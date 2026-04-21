Misa Excited To Show “Real Me” Next Year

Michael Misa showed plenty of promise in his rookie season.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick is ready to show a lot more than that next year.

“No one’s really seen even the real me yet,” Misa said in his exit interview on Saturday. “I think next year’s a big year for me, and obviously this summer ahead of me is huge.”

Misa discussed his summer plans, growing friendship with fellow San Jose Sharks rookie Sam Dickinson, Igor Chernyshov’s success, and living with Tyler and Cat Toffoli next year.

Misa, on how the season went from his perspective:

It definitely flew by, like you said, with everything that was kind of going on with my year. I definitely learned a lot this year. We were right there, and it kind of, I think, shows how special the group we have is and for years to come. I’m already just looking forward to next year.

Misa, on getting closer with Sam Dickinson:

It was great. I grew up playing against him, and then we became friends really quickly. We both got drafted here—obviously, him a year early—since being here with him this year, it’s been great having someone like that same age as me by my side. It’s funny, we just did a podcast together too, so it’s funny how quickly we’ve become close friends. It’s great.

Misa, on how being teammates with Macklin Celebrini has made an impact on him:

I mean, I think he affected everyone, not just me, but I think you see his work ethic and how determined he is. It pushes you to want to be a better player and just work as hard as he does. He’s the leader of this team, and we’re very lucky to have him.

Misa, on becoming a three-zone player:

It was definitely something that I’ve been working on throughout this year. I think by the last 10 or 5 games there, I’ve definitely felt like I was starting to play well, produce, and kind of feel like myself again. I think it all kind of came from practice.

I think I just kind of took trust in the staff and me being able to go out there and play my game. And I think, to be honest, no one’s really seen even the real me yet. I think next year’s a big year for me, and obviously this summer ahead of me is huge, so I’m looking forward to both.

Misa, on what he learned from other defensive forwards on the team:

Like you said, Mack and Wenny, they’re both great for me the whole year, giving me tips, watching video of them. It made my job easier.

Misa, on getting to play as the San Jose Sharks’ 2C in the season finale:

I mean, maybe just my line mates—I hadn’t played with Eky and Woody in a bit there. It felt good to get back with them. I think we gel well together. In terms of anything different, no, I mean, it was kind of just another game. I’m glad we closed it off on a win.

Misa, on his summer workout plan:

I talked with them and, yeah, we got a good plan for me this summer. Definitely get a little stronger—in corners, especially. It’s a big boy league out there, so corners, it’s probably the biggest thing I want to work on this summer, is just holding on to pucks. In general, I think we got a good plan for me.

Misa, on how the season has shaped his view of the league:

Like you said, it’s the best league in the world. You got to take care every day, you got to come to work, and just be ready to be ready to play every time you’re on the ice.

Misa, on seeing Igor Chernyshov’s success in his first year:

He’s great. We played together there in Saginaw, and coming here together, it’s been cool to kind of have someone that you know. I’m really happy for him and his success, and he’s going to be a big part of this team next year.

I think you know how he dominated the OHL. It’s only a matter of time before he was going to come to this league and do the same. He’s one heck of a player.

Misa, on World Championships and other summer plans:

I was thinking about going to the F1 race in Montreal in May at the end. That’ll be fun, I’ve always wanted to go to an F1 event. I’m looking forward to that and some downtime with the family. Honestly, getting to see them will be nice.

To be clear, Misa wasn’t saying that he’s choosing F1 over Worlds. I believe he’d be thrilled to play at Worlds. We’ll see if he gets invited: https://t.co/nkiCfOl7kz — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 19, 2026

Misa, on whether he expects the break to be helpful before going into training for next season:

I think it definitely helps to, when you come home, maybe take a week, week and a half, two weeks off, and just kind of debrief, relax, reset, and then kind of right back to work.

Misa, on what he wants to see a year from now:

I think coming into next year with all the confidence, and my play with the last five games or so, I just want to continue on that. I’m looking forward to next year. I think. I want to play a big role on this team, and I’m gonna do everything I can to prove to these guys next year that now I’m a force to be reckoned with.

Misa, on the biggest adjustment for him:

The biggest adjustment is probably just the pace of play. I think it’s just, you don’t have much time with the puck, you always kind of got to make a play instantly. It’s something that I learned quickly, but I’ve got to continue to make strides on that stuff.

Misa, on the Toffolis:

The best, yeah, they’re great. I owe them a lot, and thank them for everything that they did for me this year. They made my life really easy, so I give credit to him and Cat. They both really helped out this year for me.

Well, I’m not sure of his plan yet, but we got to figure it out [if I’m living there next year].