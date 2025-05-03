San Jose Sharks
AGENT: Eklund ‘Stable’ After Scary Injury
William Eklund, hopefully, can breathe a sigh of relief. But he’s not out of the woods yet.
The San Jose Sharks winger, representing Team Sweden, appeared to be cut in the left wrist by a Filip Hronek skate in a World Championships tune-up game against Czechia.
oh my god eklund got cut by a skate?? pic.twitter.com/WT9PlWyHeI
— x – Els✩ (@delamedela) May 3, 2025
Sportbladet reported that the San Jose Sharks star was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The game was played in Brno, Czechia.
“He’s stable,” Todd Diamond, Eklund’s agent, told San Jose Hockey Now. “Looks like it didn’t cut key tendons or nerves at the moment.”
That’s a promising initial report, considering how bad that the injury looked, but it still sounds like wait-and-see.
The World Championships begin on May 9 in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.
It was supposed to be a homecoming tournament for the 22-year-old San Jose Sharks’ playmaker, but that’s not the biggest thing on anybody’s mind right now.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
So much for coming in stronger next season
Dude, was that really called for? This was a serious situation and you are just being an ass.
GTFOH. It’s a real consequence of the issue.
You might over reacting to his comment.
When someone shows you who they are believe them.
Yeah wtf man. Moronic response to what could have been and could still be a major injury to a young man.
C’mon man
Yikes. Hoping for a full and fast recovery for Eklund.
Oh Lord. Eklund is such a fun guy. I really hope he’s ok and has a smooth recovery. Didn’t Evander Kane get a similar injury and missed a considerable amount of time?
As an Edmonton area resident, I’ve seen Evander Kane get his wrist cut open in a game. While there is no love lost for that man, it was still shitty to see happen to someone. But thankfully he recovered fully after surgery and it doesn’t seem to affect his game so hopefully Eklund makes a quick recovery and gets back to hockey with no lasting ill effects as well.
Incredibly lucky if no tendons were cut. A buddy got his wrist slashed during a game and you could see the tendon sticking out. There was so much blood though. Good sign for Eklund that the ice wasn’t instantly covered in blood. Hopefully it’s nothing serious.