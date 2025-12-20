San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #36: Celebrini Says Sharks Playing With More Confidence Now
Can the San Jose Sharks keep it going?
While they fell 5-3 to the Dallas Stars on Thursday, it was striking how much more swagger that San Jose played with in that game, as opposed to the 4-1 loss at Dallas on Dec. 5.
They played like a team that thought they were going to topple the Stars, overcoming three two-goal deficits before an empty netter sealed it for Dallas.
Of course, a lot has transpired since that Dec. 5 tilt that began a five-game road trip. The Sharks ended that swing with two comeback victories at the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, then came home and trounced the Calgary Flames 6-3.
The Penguins’ comeback, of course, was the first time in franchise history that the team has come back from a four-goal third period deficit to win the game.
Macklin Celebrini reflected on the differences between the Dallas contests, good measuring sticks for the Sharks, because the Stars are a no-doubt Stanley Cup contender.
“I mean, last time we played them, we were coming off a 7-1 loss, so there wasn’t a lot of confidence in our group,” he said, referencing the 7-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Dec. 3. “Just over the last couple games, we’ve been playing better and playing more consistent and doing some really good things. So I think it’s just going in that game, we had a lot of confidence and felt like we were able to kind of create a little bit more.”
This stretch of games, and riding that post-Penguins comeback high, could be key to the San Jose Sharks making the playoffs. They’re obviously not going to go on a four-month hot streak just because of the Pens game, so they need to stack wins now, while they’re still feeling themselves, to stave off an inevitable upcoming slump or two.
Which brings us to the Seattle Kraken today. For the Sharks to make the post-season, they’ll need to take care of opponents below them in the standings, like the Flames and Kraken, and hang with the best squads, like the Stars.
San Jose Sharks (17-15-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Vincent Iorio is a last-minute replacement for Timothy Liljegren, who suffered an upper-body injury at morning skate.
This will shake up defensive pairings, but also the power play, where Liljegren was on the second unit.
Jeff Skinner and Sam Dickinson will re-enter the line-up:
Graf-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Skinner-Dellandrea-Gaudette
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Iorio
Askarov
Warsofsky expanded on what he’s looking for from Jeff Skinner. Skinner spoke with San Jose Hockey Now about getting scratched on Thursday.
Warsofsky on what he wants to see from Jeff Skinner, who will get back in tonight:
"It comes (down) to the way we want to play with our structure and having good details and good habits. This is probably a little different situation than he's been in in his career. But there's…
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) December 20, 2025
Seattle Kraken (12-14-6)
This is NHL.com’s projected Kraken line-up:
Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Couple things. First off, if Chernyshov sticks, he’s in the right spot. Graf is in the right spot, too. Which means Will Smith to 2C when he comes back? Sharks even strength point leaders: Macklin 38 Smith 21 Toffoli 18 Graf 18 Wennberg 16 Kurashev 14 Eklund 12 Dellandra 11 The team needs to figure out how to get a more productive Eklund. He’s last on the team in +/-, too. He’s too elusive for things to have that little impact. Just 1 more even-strength point than Dellandrea? That’s something that need addressing. Either he needs to do more himself… Read more »
Eklund’s on ice shooting percentage is extremely low (similar to Reaves). Theoretically that should fix itself over time.
I think it’s mostly just some bad fortune for Eklund. Among our regulars at forward, Eklund’s 2.43 xGF/60 while on the ice 5on5 is the 4th best behind Celebrini, Smith, and Graf. He’s underperforming his individual 5on5 xG by .67 goals so that’s not egregious or anything. The team’s on-ice shooting percentage while he’s on the ice 5on5 is 6.8% which is really low. He’s at 9.8% which is the best of his career.
Do you feel Warso may start Smith alongside Celebrini upon his pending return for initial continuity notwithstanding Igor’s presence in the line up which right now feels like an early Xmas gift as a Sharks fan along with Graf’s ascension!?
It’s a near certainty that Smith goes back to playing wing with his best friend. There’s no basis in reality for Zekes fever dream take. If anything Misa comes back and plays regular 2/3C.
The follow up and/or associated thought was where does Misa fit into this!?
My gut guess is 2C and that Misa is the 2C of the future all along, Smith remains with Celebrini as his right wing and maybe mixes/changes with Igor/Misa at 2C Second line RW at times for both developmental and offensive optimization purposes. I have a gut feeling Igor will remain in the top six rotation as a mainstay and Graf will be that vital 1-3rd line plug and play hero!?
No and you know it. Graf is not in the right spot. He’s not a 1st line wing. Smith goes back to Cellys wing with Cherny.
I think a trade is coming. Likely the one that involves a young D. For the trade I would put it in the following order: Eklund Misa Graf Any AHL high end prospect Cherny Smith A lot depends on what the other team wants. If they want an almost ready for the prime time player Graf and Eky are on the line. Otherwise, the best prospects in our pipeline are. Currently Graf has more value than Eky so for a really good D we can see him going. Misa is a prospect, so there’s risk and Sharks may feel it’s… Read more »
I see what you are saying, Just think Smith Celly and Cherny is the ideal line! Maybe in future is it Musty, since Misa and Cherny have chemistry already, but for now. Graf is fantastic and what he brings is a guy that can really play top 2 lines but probably makes a fantastic 3rd line (which you need for a cup run). Eklund needs someone that has speed, scoring or as creative, Toffoli and Wenny are not any of that, save for Toffoli scoring. But both are slow, and not creative. Think that is why that line ran best… Read more »
I feel like a major lede got buried here that Dickinson is sure A) in the lineup but also B) absolutely NOT going to World Juniors. That’s a momentous decision, I think. Misa is the 1C for Canada which probably is the equivalent of a tourney full of Frozen Four level college games. It’s great for him to have that role and as many have said, it kicks the can down the road a few more weeks while a lot of processes work themselves out. When he comes back, the real decisions start to pile up. Hopefully Smith will also… Read more »
Oh yeah, Ravensbergen made Team Canada too, which is pretty cool
The idea of Alex and Colin helping Misa break in on the second line while establishing Igor as Celly’s other wing seems like a good trajectory!?
Where then does this leave Eklund!?
Sounds silly I suppose as he has been a wing at the NHL level but could Eklund potentially end up being a gnarly 3C with plus scoring pop moving forward!?
He seems too skilled to be a third line winger unless SJS goes VGK style where Marner was a third line wing!?
Great article on Graf in the Mercury News if you all can access it?
I think you could run Celly/ Smith/ Cherny with Misa/ Toffoli/ Eklund and they could help Misa settle in just fine. Then give Graf/Wenny the shut down match ups w/ Kurashev or Gaudette.
Move out Skinner/Letty.