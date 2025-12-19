Connect with us

SJHN Daily: RJ Celebrini Tearing It Up, Desharnais Update, Sharks’ Olympic Status?

Credit: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

The San Jose Sharks should have representation at the Olympics in Milan in February.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Macklin Celebrini seems “most likely in” to make it for Team Canada:

While Celebrini may have been a dark horse candidate heading into the season, his versatility and offensive prowess with the San Jose Sharks this season have been undeniable. The 19-year-old superstar is currently third in the NHL in points, 53, behind just Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, both of whom are undoubtedly locks for Team Canada.

Meanwhile, Philipp Kurashev is pretty much a lock for the Swiss team in Milan — with just 11 Swiss players in the NHL, odds are in his favor. Given his current week-to-week upper-body injury, there may have been some doubts regarding his availability to play in February, by San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky allayed fears.

William Eklund, Alex Wennberg, and John Klingberg also look like Team Sweden candidates.

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 6.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Jeff Skinner talks about his “frustrating” season with the San Jose Sharks.

Ty Dellandrea explains how Zenon Konopka is helping the Sharks win faceoffs.

Will Smith appears to have ditched his arm sling.

Macklin Celebrini is making his linemates and team better.

Sam Dickinson is still an option to go to World Juniors.

Other Sharks News…

Yaroslav Askarov discusses his childhood and his newfound love of stretching.

The Celebrini family’s youngest, RJ, is doing big things as a 13-year-old:

Michael Misa discusses how the San Jose Sharks players sent him off and his high expectations with Team Canada at the upcoming World Juniors tournament.

Askarov heckled Drew Remenda:

Around the League…

The Pittsburgh Penguins sale will likely move forward in coming days.

Mackenzie Blackwood is being considered for Team Canada.

The NHL announced the headliner for the upcoming Winter Classic. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk is close to re-joining the Panthers.

The Philadelphia Flyers have waived Egor Zamula.

The Grand Rapids Griffins have set a new AHL record.

How will the NHL’s roster trade freeze effect the Montreal Canadiens?

Tristan Jarry suffered an injury for the Edmonton Oilers. He’s gone on IR.

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a pair of players return for their game against Los Angeles.

5 Comments
Anthony

I’m pretty certain Regenda will play for Slovakia 🇸🇰.

The past month I’m wondering if Wenny has surpassed Ekky in Team 🇸🇪 interests. And yes, I know they play different positions. I just like Wennberg and his Swiss Army knife skillset. He performs well in so many big moments, in particular all the little things, that sounds cliché but in a tournament like this I might take him..

Ekky would be slightly more useful on big ice, but it won’t be big ice in Italy

2
Reply
SnarkFan

Wennberg was likely a lock already I think?

0
Reply
Pucktastic

Sheng, you’re leaving us in the dark regarding Dickinson. Why isn’t he playing? He was playing well…I know that it was speculated that they were giving Iorio a chance to prove he could take Dickie’s spot for the duration of the tourney, but you haven’t reported on that at all.

0
Reply
Jaws

I would be shocked if Macklin isn’t on The Canadian Olympic at this point!?

0
Reply
Zeke

trades of note. Mason Marchment to CBJ. Seattle gets two picks, a 2nd and a 4th. Marchment has 4G, 9A and is -4 Kings move Danault to MTL, they get a 2nd in return, He has no goals, 5 assists in 30 games this season and is +3 Wennberg, 7G, 15A and -10, albeit he’s mostly playing vs other teams top lines. Safe to suggest Wennberg is worth more than Danault or Marchment, My nominal trade suggestion was Wennberg + a 4th for a 1st. These trades suggest that’s about right. Also worth noting, seems trading is happening a bit… Read more »

0
Reply

