San Jose Sharks

Sharks Injury Update: Defenseman’s Season Over? Couture Feeling Better, Still Not Skating

2 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Some of the faces at San Jose Sharks team picture day haven’t been seen for a while on SAP Center ice.

Captain Logan Couture, defenseman Matt Benning, and goaltender Vitek Vanecek, all felled by season-ending injuries, were there.

So was Ty Emberson, out since Feb. 29 with a lower-body laceration.

San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn more or less declared Emberson’s season over: “Probably not [coming back] with where we’re at, but you never know. Stranger things have happened.”

The Sharks have just 12 games and about three weeks left on their season.

Quinn also elaborated further on Emberson’s injury, saying it was laceration around his right foot.

Emberson, 23, is a right-handed defenseman who’s acquitted himself well in his rookie campaign. It would be a surprise if the pending RFA isn’t qualified.

How about Couture, signed until 2026-27 at $8 million AAV?

Couture, out since Jan. 31 with a flare-up of the deep groin issue, officially Osteitis pubis, that has sidelined him for most of the season, still isn’t skating, according to Quinn.

“He’s feeling better,” Quinn said. “That’s a good sign.”

The San Jose Sharks, understandably, are taking it slow with their 34-year-old captain.

A lot can happen from now until training camp in September – hopefully, it’s good news for the Sharks mainstay.

Mike Snider

Thanks for the update! I wish cooch the best and hope he can recover from this, even if he doesn’t get back into a game.

