Poturalski Talks Injury, KHL Rumor, Throws Askarov & Cagnoni ‘Under the Bus’ (+)

There’s a lot of talk about the San Jose Sharks and the great vibes around them.

Low-key, the vibes are just as good on the San Jose Barracuda, which were front and center in a recent Andrew Poturalski video, “Smokin’ With Pot”, highlighting the AHL MVP’s prowess on the grill.

“I actually promised some of the younger guys that I would smoke them a brisket. I got a big 20-pound brisket,” Andrew Poturalski told San Jose Hockey Now about this recent dinner.

And there’s another episode of “Smokin’ With Pot” on the way!

SJHN caught up with Poturalski on Saturday, he talks about the lower-body injury that’s kept him out since Mar. 28, the rumor that he’s leaving the San Jose Sharks organization for the KHL, shoots down Yaroslav Askarov’s online complaints about not getting invited to dinner, and shares the hilarious story of Barracuda rookies Luca Cagnoni, Jake Furlong, and Braden Hache lying about the origin of the dessert that they brought to dinner.

Poturalski also made short jokes at Cagnoni’s expense.