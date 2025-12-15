EBUG Kowalkoski Shares More Stories From His Day As Sharks’ Backup

The life of an emergency backup goaltender can be somewhat mundane – until it isn’t.

And after spending a couple hours as a member of the San Jose Sharks, Justin Kowalkoski’s phone was blowing up.

The San Jose Sharks signed Philadelphia Flyers’ EBUG Justin Kowalkoski to an Amateur Tryout Agreement just hours ahead of their game Tuesday, with Yaroslav Askarov unable to backup due to an illness.

39-year-old Kowalkoski, who backed up Alex Nedeljkovic on Tuesday, began playing goalie full-time when he was eight years old – meaning he’s played the position longer than either Sharks goaltender has been alive.

The EBUG talked to media postgame and spoke with Jason Myrtetus on Flyers Daily about his experience, while decked out in his new San Jose Sharks gear.

Kowalkoski, who is at the ready for Flyers’ home games just in case he could be needed, was at his day job – as a hydrogeologist – when he got the call.

“I was sitting at my desk at work, and I got a text message from my contact with the Flyers who said that you guys may be in need of a goalie,” Kowalkoski said. “So I just waited, and then I was actually driving home to go have dinner and get ready to come to the game like normal, and I got the call from the Sharks who said they needed me.”

His Flyers contact had informed him that Sharks goaltender Askarov was unavailable for morning skate. Kowalkoski said on Flyers Daily that he tried to temper his expectations, assuming that with about nine hours before game time, the Sharks might acquire other options than him.

Kowalkoski – who told the Sharks his nickname was “Moose,” according to Nedeljkovic – said the call that he was officially needed came around 4:15 p.m. And about three hours later, the EBUG was circling the ice for his Rookie Lap during warm-ups.

“You try to have a little fun tonight, obviously let Moose go out first, enjoy the moment,” said Nedeljkovic – who had given Kowalkoski a helpful rundown of how warmups would go beforehand – after the San Jose Sharks’ loss.

Kowalkoski told Flyers Daily that his preparation ahead of warmups included “the most stretching I’ve done for hockey in probably 15 years.”

Kowalkoski added that three minutes before warmups he was standing in the back of the line trying to keep out of the Sharks’players way, when he heard Ryan Reaves’ voice.

“Hey, get up here,” Reaves yelled to him. “You’re going out first.”

“When I went out for the Rookie Lap I said, ‘What happens if I fall,’ and they said ‘$500 fine.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can afford that guys,’” Kowalkoski said on the podcast. “I’m just kidding, they said one of the guys would cover it for me if I fell, but fortunately that didn’t happen.”

While the Sharks only scored one goal against the Flyers, Kowalkoski joked that they got many shots past him before the game during warmups.

“I don’t think they took it easy at all. I’m not sure I made more than one save. It was fun to say the least, but I think they were using me as some practice for scoring goals,” Kowalkoski said. “Hopefully I didn’t take all the goalscoring away and that’s why they only had one goal tonight.”

The EBUG – whose nickname comes from his freshman year of college in 2004-05 – said he had to drive home to grab his gear, before heading to the rink to get ready. He used that time to call everyone he knew to let them know what was happening. Some of the guys he plays hockey with were able to drive down and buy last-minute tickets when they heard the news.

While his hockey journey seemingly came to a conclusion after his four years at Colgate, it was his goalie partner from college who connected him with the Flyers organization a decade ago, en route to becoming the official EBUG, he told the podcast.

Now, Kowalkoski typically watches every game from the press box. But this view was a lot more special, sitting on the Sharks bench.

“Being so close to the ice for the whole game, it was so much fun,” Kowalkoski said. “My wife and kids were sitting directly across the ice from me. They left a little early because we’ve got young kids, but when they were there I was able to make eye contact and give them a couple of waves. That was a lot of fun, so that was really special.”

Postgame, the view was also quite unique, as Kowalkoski was privy to the Sharks’ locker room immediately after their loss, something he said on the podcast that not even the coaches experienced.

Over his EBUG career – from which he expects to retire after this season – Kowalkoski said he’s now dressed for five NHL teams and sat on the bench for two. The Sharks follow the Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins to have Kowalkoski don their jersey.

But the Sharks hold the distinction as Kowalkoski’s first time starting a game on the bench – hence the Rookie Lap. The Sharks’ players were all very welcoming, Kowalkoski said.

“The anxiety, the adrenaline is pumping, basically the whole game, because you never know when it could happen. But I was excited, so I had a good time,” Kowalkoski said.

The EBUG as it is currently known is in its final season in the NHL, with the newest Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and the Players Association changing the rule beginning next year.

Rather than each arena supplying an emergency, amateur option, each team will have an EBUG that travels with them on the road.

“I’m a little bit older, I’ve been doing it a long time, and with two young kids at home, this is sort of my swan song, if you will,” Kowalkoski said. “So I’m enjoying it, and this was a great thing to happen in my last year doing it. I’m really excited about it.”

So in his final season as the Flyers’ EBUG, he’s walking away with some San Jose Sharks swag, the official game scoresheet, the game puck, a signed Alex Nedeljkovic stick, and some great memories.