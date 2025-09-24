Askarov Not Changing Mental Approach, Talks Facing Misa

Yaroslav Askarov is poised to take the reins as the San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 netminder.

When asked if his mental approach would change, preparing to be an NHL No. 1 versus an AHL No. 1, which he has been for the last three years with the San Jose Barracuda and Milwaukee Admirals, he paused for almost 30 seconds, searching for the right answer.

“It’s a good question,” he said. “I would like to say the same mentality, trying to keep focused what I can control.”

No doubt, there’s a lot on the 23-year-old super-prospect’s shoulders, as he’s being charged to eventually lead the cellar-dwelling San Jose Sharks back into contention.

On what he focused on over the summer…

Pretty much everything. It’s a lot of stuff. You have to grow everyday if you want to be, like life’s going on, life’s moving forward, you have to move forward too if you want to be play in the best league.

On the young guys at San Jose Sharks training camp…

Always great. Everybody is excited, so everybody is going hard on the ice. So that’s the great energy. And you feel that energy and you’re trying to do more yourself.

On Michael Misa…

He’s a really smart player. Can make really good, really nice plays. Also have a good shot, so solid player.

On working with Thomas Speer, Ryan Miller, and Evgeni Nabokov…

That’s great. First, they’re great people, these three guys, they’re pretty great people off the ice. That helps a lot. And also they (are) good coaches.

On difference for him between this pre-season compared to last…

Don’t be injured, that’s the big difference. It’s always important if the boys are on the ice, to be in the locker room too, so you’re not separate. Because it’s always tough to be injured, because you’re in the team, but in the same moment, you’re not, you’re somewhere behind. But that’s a great feeling to be with the team now. Working with your team, your D, they know you, you know them. So that’s cool.

On if there’s a different mentality starting in the NHL this year…

I would like to say the same mentality, trying to keep focused what I can control.

On whose shot has surprised him…

Toff (Tyler Toffoli) still surprises me every time.

On the box Nabokov left for him in his locker…

I haven’t seen that box yet. So it’s still a question mark. (laughs)

To: Asky

From: Nabby 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ReIqgYeKim — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 19, 2025

