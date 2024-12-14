San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #33: Will Smith Back, Kostin Goes to IR
One door opens and another closes.
Will Smith, who last played in Dec. 5 at the Tampa Bay Lightning, is back in the line-up after a minimum stay on IR.
“I just got a little banged up,” Smith said. “Just wanted to be safe and kind of strengthen it back up a little bit, and I’m ready to go.”
However, Klim Kostin, playing some of his best hockey of the year, is going on IR with an upper-body injury.
“I’m not exactly sure. I think in that scrum there,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about Kostin, who exited the Dec. 12 game at the St. Louis Blues in the second period.
A scrum between the Sharks and Blues had exploded after Kostin caught Brayden Schenn with a hard hit.
Hopefully, Kostin’s stay on IR will be as long as Smith’s. Kostin will be out at least a week and be available, at earliest, on Dec. 21 at the Edmonton Oilers.
“He’s feeling better,” Warsofsky said.
San Jose Sharks (11-16-5)
Vitek Vanecek will start.
Tyler Toffoli (illness) is a game-time decision.
Here’s how the Sharks lined up in morning skate, obviously Toffoli playing tonight will shake these lines up.
Don’t see Toffoli on the ice either, besides Kostin’s absence. Smith looks like he’s in again.
Lines this morning:
Eklund-Granlund-Kunin
Kovalenko-Celebrini-Zetterlund
Goodrow-Wennberg-Smith
Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Liljegren
Mukhamadullin-Rutta
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 14, 2024
Power play groups:
Walman-Celebrini-Wennberg-Granlund-Kunin
Liljegren-Kovalenko-Smith-Eklund-Zetterlund
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 14, 2024
Utah Hockey Club (13-11-5)
Karel Vejmelka will start.
#UtahHC practice lines:
Keller-Hayton-Schmaltz
McBain-Cooley-Guenther
Maccelli-Bjugstad-Crouse
Carcone-Stenlund-Kerfoot
O’Brien
Sergachev-Määttä
Cole-Kesselring
Välimäki-Kolyachonok
Mermis
— Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) December 14, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Utah Hockey Club is 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Hey Sheng,
“He’s feeling better,” Warsofsky said
who is that referring to? I assume Smith but hoping it’s Kostin?
Referring to Kostin
Awesome! thanks for the good news!
Damn Kostin and Smith both got injured when they were playing their best hockey. Hope Kostin back in a week and both pick up where left off. Just looking at tonights lines and you put Taffoli and Kostin back in, with Smith and Kostin playing as well as they have been, and might be best forward group/lines in a long time. Loads of top nine options and if Sturm, Goodrow, Kunin is your 4th line, you can be pretty happy with that and roll 4 lines pretty easily. speaking of of Which, there was talk of the Captain skating, any… Read more »