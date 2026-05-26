SJHN Daily: Sharks Will Have New Alternate Jersey, Women’s Hockey Summer Tour Begins in San Jose on May 30

The San Jose Sharks are going to have a new alternate jersey in 2026-27.

The NHL, similar to past Reverse Retro jerseys, and an answer to MLB’s City Connect and NBA’s City Edition alternates, will introduce Hometown Remix uniforms next year.

Icethetics had a first look for all 32 NHL teams, though they didn’t have much to say about the San Jose Sharks, only noting that the franchise would be using their standard Pacific Teal once again.

The Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres are among the teams with more revealing leaks in the Icethetics’ first look video:

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The PWHL announced Troy Ryan will be the first general manager and head coach of PWHL San Jose.

Pavol Regenda spoke about the reality behind the different salaries in the AHL and NHL.

What will Collin Graf‘s next contract look like?

Sidney Crosby pushed for Macklin Celebrini to remain captain at the World Championships.

What will Macklin Celebrini‘s contract extension look like?

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Sharks are hosting a Pro Women’s Hockey Summer Tour. The first event is on May 30th at Sharks Ice!

The Sharks’ youth talked about the leaders that helped them this season.

San Jose Sharks fans attended the Sharks Equipment Sale, and spent more than they planned.

Macklin Celebrini is tearing it up at the World Championships, leading Canada with nine points in six games. Sam Dickinson, the only other San Jose Sharks player at Worlds, hasn’t played at all. Canada hasn’t lost yet, the medal round begins on May 28.

You're going to want to check out this SNIPE by Macklin Celebrini (@SanJoseSharks)! 😱 📺: Canada vs. Slovakia at #IIHF #MensWorlds on NHL Network https://t.co/T5iZy4RRkd pic.twitter.com/OhSb9w01k6 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) May 24, 2026

Around the NHL…

The Montreal Victoire are Walter Cup Champions!

10 Takeaways from the Colorado Avalanche‘s three straight losses to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Montreal Canadiens‘ Lane Hutson owns his turnover that put the Habs down 2-1 in their series with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Max Domi is out indefinitely due to surgery complications.

A look into memorable NHL national anthem moments.

Nathan MacKinnon‘s playing status is unknown for Game 4 after an injury in Game 3.

Former San Jose Sharks Tomas Hertl or Brent Burns could reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Who are the best centers in the 2026 NHL Draft class?