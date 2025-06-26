Misa, Frondell on What It Would Mean If Sharks Pick Them

LOS ANGELES — Who are the San Jose Sharks going to pick No. 2?

Both Michael Misa and Anton Frondell, the betting favorites, are trying to avoid the rumors.

“Just staying off the phones the next couple of days and try just to enjoy the experience,” Misa said in this morning’s pre-Draft media availability.

“I don’t look on my phone. I don’t search,” Frondell said. “I don’t want to see.”

So what would it mean to Misa and Frondell if the San Jose Sharks select them at No. 2?

“It’d be a dream. Such a great organization. Some of the players they already have there and their young core coming up, it’s pretty cool to see what their organization will look like down the line,” Misa said of young guns like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and Sam Dickinson.

Misa, of course, didn’t forget a top San Jose Sharks prospect who was on in his Saginaw Spirit line, Igor Chernyshov.

“I got a teammate there that played on Saginaw with me,” Misa smiled. “We had a pretty good connection, so maybe we could run that back.”

Frondell approached the San Jose Sharks with his trademark humor.

“I think Victor will get disappointed. He wants to play with his brother,” he smiled, referring to Djurgardens teammate Victor Eklund and his older brother, San Jose Sharks star winger William Eklund.

Frondell added that he’d be excited to go No. 2 to the Sharks: “That would be really cool.”

So Misa or Frondell to the San Jose Sharks? As of today, Frondell appears to have the momentum…we’ll see tomorrow evening at 4 PM!