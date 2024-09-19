Celebrini on How to Handle Expectations, His First NHL Practice

Macklin Celebrini is the center of attention.

But on the first day of San Jose Sharks’ training camp, Celebrini sure isn’t acting like it.

“I don’t really think I’m the reason that this franchise is excited for the next couple years,” he said.

While he isn’t the only reason why there’s a buzz around the Sharks that we haven’t seen since 2018-19, he is certainly a reason unto himself.

That’s what comes with being the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft — and San Jose’s first-ever No. 1 selection.

Celebrini spoke about how he handles those expectations, his first NHL practice and scrimmage, and we also saw a hilarious off the cuff moment with him.

Celebrini, on how he handles the expectations:

It’s the same game I’ve played ever since I was a kid, just having fun, enjoying it. I think the expectations are there. I have those for myself, and you can’t really focus too much on them.

Celebrini, on being the focus of the excitement around the San Jose Sharks:

I don’t really think I’m the reason that this franchise is excited for the next couple years. Between all the guys we brought in, drafted, our prospects pool. We went 3-0 in the Rookie [Faceoff]. I know it’s just a summer tournament. But we have so many great players in this organization. It won’t be for a couple years, but we’re trending in the right direction. I think that’s where all the excitement comes from.

Celebrini has an unscripted moment when asked about missing a breakaway attempt in a drill: “Did you see it? It wasn’t very good. Fucking…” Then he caught himself and smiled: "I wasn't too happy with myself and [making] the boys skate." pic.twitter.com/cnGDID8iKJ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 19, 2024

Celebrini, on how NCAA hockey prepared him for the NHL:

That’s kind of why I wanted to play college. It’s a really high-level league, and you play a lot of older teams. I mean, there’s some guys that played last year when I was 17 that were 25, so eight years older than me. So being able to play against those guys, it’s not close to the NHL, being able to play against some of those guys and play against older bodies, strong and good sticks, it pushes you. It makes you learn the tempo and the pace that maybe you’re not used to.

Celebrini, on his first NHL practice and scrimmage:

I just had fun. I wasn’t really thinking about it like that. I just try to do the best I could do and not try to change too much about my game, and just try to have as much fun as possible.

I felt pretty good out there. The more you enjoy something, the more comfortable you are. So I enjoyed it.