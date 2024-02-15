Zadina Scores Career-High 4 Points, Sharks Put Out Flames 6-3

The San Jose Sharks visit Scotiabank Saddledome to take on the Calgary Flames.

Mikael Granlund, Justin Bailey, Luke Kunin (twice), and Filip Zadina (twice) scored, and the Sharks doused the Flames 6-3.

Period 1

Kadri goal: Rough Eklund turnover, high in the OZ. Just can’t area. Kadri, looks like he beats Burroughs to the front, though Burroughs complaining about something. Good goal.

5 in: Terrific pad save by Blackwood on Huberdeau. Off Emberson attempted shot, I don’t mind that, but he seems slow to react to Huberdeau bursting past him.

Eklund loses puck high, but this time, sticks with it, wins it back, gets it deep. Like.

5 left: Another huge save by Blackwood off a Rutta turnover. Before in the OZ though, Eklund was doing some good throwing his body around.

1 left: Awesome Eklund shift, he’s recovered nicely from his earlier turnover. Quick puck movement through NZ, Eklund coming down left wing, holds, draws Flame toward him, then hits Kunin with a perfect pass to the slot. Post. Then, Eklund hovers, a good F3, intercepts Calgary exit. That’s outstanding center play.

Flames 5-1 Slot Shots, 3-0 High-Danger at Even Strength. San Jose Sharks haven’t played a really good period yet since their return.

Period 2

Careless with the puck to start period again for the Sharks, the wall to middle breakout pass misses, Flames chance.

1 in: Not a good penalty by Barabanov. Shot blocked high, but it’s only Pospisil chasing the puck for a possible outnumbered, and there’s a Sharks defenseman who can help, cut off Pospisil. Maybe someone’s gotta shout at Barbie. But don’t like.

Granlund goal: Outstanding forecheck by Zadina, intercepts Hanifin pass. Good job just sticking with it. Then Zadina shows that patience and skill. What patience and shot by Granlund. San Jose Sharks have sure missed that skill.

Bailey goal: Another careless Calgary breakout. Bailey right time, right place for Flames pass that seems to go off back of a Flame. Bailey to Zadina, then Zadina makes what I was worried was one pass too many, but nope, Bailey slams it home. Wolf had no chance.

Good defense leading to good offense on those Sharks goals.

Kunin goal: Outstanding shift from Eklund again, pushes back defense, finds Duclair, then Kunin.

6 left: Zetterlund backcheck leads to Duclair counterattack. Good stuff. San Jose Sharks have taken a shots lead.

4 left: Whoa Eklund flashes a move on PP entry. Slides, makes F1 miss.

3 left: Big Blackwood save on 2-on-1.

Backlund goal: Sharks will challenge, there is a Mangiapane push, but I don’t know if that’s what puts Addison into Blackwood. But after multiple views, yeah, I think that’s enough for goalie interference? No goal, it was close, I was waffling too. Tough spot and time to give up a goal.

Period 3

3 in: Addison doesn’t shoot it when he has a chance on the PP, middle of the slot.

Zadina goal: Basic goal, Sturm fires it from the wall, Zadina beats his check to the net, rainbow deflection. Like.

Zadina goal: Then, what a Zadina shot. He’s shown the whole portfolio tonight.

First 4-point game of Zadina's career, 2 goals and 2 assists. Previously had a 1-2-3 game with the Red Wings on 12/12/19 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 16, 2024

Also Bailey, three points, first multi-point of his NHL career.

9 left: Tricky move by Eklund to get it to Zadina in front.

Then Flames get a 2-on-0, but Rutta hustles back to prevent the Backlund pass from getting to Mangiapane. Remenda, however, reports that Quinn getting on Rutta and Barabanov for messing around high in the OZ, careless with puck, which leads to the 2-on-0. Flames fans don’t care about the details though, they’re booing their team.

Kunin goal: Great steal and finish. For a much-maligned hard worker, well earned. Hahn points out every Sharks goal has been high. Is that a Thomas Speer pre-scout?

Kuzmenko goal: Mess of coverage there. Kuzmenko’s seventh goal in just eight games against the San Jose Sharks.

3 left: Nice to see Zadina promoted to top line, give him a chance for a hat trick. Well-earned but also good coaching. Then Granlund unselfish no-look pass to Zadina in front, but Zadina swarmed. Going back to bench, Granlund has a big smile as he slaps Zadina in the back. That’s good teammate vibes.