Chernyshov Scores 1st NHL Goal! Sharks Double Up Canucks 6-3

VANCOUVER — The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Ryan Reaves and John Klingberg and William Eklund and Igor Chernyshov and Macklin Celebrini and Collin Graf scored, and the Sharks won 6-3.

Period 1

San Jose Sharks starting on time, important considering last game, Eklund in slot chance after Klingberg set-up, then Graf forecheck almost leads to Wennberg Grade-A.

3 in: Celebrini enters zone 1-on-4 and dishes it to open Chernyshov at point. That’s the time and space that he can buy for you as a linemate.

5 in: Love that, Eklund takes hit in NZ, but his behind-the-back pass springs his linemates for a partial 2-on-1. Chernyshov then picked off trying to hit Celebrini diagonal in NZ. That can’t happen. In fairness to the rookie, Celebrini was calling loudly for it.

Reaves goal: Great grind work from this line, Reaves bumps it off the boards in DZ, Ostapchuk jumps on it and takes a hit to advance it deep into OZ.

There's a few noticeable cheers when Vancouver native announced with assist on Reaves goal — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 28, 2025

Klingberg goal: Looks like a simple faceoff win, Celebrini goes low and outmuscles Pettersson (40). Chernyshov flash screen, Klingberg goes against the grain, smart shot.

Karlsson goal: Wow, what a pass from Garland. Orlov doesn’t tie up the ex-San Jose Sharks’ draft pick’s stick.

9 left: Celebrini just made Pettersson (25) look silly. Celebrini received pass in NZ, his back turned to OZ. EP25 reacts, prepared for Celebrini to make some quick move. Celebrini does one little shimmy move, EP25 flies way by, and Celebrini backhands a short pass for Toffoli for easy entry. Just little plays like that make life easier for whoever he’s on the ice with.

6 left: Love how Graf snuck under Pettersson (40) in OZ to take the puck there. He was deliberate, EP40 had established position over puck down low, Graf didn’t fly in, he went around EP40 to take the puck.

1 left: Celebrini, smartly, getting double-shifted on power play with under a minute left.

This was a solid response period by San Jose Sharks to the Vegas debacle. Keep it up, they should be fine.

Period 2

2 in: That NZ pass by Skinner, intercepted, has to be in the category that the coaching staff can’t like. Earlier in the shift, Skinner did win the puck down low on attack. His straight-ahead speed isn’t great, but he’s crafty winning the puck in battle.

3 in: I think Celebrini overstayed that shift, going 1-on-4 that led to turnover, think that was top line’s third attack into zone

4 in: Reaves forces a high Buium turnover, leads to a partial 2-on-1. Nice work there. Good game from Reaves, and his line.

6 in: Good puck handle by Askarov, smart, gives the puck to Dickinson in good place.

8 in: Celebrini able to wall off Kampf from rebound, Askarov able to pounce on it.

Eklund goal: Rossi own goal, but good pressure from the Sharks. The Vancouver natives Celebrini and Iorio should’ve received assists there though! They created the pressure up high that led Rossi to own goal it.

4 left: Like that trackback from Chernyshov, Dickinson had jumped up, but the Russian rookie covered for him or it’s a 2-on-1. Basic, good hockey.

2 left: Nice kick of puck to self by Ferraro behind his net to beat F1 Pettersson (40). Then Celebrini and Eklund team up beautifully to prevent DeBrusk from an easy exit.

1 left: Dickinson gets lucky there. At point, he can’t keep it in, no problem, but DeBrusk pushes him further and further back, denying Dickinson first clear off boards around center line, and deep into DZ, creating a turnover. DeBrusk centering pass to a wide-open Ohgren in front skips, honestly looked like a great pass too. So tough game so far for the new Canucks. But that was inches away from disaster for Dickinson. Another example of how fast this league is and the rookie defenseman taking his lumps. That’s just a can’t-happen play, especially minute left in the period.

Period 3

Rossi goal: That’s getting one back, gotta feel good for Rossi. Hronek point shot hits Orlov, Rossi slaps at it, beats Askarov. Exact start to period that Canucks wanted. San Jose Sharks need to mount up.

2 in: What a Celebrini shift on PP. Quick pass behind the net to Toffoli. Then Klingberg to Celebrini, hard pass that Wennberg just misses deflecting in.

Pettersson (29) penalty: Here it for Sharks, almost a minute two-man advantage. At least can’t lose momentum here.

4 in: Eklund shanked another one-timer. In fairness, he’s laced a couple today too. But feels like he’s missing more than he should. The 5-on-3 passes with chances, but nothing very dangerous.

Chernyshov goal: Good call by Orlov to enter zone himself on PP, good read. Goes deep himself, then Gaudette helps to fish out puck. Great pass by Gaudette to Chernyshov in front, sweet finish.

5 in: Good Wennberg one-on-one battle with Sherwood.

9 in: Love that Graf effort to get under Buium on kill, take it. Holds off Buium, draws a penalty, then Goodrow gets a follow-up chance all alone. Great hustle by Goodrow there, he beat lollygagging Canucks up the ice. Would’ve been a well-earned goal for him.

O’Connor goal: Not a great pass by Toffoli on PP, looked like he was trying for the far side bid. You do want Askarov to make that save, I think. Good shot, but clean and far enough. All bad all around, but starts with a turnover that didn’t need to happen two goals up. Time for everybody to pick each other up.

Wennberg penalty: I don’t know about that call, Skinner skates by and doesn’t like it, he pshaws with his glove. But, while the Sharks have well outplayed the Canucks, they’re right in the game.

9 left: Good read by Graf on drop pass there. Then Ostapchuk filling in for Wennberg on PK. Potential there, but he blew a couple clearing attempts there. Askarov bailed him out.

5 left: Skinner insistent on forecheck and backcheck, love to see that.

Celebrini goal: That’ll do it. Love how Chernyshov fishes out the puck low, finds Celebrini.

Graf goal: Well-deserved ENG!