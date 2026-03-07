Sharks Give Away Point to Reeling Blues, Lose 3-2 in OT

The San Jose Sharks welcome the St. Louis Blues to SAP Center.

Macklin Celebrini and Kiefer Sherwood scored, but the Sharks lost 3-2 in OT.

Period 1

Ferraro penalty: Snuggerud rocks Mukhamadullin with a huge hit, Ferraro stands up for his partner. Don’t think the San Jose Sharks mind the extra penalty when you do that. Mukhamadullin, a little shaken up, stays on the bench.

Snuggerud 10-9 over Ferraro.

Snuggerud goal: Think you’d like Nedeljkovic to pick that up? Snuggerud turns around, partial screen from Desharnais. Sharks had possession but couldn’t come out clean with it.

8 in: Good shift by the Wennberg line, starting with Sherwood on the forecheck, scaring up the puck. On regroup, Kurashev had a chance to shoot, maybe you would’ve liked that.

9 in: Misa post, his line all over puck. Warsofsky praised Eklund in the morning, saying he’s back to early-season Eklund.

9 left: Now fourth line swarming Blues, good to see Sharks all over the weaker team reeling from a tough Deadline day. Now 10-2 shots.

Goodrow 10-9 over Neighbours.

Celebrini has been hurt by this, even this year, and now Misa victimized a little. Trying to skate it himself out of danger up the middle of the slot, maybe make a play, he turns it over. Sometimes, especially with seconds left on the clock, just clear it.

Seems like Will Smith's been benched for a couple of shifts here at the end of the first period. Toffoli was up with 71 and 51 on that last turn. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) March 7, 2026

Period 2

1 in: Whoa 2-on-1 down-low, that Nedeljkovic erases. San Jose Sharks starting the period sloppy. The period started with fourth line on the opening faceoff, a sign that Warsofsky not pleased with how the team is playing, despite the shot domination.

Smith coming out for his shift with Celebrini and Graf, after getting bench to end the first — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 7, 2026

4 in: Two well-positioned Celebrini defensive plays to earn the slapper on Binnington.

6 in: Really good Sherwood shift, led to a minute of possession for Sharks.

8 left: Nice Misa pass in DZ to Eklund in stride in NZ. Leads to gorgeous Klingberg to Dickinson slot set-up.

Celebrini goal: Basically a power play goal, Blues’ penalty just expired, but PP1 had possession for an entire minute. Followed by maybe the loudest in-game “MVP” chants of the season for Macklin.

Thomas goal: Think Broberg stretched it out for a clean entry, really nice. Then Snuggerud and Holloway just on top of Klingberg on forecheck, and between Celebrini and Graf, someone had to pick up Thomas in slot. Klingberg will probably get flamed, but he needed a little more help there, hard to keep possession when you’re 1-on-2. Disappointing end to the period.

San Jose Sharks a little flat and imprecise in a game that they shouldn’t take for granted. Let’s see if they can stack some shifts in the third. Careless with puck.

Period 3

1 in: San Jose Sharks allow a clear-cut 2-on-1 to start period, Klingberg attacks low, maybe Smith needs to be in an even more defensive posture than he was. Smith was aware of positioning, I think.

These are interesting lines: Looks like Wennberg is centering Celebrini & Smith, Kurashev between Sherwood & Graf, Misa and Ostapchuk lines stay the same — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 7, 2026

They’ve used Celebrini on the wing to close periods, load up with Wennberg on the draw, but this is unusual, at least for the Sharks. Obviously, Celebrini played lots of wing during the Olympics.

9 in: Beaut individual regroup by Mukhamadullin, pushing back three Blues for entry, then kicking it out. Like his recent confidence with the puck.

10 in: Sherwood all over puck again, have liked his game.

Sherwood goal: Couple thousand fans have probably realized over last couple games that Sherwood isn’t just any bottom-six forward. He and Mukhamadullin have stood out as San Jose’s best players tonight.

Blues with just one shot in the third. This is how the San Jose Sharks should dominate a team like this.

OT

Wennberg-Celebrini-Dickinson to start.