Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #33: Will Smith Back, Kostin Goes to IR

Published

6 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

One door opens and another closes.

Will Smith, who last played in Dec. 5 at the Tampa Bay Lightning, is back in the line-up after a minimum stay on IR.

“I just got a little banged up,” Smith said. “Just wanted to be safe and kind of strengthen it back up a little bit, and I’m ready to go.”

However, Klim Kostin, playing some of his best hockey of the year, is going on IR with an upper-body injury.

“I’m not exactly sure. I think in that scrum there,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about Kostin, who exited the Dec. 12 game at the St. Louis Blues in the second period.

A scrum between the Sharks and Blues had exploded after Kostin caught Brayden Schenn with a hard hit.

Hopefully, Kostin’s stay on IR will be as long as Smith’s. Kostin will be out at least a week and be available, at earliest, on Dec. 21 at the Edmonton Oilers.

“He’s feeling better,” Warsofsky said.

San Jose Sharks (11-16-5)

Vitek Vanecek will start.

Tyler Toffoli (illness) is a game-time decision.

Here’s how the Sharks lined up in morning skate, obviously Toffoli playing tonight will shake these lines up.

Utah Hockey Club (13-11-5)

Karel Vejmelka will start.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Utah Hockey Club is 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Related Topics:
4 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SJShorky

Hey Sheng,

“He’s feeling better,” Warsofsky said

who is that referring to? I assume Smith but hoping it’s Kostin?

2
Reply
Sheng Peng

Referring to Kostin

3
Reply
SJShorky

Awesome! thanks for the good news!

1
Reply
Arch Mickel

Damn Kostin and Smith both got injured when they were playing their best hockey. Hope Kostin back in a week and both pick up where left off. Just looking at tonights lines and you put Taffoli and Kostin back in, with Smith and Kostin playing as well as they have been, and might be best forward group/lines in a long time. Loads of top nine options and if Sturm, Goodrow, Kunin is your 4th line, you can be pretty happy with that and roll 4 lines pretty easily. speaking of of Which, there was talk of the Captain skating, any… Read more »

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info