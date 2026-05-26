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SJHN Daily: Sharks Will Have New Alternate Jersey, Women’s Hockey Summer Tour Begins in San Jose on May 30
The San Jose Sharks are going to have a new alternate jersey in 2026-27.
The NHL, similar to past Reverse Retro jerseys, and an answer to MLB’s City Connect and NBA’s City Edition alternates, will introduce Hometown Remix uniforms next year.
Icethetics had a first look for all 32 NHL teams, though they didn’t have much to say about the San Jose Sharks, only noting that the franchise would be using their standard Pacific Teal once again.
The Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres are among the teams with more revealing leaks in the Icethetics’ first look video:
At San Jose Hockey Now…
The PWHL announced Troy Ryan will be the first general manager and head coach of PWHL San Jose.
Pavol Regenda spoke about the reality behind the different salaries in the AHL and NHL.
What will Collin Graf‘s next contract look like?
Sidney Crosby pushed for Macklin Celebrini to remain captain at the World Championships.
What will Macklin Celebrini‘s contract extension look like?
Other Sharks News…
The San Jose Sharks are hosting a Pro Women’s Hockey Summer Tour. The first event is on May 30th at Sharks Ice!
The Sharks’ youth talked about the leaders that helped them this season.
San Jose Sharks fans attended the Sharks Equipment Sale, and spent more than they planned.
Macklin Celebrini is tearing it up at the World Championships, leading Canada with nine points in six games. Sam Dickinson, the only other San Jose Sharks player at Worlds, hasn’t played at all. Canada hasn’t lost yet, the medal round begins on May 28.
You're going to want to check out this SNIPE by Macklin Celebrini (@SanJoseSharks)! 😱
📺: Canada vs. Slovakia at #IIHF #MensWorlds on NHL Network https://t.co/T5iZy4RRkd pic.twitter.com/OhSb9w01k6
— NHL Media (@NHLMedia) May 24, 2026
Around the NHL…
The Montreal Victoire are Walter Cup Champions!
10 Takeaways from the Colorado Avalanche‘s three straight losses to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Montreal Canadiens‘ Lane Hutson owns his turnover that put the Habs down 2-1 in their series with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Max Domi is out indefinitely due to surgery complications.
A look into memorable NHL national anthem moments.
Nathan MacKinnon‘s playing status is unknown for Game 4 after an injury in Game 3.
Former San Jose Sharks Tomas Hertl or Brent Burns could reach the Stanley Cup Final.
Who are the best centers in the 2026 NHL Draft class?
THE GOAT AT GAME 3 🐐 #StanleyCup
Walter Cup champion Marie-Philip Poulin (@pou29) is in attendance for the Eastern Conference Final at the Bell Centre!
🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT
🇨🇦: @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/gunHTkPsTu
— NHL (@NHL) May 26, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
man we finally got some lucky alt jerseys this year and they go and start mucking it.
Is it just me or does it basically look like Heritage v2.01?
Where are you seeing it?
In the video in the article
I watched the video. I never saw the sharks jersey that’s coming out? They only definitively had the two from Florida and the Islanders. I thought the sharks one they showed was from last year. The whole video was just speculation. Did you watch it?
Yeah it looks basically the same as the one they wore this year.
Can’t be worse then the Giants city connect, hopefully
Yeah that would be pretty tough
The video didn’t seem to be set on any specific design only color of teal as the base. I was hoping they would bring back the Golden Seals throwback. When I wore my Couture Golden Seals throwback jersey to the SJ vs LA game in LA a couple years ago, I had 4 different LA fans stop me and ask me what the jersey was, and one of them came back to my seating section asking where they could buy it online cuz they couldn’t find it…true story…
Like I said, don’t underestimate that Vegas team. Hertl has a great chance to win the cup. Don’t see either team in the East beating them.
That being said, I could see Burns coming back to SJ for a last season or 2 if he doesn’t have better prospects.
It will suck if FV goes on to win the SCF again. Good for Tomas if he gets his name on the Cup, but I really didn’t want him to win one with that team.
Would you really want Burns back in SJ? I’d prefer to see someone younger, even as a bridge type player. Even a 34 year old guy looks young compared to Burnsie.
Burns played a great game tonight. He was one of the best players of the Avs. I feel bad for him that a 41 year old was bringing more urgency than a lot of younger guys. How can you be a fan of the game and not tip your cap to VGK? They just proved that will beats skill when you have 20 guys all pulling on the same rope, connected at he hip. Just swarming defensively and chipping away at the Avs check by check. Hats off to Torts.
See you type this stuff and it sounds dumb. This wasn’t will beats skill. That Vegas team is stacked with skill that imposed its will. They aren’t a bunch of cavemen who punished the Avs into submission. They simply played with better execution due to their skill and battled hard. Eichel, Hertl, Karlsson, Marner, Dorefeyev, even Stone and Smith… not huge on physicality. All skill players who play hard. That’s what you need. Size helps in the 1 on 1 battles. Avs 2 best players were playing thru significant injuries. Always comes down to health and goaltending. Vegas was healthier… Read more »
Oh for sure I would love younger and potentially better. I just can’t get a read on how Grier is going to play this. Does he add one reclamation project that can QB a PP and re-sign Deharnais and call it good or does he swing for the fences? I think most of us hope he swings for the fences. But if he plays it cheap and conservative someone like Burns could be an option for a year. Is Burns on a 1 year deal better than Deharnais on a 2-3 year deal? Burns can still make a great 1st… Read more »
Def was thinking the same thing re: Burns. Could be a fit for a year