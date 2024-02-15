San Jose Sharks
GOTTA SEE IT: Eklund Trades Autographed Stick for Candy
William Eklund is the future of the San Jose Sharks off the ice too.
The young forward showed during warm-ups, before the Sharks faced off against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, a reason why he’s become such a fan favorite.
During “Sharks Pregame Live”, Max Miller of The Hockey News spotted Eklund making a sweet exchange with a young fan.
It turns out that Eklund was trading an autographed stick for a package of Sour Patch Kids.
Hey, @SanJoseSharks @Williameklund72 we have a trade proposal for you. pic.twitter.com/vBTpNImFTw
— CrashAndrews (@Crash_Andrews) February 16, 2024
TRADE ACCEPTED @Williameklund72 https://t.co/OkCprK1hwF pic.twitter.com/4rtsREeC6F
— CrashAndrews (@Crash_Andrews) February 16, 2024
Good thing, this entire exchange was captured by San Jose Sharks social media and Twitter account @Crash_Andrews.
Can confirm… https://t.co/LRd6TBHsfz pic.twitter.com/1Z1IlBqcX5
— CrashAndrews (@Crash_Andrews) February 16, 2024
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 16, 2024
In making the lopsided trade, Eklund, naturally, behaved like a good big brother would.
The 21-year-old Eklund is the oldest in his family, with one younger brother Victor, who plays in Allsvenskan for Djurgardens, and three younger stepbrothers and one young stepsister.
In his first full NHL campaign, Eklund has impressed. Going between wing and center, he’s third on the Sharks in scoring, with 24 points in 51 games going into tonight.
The San Jose Sharks selected Eklund with the seventh-overall pick of the 2021 Draft. They’re hoping that Eklund, along with 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith and top defensive prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin, are the foundation of a sweet-and-not-sour future for the franchise.
