27M AAV? I think getting out from that and getting a 2nd and a pretty high upside possible 3 or 4C was totally worth it.
Dude, I’m still Team Ostapchuk. I bite my tongue every time someone talks about him like it was a failed attempt already, even though I was also underwhelmed in the early going.
Just referencing that transaction, where he said they wanted Ostapchuk to be 3C and turn into Adam Lowry, and that you need those guys too.
He may think the team needs a Frondell more than a Misa.
Sharks do need a Frondell type to round out the top six. Misa is a fantastic player but he’s more of the same in the ilk of Celebrini, Smith and Eklund. You’re not winning with a top six of only finesse players. Frondell brings the size and edge the sharks need and you can’t just rely on Musty for that as musty isn’t even all that physical. Frondell makes the most sense.
I think the Sharks still need to focus on the best player available, not a position or a “type”, and from almost ever single thing I’ve read and watched, that points overwhelmingly to Misa. As far as big forwards, they’ve got Musty, Cherynshov, Haltunen, Bystedt all with top 6 potential. (Bystedt probably more 3rd line, but maybe he surprises)
If they pick Frondell, I’ll grind my teeth a little, but I’ve still got a ton of faith in Grier and I’m fine with seeing how that plays out.
I know what you’re saying. I wouldn’t say Misa is finesse though. And Celebrini isn’t a finesse player. Watching him proves that. He’s was under 6′ just a little and already 200 lbs (at the combine) when he was drafted. He’s not bangin the crap out of guys out there, but he can take punishment to protect the puck along the wall. Misa bangs the body yet has a really good stick, but he just doesn’t have Frondell’s strongman strength and frame out there. When Frondell starts banging around, guys go flying. It’s the most impressive aspect of his game… Read more »
Settle down. Nobody really knows anything. Your argument is that if Grier takes Frondell, he values weight over anything? Are you eff’ing kidding me? Did you watch Frondell play as a 17 year old against full grown men this season?! That’s a rhetorical question as I know that you haven’t. Your comment just sounds like an agnsty pre-teen with voice that cracks up an octave, preemptively getting mad a GM if he doesn’t go with popularly approved of fan pick, fans who by the way have more ability to scout these kids than the people paid to do so <sarcasm… Read more »
Fans are way too heavily reliant on simply glancing at rankings and reading single paragraph blurbs about each player.
Frondell brings a ton that the sharks need. Misa is a great player but be brings more of the same. Which isn’t bad, I wouldn’t be mad to have Misa but Frondell is bringing something the sharks don’t have yet. Elite level skill and size down the middle with a hell of a wrist shot.
Have I seen every second of every Frondell shift? Obviously not. But I’ve watched probably an hour total of his highlights and more than that of Misa’s. Misa is the far superior player. Just like Colorado took McKinnon over Barkov and it was a no brainer, taking Misa over Frondell is the same. If Grier takes Frondell tomorrow, I will have to grit my teeth and give him the benefit of the doubt even though it will be a silly decision not to at least trade down. I was wrong about Will Smith, I wanted Michkov and now I’m convinced… Read more »
Watching highlights doesn’t equate to a proper draft report. Watch games. I’ve watched full games with both Misa and Frondell. Frondell has the edge plus he’s already playing against men where Misa is playing against teenagers. It’s a pretty easy pick for me
I watched Frondell’s top plays. They aren’t honestly that high end. Yes, competition, but you never see him do anything beyond some basic moves. He never finds a guy where you ask “How did he even see that?” Misa does that all the time. 3 times a game. Yes, competition, but Misa scored over 2 pts a game and Frondell scored about 0.7. And Frondell’s minutes went way down in the playoffs, too. He’s good and he’s probably top 5 in this draft year that is honestly pretty weak for high end guys. But Misa is special and he would… Read more »
Better be Misa!
Or Misa be pissed!😜🤣🤣🤣🤮
Hard disagree. Not at all what the team needs.
You don’t draft for needs at 2 overall.
Grier also said need would not be a factor
I see the broadcast starts at 4pm tomorrow, but what time does the drafting actually begin? That preamble stuff can go on a long time
It was pretty immediate last year.
The Hockey Guy describes some things leaking out of CBA conversations
7 year max deals, 6 for free agents. Might effect Eklund’s term so GMMG isn’t having that deal expire with Macklin’s or Smith’s
84 game season coming in 26-27
Boooooo 84 games is too long. The Stanley Cup is already the hardest trophy to win in the world and they’re going to add more meaningless cash grabs in the way? The playoffs will be played in 100 degree weather, what the fuck.
I think part of the new deal would be setting a max of 4 preseason games and starting the season in late September
They’re getting rid of at least 1 or 2 games overall when you include preseason. Sharks always seemed to play 7 or 8 preseason games. That’s now down to 4. I would rather watch televised regular season than have to try watch streamed form the website preseason games.
