Kraken Squeeze by Sharks 4-2

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Seattle Kraken into SAP Center.

Adam Gaudette and Collin Graf scored, but the Sharks lost 4-2.

Period 1

Opening shift, Graf one-on-one with Kakko, just takes it away. They’re basically same Draft year guys. Then Klingberg brilliant bounce stretch pass to Chernyshov, who’s mad that he didn’t score on it.

4 in: San Jose Sharks playing confident, like they know they’re the better team, like it. Lots of speed, Toffoli just tossed a lead pass for a partial Eklund breakaway.

7 in: Like that from Mukhamadullin, stripped of the puck by Beniers, could be bad, but Mukhamadullin stuck with it, made the defensive play on Beniers to get it out, at least.

8 in: Three Kraken converge on two Sharks, Celebrini and Graf, and it’s Graf who uncorks the highlight-reel pass to an open Chernyshov. Another big Daccord save.

In place of Liljegren, the second power play unit today is Orlov-Gaudette-Graf-Skinner-Chernyshov. Late in the PP, when they needed a faceoff, they inserted Celebrini for Gaudette. Of course, Gaudette can win draws, too. This was a, I think Warsofsky said this recently, about why he double-shifted Celebrini, “He was just going.”

8 left: Does Grier see the franchise flash before his eyes when Celebrini and Iorio collide? Phew. Then Chernyshov skates through two Kraken, chiefly Lindgren, like butter. Wow. Going to be hard to send him back with that display.

2 left: Loose puck slips to Kakko by himself in slot, huge Askarov save. Sharks have lost their early mojo last few minutes.

Period 2

4 in: Chernyshov showing speed on puck win on Graf dump-in, impressive. Then Celebrini up high puts Kartye in a blender.

Tolvanen goal: Bad luck for Celebrini, determined NZ puck battle, but puck skittered to Tolvanen, just him and Iorio from center ice on. Tolvanen fires it from high slot before Iorio can cut him off.

9 in: Graf has been impressive on the rush tonight, using his teammates, then filling spaces. Give-and-go with Ferraro, then Graf draws a penalty. Best Sharks player tonight, so far.

10 in: Don’t know if it’s just bad luck or something, but it seems like Eklund has been shanking lots of one-timers recently. Just missed a Grade-A chance off a Toffoli, I think, set-up.

Gaudette goal: Double-shift Celebrini power play. “He was just going.” Feel like we don’t need to ask Warsofsky why he’d double-shift Celebrini ever again. I think I did it recently, asking about the recent Celebrini-Wennberg-Klingberg OT construction. He’s just that good.

8 left: Dickinson can’t that. Flubs a DZ blueline pass or move, that happens, but reaction matters. His reaction is a soft pass forward to Kartye. I’m not sure his options when he flubs it, so easy for me to criticize from up here, but my guess is there’s something better there. Re-watching again, yeah, I think just push the puck toward the wall. I think that was there. Don’t try a dangerous pass up the middle when you’re in a compromised position.

5 left: There’s a good Eklund one-timer! Then he gets under Lindgren to take the puck from him, like.

3 left: Wennberg, with puck, back to Daccord, but the goalie was moving. Shoot it! Don’t retreat.

Period 3

Graf goal: He’s beasting. The big play, of course, is deflecting the Dunn pass to Larsson. Really impressive how Graf and Chernyshov are showing out, and just because they’re with Celebrini.

Evans goal: Askarov needs to have that, simply put. Tolvanen goal, good shot, it happens.

Lindgren goal: That looks bad on Askarov, but clear deflection off Mukhamadullin leg. San Jose Sharks are outplaying Kraken, they just need to keep going. Their chances have been markedly better in my opinion.

I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen Collin Graf play with this much confidence with the puck at the NHL level.

7 left: Graf just sonned Gaudreau for the puck in the DZ, then stole it on the forecheck.