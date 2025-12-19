SJHN Daily: RJ Celebrini Tearing It Up, Desharnais Update, Sharks’ Olympic Status?

The San Jose Sharks should have representation at the Olympics in Milan in February.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Macklin Celebrini seems “most likely in” to make it for Team Canada:

Team Canada 🇨🇦 management member was in the building to watch Celebrini again last night… Remains very much in the conversation two weeks away from the roster deadline. https://t.co/sCWq6Zfe8L — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 17, 2025

While Celebrini may have been a dark horse candidate heading into the season, his versatility and offensive prowess with the San Jose Sharks this season have been undeniable. The 19-year-old superstar is currently third in the NHL in points, 53, behind just Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, both of whom are undoubtedly locks for Team Canada.

Meanwhile, Philipp Kurashev is pretty much a lock for the Swiss team in Milan — with just 11 Swiss players in the NHL, odds are in his favor. Given his current week-to-week upper-body injury, there may have been some doubts regarding his availability to play in February, by San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky allayed fears.

Forgot to tweet this earlier, but Philipp Kurashev's upper body injury is not expected to prevent him from participating in the Olympics, assuming he is named to Switzerland's roster.#SJSharks — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) December 18, 2025

William Eklund, Alex Wennberg, and John Klingberg also look like Team Sweden candidates.

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 6.

Yaroslav Askarov discusses his childhood and his newfound love of stretching.

Desharnais is skating, hopefully close to practicing right after Xmas — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 19, 2025

The Celebrini family’s youngest, RJ, is doing big things as a 13-year-old:

Macklin Celebrini's youngest brother RJ has been absolutely lighting up the PCBHL through 39 games. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/d6Fj0L0KVR — BarDown (@BarDown) December 18, 2025

Connor Bedard linked up with Macklin Celebrini’s little bro RJ in Vancouver and had to shout out the TEAR he’s on in the U15 PCBHL 🤝 106 points in 39 games 🔥 (via @NHLBlackhawks) pic.twitter.com/XwrYJUAVBa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 18, 2025

Michael Misa discusses how the San Jose Sharks players sent him off and his high expectations with Team Canada at the upcoming World Juniors tournament.

Mack is on the attack 🦈 The @SanJoseSharks forward continued to tear it up, notching 9 points in 3 games – all at even strength – to earn his first career NHLPA Player of the Week honours! pic.twitter.com/ME377LevGb — NHLPA (@NHLPA) December 19, 2025

Askarov heckled Drew Remenda:

