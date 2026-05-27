Celebrini Faces USA in Do-or-Die Game Again, Talks Close Relationship With Crosby

Macklin Celebrini is taking on Team USA again.

Celebrini and Canada are facing America in the World Championships quarterfinals on Thursday at 7:20 AM PT.

The San Jose Sharks superstar center, also Canadian captain, is pacing his undefeated team with five goals and 11 points in just seven games. Celebrini is also tied for second in those categories in this tournament.

USA, on the other hand, finished fourth in Group A with a 3-1-0-3 record. Canada led Group B with a 6-1-0-0 mark.

Canada and USA previously faced each other this year in the 2026 Olympics’ gold medal game. The Americans took the gold with a Jack Hughes’ OT winner.

Celebrini and Sidney Crosby will get a chance for a measure of revenge on Thursday. They’ll also face Matthew Tkachuk tomorrow, who was part of the gold medal-winning American side.

The San Jose Sharks centerman and Crosby will look to continue their tournament-long chemistry tomorrow. Crosby is tied for the tourney lead with nine assists.

“I think it’s important to get Hockey Canada back on the right track,” Celebrini told The Athletic about his decision to play in the Worlds after a long season with the San Jose Sharks and the Olympics. “Losing at the worlds last year, that was devastating. And the way the Olympics went, well, that was really devastating. I just think we need to get back on track. I think it’s important to win something.”

Celebrini and Crosby also spoke about their relationship with each other in The Athletic feature.

Canada will face a tough quarters test tomorrow.

In other quarterfinals match-ups, Finland will face Czechia at 7:20 AM PT, while Switzerland-Sweden and Norway-Latvia will both drop the puck at 11:20 AM.

Celebrini is the only San Jose Sharks player participating at Worlds, but there’s plenty for their fans to watch tomorrow: Likely 2026 Draft lottery picks Ivar Stenberg is skating for Sweden and Alberts Smits is suiting up for Latvia. Stenberg, who’s already put up four goals and eight points, has been a first-line force for Tre Kronor, while defenseman Smits leads Latvia in time on ice.

The Sharks have the No. 2 pick and Stenberg is a favorite to get selected there.