There are arguments to pick either Misa or Frondell, it’s a healthy debate. Misa is uber-talented while doing everything well & Frondell is a 200ft tank on skates with a laser shot.
Both can be solid NHL players. The debate will be who helps their new team win the Cup.
The 2015 debate was McDavid vs Eichel. In 2023, Eichel won the debate. McDavid still can’t drink in his house because he has NO CUPS!
You don’t think McDavid on that stacked Vegas team wouldn’t have won any easier..?
He probably would have the cup with LV but the more I’ve watched Eichel over the years, I would rather have him at a lower cap hit than the league’s leading points getter every year. McDavid is phenomenal, but even he had little room to work his wizardry in the cup final vs Florida’s big, smothering mobile defensemen. Eichel is so strong and still has elite hockey sense and vision that he can protect the puck with bigger guys draped on him in the o-zone and still make dangerous plays. McDavid is incredible in many ways but in the playoffs… Read more »
Up until next year, the cap hit has been pretty similar
The Oilers did not lose because of McDavid.
Florida has a whole team of really smart guys who played very strong team hockey. No team in the league strings together plays like Florida does. From the blue liners up, they are tape to tape and they stay super calm under pressure. They know exactly when to jump into the fray.
Compare that to Edmonton where Evander Kane spent more time in the box than on the ice.
I’m not sure that’s a great example about the team that drafted them 🤣
Poor Buffalo fans, it was a 4 year playoff drought when they drafted Eichel…seeing what they got for Peterka…hopefully they can end that drought soon…
Watch the Isles blow this whole thing uo & draft Misa #1.
Magic 8-ball says anything is possible!
Only Schaefer or Misa are acceptable picks at #2. If the team trades down or goes another direction, I trust Grier, but drafting anyone other than Misa at #2 makes no sense mathematically. Grier also said the weren’t actively trading the pick, so if that’s true, it has to be Misa, because if they wanted someone else, they would necessarily be actively trading it.
I’ve convinced myself I don’t need to sh!+ a brick before tomorrow. Hopefully the rock solid logic pans out.
Prepare to be dissapointed.
You’re not a scout. Get over your “I’m right, you’re wrong” routine.
You’re not one either and you’re blowing the same smoke on the other side of this.
I like my chances
We really don’t know anything until there’s a ‘redraft’ in 5 or so years who ends up being the best players in this draft. Then the question of chemistry and fit for a team’s building dynamic. I’m not saying SJ should be recency biased and identically emulate Florida’s team, but 10 times out of 10, Edmonton w/ Draisaitl and McDavid will not come close to beating a team built like Florida with incredible depth. In the cap era, it’s almost counterproductive to have the world’s greatest player and another superstar because they’re going to take up a huge chunk of… Read more »
I’d believe the Isles draft Misa before I’ll believe the Sharks are taking Frondell or Desnoyers.
Misa laughed and smiled at just about every question asked at him by Sheng and JD but not a lot of others. Either he has a crush on those guys or is really excited to potentially join the Sharks. Which do we think it is boys??
Peterka got 5x$7.7mil
68 pt season last year. Comparable for Eklund (58 or Eklund).
fwiw, Buffalo’s problem last season was in the ‘goals against’ department, they actually were a high scoring team (top 8).
Peterka also has a pair of 27+ goal seasons under his belt, I think Eklund will come in under that number if he goes five but over if it’s 7-8.
I thought 5 was a weird term actually.
He’ll be able to cash in again sooner if he keeps up his production.
Eklund and Peterka aren’t really comparable. Peterka is more of a sniper while Eklund is more a complete 200ft play maker. I can see Eklund getting a 6-8 million dollar deal.
Eklund shouldn’t get more than $7mil IMO based on the comparables.
Coronato got $6.5mil per. Peterka $7.7mil.
Eklund should get something in between
watched the GMMG interview. He gets asked about picks and he implied 2 options, using it or moving up. With emphasis on moving up. But nothing on trading back. Suggests he sees a tier ending probably not much after 33. And likely before that.
about 1 minute in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQQ_51mpqVQ
I’ve been of the opinion that if Grier wants somebody other than Misa, he ought to trade back and grab somebody. But if he is looking to take Frondell because he wants one of those types of guys and not to miss his chance to get a truly elite one at the top of the draft, where he doesn’t expect to be again, then with the way this draft is looking he can’t go back very far. Morehouse (I think it was him) said they traded up into the spot to take Dickinson last year because they wanted to be… Read more »
And I’m ok with it, actually. The biggest negative to me actually is just that I feel kinda bad for Misa since he clearly wants to come here. I wish I didn’t know that lol