AGENT: Eklund ‘Stable’ After Scary Injury

William Eklund, hopefully, can breathe a sigh of relief. But he’s not out of the woods yet.

The San Jose Sharks winger, representing Team Sweden, appeared to be cut in the left wrist by a Filip Hronek skate in a World Championships tune-up game against Czechia.

oh my god eklund got cut by a skate?? pic.twitter.com/WT9PlWyHeI — x – Els✩ (@delamedela) May 3, 2025

Sportbladet reported that the San Jose Sharks star was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The game was played in Brno, Czechia.

“He’s stable,” Todd Diamond, Eklund’s agent, told San Jose Hockey Now. “Looks like it didn’t cut key tendons or nerves at the moment.”

That’s a promising initial report, considering how bad that the injury looked, but it still sounds like wait-and-see.

The World Championships begin on May 9 in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.

It was supposed to be a homecoming tournament for the 22-year-old San Jose Sharks’ playmaker, but that’s not the biggest thing on anybody’s mind right now.