SPECULATION: Have Sharks Interviewed Jeremy Colliton for Head Coach?

Add another “second chance” candidate to the San Jose Sharks coaching search?

Today, Elliotte Friedman “wondered” about Jeremy Colliton on his 32 Thoughts Podcast: “I have wondered, if potentially, Colliton’s been interviewed in San Jose too. It’s something that a couple people have mentioned.”

Friedman also repeated three names that he’s heard most prominently around the San Jose Sharks head coach vacancy, Marco Sturm, Ryan Warsofsky, and Jeff Blashill.

Like Blashill, the San Jose Sharks would represent Colliton’s second NHL head coaching stint. Blashill coached the Detroit Red Wings from 2015 to 2022.

Behind the bench for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jeremy Colliton had an 87-92-26 record from 2018 to 2021. He made the playoffs once, losing in the first round to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020, after upsetting the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round.

Over the last two seasons, he’s been the head coach of a pair of playoff Abbotsford Canucks teams, both which lost in the Pacific Division Semi-finals.

Colliton is just 39, so he certainly can grow with the likes of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith in the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild. There is some connection between Colliton and GM Mike Grier too, perhaps slight, both were in the Blackhawks organization in 2017-18, Grier as a pro scout, Colliton as Rockford IceHogs head coach.

To quote Friedman from last week, when he broke the news about Blashill: “I like to see what people learn their first time through.”