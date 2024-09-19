My Thoughts From Day 1 of Sharks’ Camp + Warsofsky & Grier on Askarov Injury, RFA Offer Sheets & More

It feels like a new era for the San Jose Sharks.

“Feels”, of course, is the operative word — it’s just the first day of training camp.

The players can feel it too though, from the addition of top prospects like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and Yaroslav Askarov, to the acquisition of solid veterans like Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow, Jake Walman, Cody Ceci, and more.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited for a season,” William Eklund said.

Here are some of my observations from Day 1 of training camp, along with thoughts from new head coach Ryan Warsofsky and GM Mike Grier.

The San Jose Sharks’ braintrust touched on a wide range of topics, from injuries to Askarov and Shakir Mukhamadullin, under-the-radar Rookie Faceoff standouts, the possibility of Quentin Musty breaking camp with the NHL club, Luca Cagnoni’s future, offersheeting RFAs, and more.