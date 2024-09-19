Will Smith on Rooming With Celebrini, Loves Watching Sharks’ Game 7 Vegas Comeback

Will Smith wants to bring the excitement back to the Shark Tank.

Barclay Goodrow revealed that Smith asked him what it was like in SAP Center when he scored the Game Seven overtime winner in the 2019 playoffs versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

“They were telling me how it was so loud, it was just ringing the whole entire time,” the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fourth-overall pick said. “That’s the goal, to get it back to that.”

On the first day of training camp, Smith talked about rooming with Macklin Celebrini at Rookie Faceoff, how he wants to improve as a player, and his memories of 2019 Game Seven.

Will Smith, on rooming with Celebrini at Rookie Faceoff:

He’s a funny guy. Think we were together pretty much every hour of the day. Every meal, we were out together too. So it’s good to spend time together.

Smith, on how he wants to improve as a player:

I want to have top speed. Obviously, my shot too, I really want to make that a huge part of my game where anywhere around the net, I’m ready to finish. Being out there with Zetterlund and seeing the way he can snap it is something I really want to [do].

Smith, on what he took from watching the San Jose Sharks’ 2019 Game Seven versus the Vegas Golden Knights:

How loud it was. I actually kind of watch it back on YouTube a lot, just seeing the Shark Tank like that is pretty crazy. They were telling me how it was so loud, it was just ringing the whole entire time. That’s the goal, to get it back to that.

Smith, on if Barclay Goodrow’s OT goal is his go-to Sharks video to pump himself up:

I like his goal, but I have to say that the goals before that were the ones that I remember. Obviously, Logan had two and then Labanc. I’ll just say all four of them.

Smith, on what outsiders are saying about the San Jose Sharks:

I see that stuff and I remember it all. Obviously, people are gonna have their opinions, but we don’t really worry about it, and we’re just doing our own thing.