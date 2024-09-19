Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

My Thoughts From Day 1 of Sharks’ Camp + Warsofsky & Grier on Askarov Injury, RFA Offer Sheets & More

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

It feels like a new era for the San Jose Sharks.

“Feels”, of course, is the operative word — it’s just the first day of training camp.

The players can feel it too though, from the addition of top prospects like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and Yaroslav Askarov, to the acquisition of solid veterans like Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow, Jake Walman, Cody Ceci, and more.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited for a season,” William Eklund said.

Here are some of my observations from Day 1 of training camp, along with thoughts from new head coach Ryan Warsofsky and GM Mike Grier.

The San Jose Sharks’ braintrust touched on a wide range of topics, from injuries to Askarov and Shakir Mukhamadullin, under-the-radar Rookie Faceoff standouts, the possibility of Quentin Musty breaking camp with the NHL club, Luca Cagnoni’s future, offersheeting RFAs, and more.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta