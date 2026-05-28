Links
SJHN Daily: Celebrini Beats USA, Hertl Advances to Final, RIP Claude Lemieux
Former San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl has made the Stanley Cup Final.
Hertl and the Vegas Golden Knights swept the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals. Hertl helped eliminate former Sharks teammate Brent Burns, who at 41 years old might’ve played in his last NHL game.
https://t.co/eRhApyZ83g pic.twitter.com/RXwVXl5xPB
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 27, 2026
Hertl has three goals and nine points in 16 games en route to the Stanley Cup Final. Hertl has advanced to the Final once previously, in 2016 with the Sharks. In 96 career playoff games, Hertl has potted 31 goals and 57 points.
Burns averaged just over 18 minutes of ice time and had four assists in 13 playoff games, still vying for his first Stanley Cup. The veteran has not yet said whether he will play another NHL season or retire. Burns has played 1,007 consecutive regular season games and would break Phil Kessel’s iron man streak if he continued next season.
Congratulations to Tommy!
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
Macklin Celebrini just got a re-match versus USA at World Championships, and talks about his relationship with Sidney Crosby. Celebrini scored another goal, Canada topped USA in the quarterfinals, and they’re on to the semis on May 30.
The San Jose Sharks will debut new alternate jersey next season.
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
One more year in San Jose for Jimmy Huntington. ✍️
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 27, 2026
Steve Dangle has strong belief in the Sharks’ future.
Four mock trades for the Sharks’ second-overall pick.
Ex-San Jose Sharks forward and four-time Stanley Cup winner Claude Lemieux has passed away. TMZ reports that Lemieux, who was also Timo Meier and Fabian Zetterlund’s agent, committed suicide.
Claude Lemieux played w/ the #SJSharks during the '08-09 season. He began that year with the Asian League's China Sharks, signed a 2 way deal w/ SJ, getting called up to the NHL's Sharks in January 2009.
He was the torch bearer on Monday in Montreal prior to Game 3. pic.twitter.com/ivxeEISKpM
— TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) May 28, 2026
The San Jose Barracuda have signed winger Brendan Hoffmann and defenseman Tristan Sarsland.
How will PWHL San Jose add players ahead of their first season?
The next era of the PWHL starts here 🤝
Here’s your guide to the six-phase Expansion Player Distribution Process for Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose.
Read the release and full rules below!
📰 https://t.co/Nn0fJSGk2i
➡️ Full rules: https://t.co/Gi0v0Cny7H pic.twitter.com/IP93MdWeUb
— PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) May 27, 2026
AROUND THE NHL…
The Vegas Golden Knights will play in the franchise’s third Stanley Cup Final!
How were the President’s Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche swept?
Mitch was so hyped after punching his first ticket to the Cup Final 🥹 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/rHbooyBrVf
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2026
The Montreal Canadiens go down 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Evgeni Malkin re-signs in Pittsburgh!
Gary Bettman feels the NHL is “on a great trajectory.”
Several Detroit Red Wings players will face-off during the World Hockey Championship’s quarterfinals.
Who are potential offer sheet options for the Philadelphia Flyers?
Who are the best over-age prospects available at the 2026 NHL Draft?
CHL says Jordan Tourigny has been suspended for the remainder of the 2026 Memorial Cup, as recommended by @NHLPlayerSafety. pic.twitter.com/bWaPmthsKH
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 27, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Fuck man… condolences to Claude Lemieux’s family, and I’m sorry to hear that he was struggling so much. Anytime someone takes their own life, it’s a reminder that everyone we meet is fighting a battle we’ll never know about, and we should all treat each other with compassion.
If any of you are struggling, remember that you are not alone.
Your integrity and courage is palpable to me in this post as is your humility and genuine empathy.
Thank you for your words and how you chose to convey them here ♥️
My heart goes out to his family and so many others!
I could not agree more Mac 💯
Thank You!!!