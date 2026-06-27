BREAKING: Sharks Pick Brady Knowling No. 127

BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have selected goaltender Brady Knowling with the No. 127 pick.

Knowling played mostly with USNTDP U-18 team, going 15-12-0 with an .880 Save %.

The 6-foot-5 left-handed netminder will play for the Saginaw Spirit next year, and is committed to Boston University after that.

“The NTDP starter is one of the toolsiest goalies in the class,” Elite Prospects says, “but can he overcome his weaknesses?”

They added: “The big question with Knowling is, do you bank on the highs, hoping that he’s got untapped upside, especially given his mobility with his 6-foot-5 frame? Or do teams take a more conservative approach with his tracking and play-reading faults?”

“There’s a legit top prospect here,” an NHL goalie scout told Sean Shapiro. “There’s a lot to build on, the things that any goalie coach, I believe, would love to work with and allow to mature.”

The San Jose Sharks selected goalie Joshua Ravensbergen with the No. 30 pick.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2026 Draft is No. 174 in the sixth round.