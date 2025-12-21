San Jose Sharks
Kraken Squeeze by Sharks 4-2
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Seattle Kraken into SAP Center.
Adam Gaudette and Collin Graf scored, but the Sharks lost 4-2.
Period 1
Opening shift, Graf one-on-one with Kakko, just takes it away. They’re basically same Draft year guys. Then Klingberg brilliant bounce stretch pass to Chernyshov, who’s mad that he didn’t score on it.
4 in: San Jose Sharks playing confident, like they know they’re the better team, like it. Lots of speed, Toffoli just tossed a lead pass for a partial Eklund breakaway.
7 in: Like that from Mukhamadullin, stripped of the puck by Beniers, could be bad, but Mukhamadullin stuck with it, made the defensive play on Beniers to get it out, at least.
8 in: Three Kraken converge on two Sharks, Celebrini and Graf, and it’s Graf who uncorks the highlight-reel pass to an open Chernyshov. Another big Daccord save.
In place of Liljegren, the second power play unit today is Orlov-Gaudette-Graf-Skinner-Chernyshov. Late in the PP, when they needed a faceoff, they inserted Celebrini for Gaudette. Of course, Gaudette can win draws, too. This was a, I think Warsofsky said this recently, about why he double-shifted Celebrini, “He was just going.”
8 left: Does Grier see the franchise flash before his eyes when Celebrini and Iorio collide? Phew. Then Chernyshov skates through two Kraken, chiefly Lindgren, like butter. Wow. Going to be hard to send him back with that display.
2 left: Loose puck slips to Kakko by himself in slot, huge Askarov save. Sharks have lost their early mojo last few minutes.
Period 2
4 in: Chernyshov showing speed on puck win on Graf dump-in, impressive. Then Celebrini up high puts Kartye in a blender.
Tolvanen goal: Bad luck for Celebrini, determined NZ puck battle, but puck skittered to Tolvanen, just him and Iorio from center ice on. Tolvanen fires it from high slot before Iorio can cut him off.
9 in: Graf has been impressive on the rush tonight, using his teammates, then filling spaces. Give-and-go with Ferraro, then Graf draws a penalty. Best Sharks player tonight, so far.
10 in: Don’t know if it’s just bad luck or something, but it seems like Eklund has been shanking lots of one-timers recently. Just missed a Grade-A chance off a Toffoli, I think, set-up.
Gaudette goal: Double-shift Celebrini power play. “He was just going.” Feel like we don’t need to ask Warsofsky why he’d double-shift Celebrini ever again. I think I did it recently, asking about the recent Celebrini-Wennberg-Klingberg OT construction. He’s just that good.
8 left: Dickinson can’t that. Flubs a DZ blueline pass or move, that happens, but reaction matters. His reaction is a soft pass forward to Kartye. I’m not sure his options when he flubs it, so easy for me to criticize from up here, but my guess is there’s something better there. Re-watching again, yeah, I think just push the puck toward the wall. I think that was there. Don’t try a dangerous pass up the middle when you’re in a compromised position.
5 left: There’s a good Eklund one-timer! Then he gets under Lindgren to take the puck from him, like.
3 left: Wennberg, with puck, back to Daccord, but the goalie was moving. Shoot it! Don’t retreat.
Period 3
Graf goal: He’s beasting. The big play, of course, is deflecting the Dunn pass to Larsson. Really impressive how Graf and Chernyshov are showing out, and just because they’re with Celebrini.
Evans goal: Askarov needs to have that, simply put. Tolvanen goal, good shot, it happens.
Lindgren goal: That looks bad on Askarov, but clear deflection off Mukhamadullin leg. San Jose Sharks are outplaying Kraken, they just need to keep going. Their chances have been markedly better in my opinion.
I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen Collin Graf play with this much confidence with the puck at the NHL level.
7 left: Graf just sonned Gaudreau for the puck in the DZ, then stole it on the forecheck.
Eklund breaks his stick. His turnover (it was a good play by him) led to empty-netter
Two in a row that the Sharks played quite well in and lost. I will take games like this over the ones where we don’t look very good but pull off the win.
Chernyshov again looking like he belongs. Doesn’t just look like a passenger on the line with Celebrini. He’s shown the ability to create looks for himself already.
I also have really liked Iorio’s game lately. Would like to see him get a run of games.
I just keep thinking of the Sharks future lines when everyone is healthy again. Chernyshov paired with Graf on the Mackline is a good start. No need to break up something that works and solves a dilemma that the Sharks will face. That dilemma is how many scoring lines do they want? Originally, most of us thought 3 lines with Smith leading his own would be the best way to proceed. It might be and it would be wise to test it and put to rest any doubts about where the best position for Smith will be. Misa, if he… Read more »
Dam. I think the Sharks outplayed the Kraken tonight. I’m not framing it as a moral victory, but rather an encouraging effort. The game deciding goals were fluky, and the bounces could of went the other way.
Didn’t look great tbh. Soft goals by Asky. Lotta turnovers and suboptimal plays on D, and shanked pucks and missed opportunities in Seattle’s end. Muk and Dicky didn’t look great. Finishing was abysmal. We can say we ‘outplayed’ them, and it may have looked great at times, but this is the correct score for this game.
Sharks got Goalied tonight. Krakheads had the better goalie. Daccord played very well while Asky played ok & let in a Chicken winger. Can’t do that against a desperate team & SEA were playing desperate hockey. Ugly lesson to learn, could have really put a nail in Krakheads season by dealing them convincing loss but instead Sharkies & Asky let in some weak goals, breathing life back into their season. Losses like this one will haunt a fragile team. A strong team will bounce back from these types of games. Guess we will find out when the Sharks play FV… Read more »
Agreed. Asky leaks too many goals and will need to tighten his game. It was a disappointing loss.
You guys are picking a weird one to blame the goalie. 3 goals one 31 shots is not some travesty especially when he was screened on two of them, and maybe a deflection off Mukhamadullin on number 2.