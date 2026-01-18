San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: Who’s Taking Leddy’s Spot on Roster? New Lines
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nick Leddy was a noteworthy absence at San Jose Sharks’ practice on Sunday afternoon.
Afterwards, head coach Ryan Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now that Leddy had been placed on waivers.
Waiving Leddy paves the way for defenseman Vincent Desharnais to return to tomorrow evening’s line-up at the Florida Panthers, which Warsofsky confirmed.
This will be Desharnais’s first game since Nov. 26. The Sharks, no doubt, have missed the 6-foot-7 blueliner’s presence winning puck battles and on the penalty kill.
Here’s how the San Jose Sharks practiced today:
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Regenda-Misa-Chernyshov
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Gaudette-Skinner
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Liljegren
Dickinson-Desharnais
Mukhamadullin-Iorio
Warsofsky, as usual, wouldn’t completely commit to these practice lines a day in advance, so we’ll see if Adam Gaudette, Jeff Skinner, and Vincent Iorio actually sit out.
The San Jose Sharks head coach noted that Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body) is coming along well, too, in his recovery from injury, but he didn’t offer a more specific timeline than the young defenseman’s current day-to-day status.
If they’re healthy scratching Gaudette to keep Goodrow in the lineup that is embarrassing.
I think Leddy is the only guy who will be waived, and we are going to see 2-3 guys traded over the next couple weeks. But it’s not really a Gaudette or Goodrow situation since their roles are very different. Gaudette is getting displaced by Regenda. In order to displace Goodrow, he would need to play on the PK, and he doesn’t do that right now. I’m not saying Goodrow is going to be on this team in perpetuity, but replacing him hasn’t been a priority for Grier so far. There is obviously a real log jam in the forward… Read more »
The team’s decision to deploy their shittiest players on the PK has them 25th in the league. They should have a better option. Eklund would be an excellent penalty killer. No reason for him not to be able to do it.
Guadette was playing thru an injury. Not sure if they ever declared him 100% healthy?
It’s happening again with Klingberg: he gets overplayed (here it’s not so much the number of games but the repeated back-to-backs, which I’m guessing are extra hard on his body) and then his game deteriorates and he becomes a liability. I don’t think it’s any coincidence that the best we saw of him this season was after he got some games off and then looked healthier and sharper. I had to watch a replay of Friday night’s game and watched pretty closely and if there was any post-game discourse about him I missed it, but wow was he a disaster… Read more »
Agreed
Well said – totally agree. Klingberg cannot play back-to-backs.
Welp Andersson to Vegas. How do they keep getting away with this
They have a guy who’s medically retired like Couture. Anderson didn’t extend. Just hope he doesn’t and that will do some damage.
Last summer Vegas was top of his list of destinations so no reason to think he won’t extend there unless something goes horribly wrong.
Yeah I meant more so ‘always getting the top player’, rather than the cap manipulation. Frankly, it’s impressive how the even able to go all in every single year. But also fuck em. The hockey world is not ready to see Carter hart lift the cup.
I was just sharing how they can fit him in. Not sure they gave up that much realistically.
At some point the lack of picks will catch up with them as it did the Sharks and nicely noted by SnarkFan that he’s so far not signed an extension.
Vegas gave up a haul. More than he’s worth and I am glad GMMG said no thanks.
I am so very curious about what is going on in the background with GMMG and the Sharks.
I’m not sure that’s more than he’s worth in this sellers market. He’s having a great season offensively. Hoping that means a 1st for Ferraro.
I think Grier would hang onto Ferraro unless the Shark’s are clearly out of the playoffs by the trade deadline, which could happen but doesn’t seem super likely. If this team is out of a playoff spot by March 6 it’ll probably only be by a few points.
I hope you’re wrong.
I read that he decided not to sign an extension, will go to FA. Vegas can still sign him of course, but he said he is going to wait until summer to sign a contract
i think there were better offers on the table if he would sign an extension (Bruins, who he spoke to about a contract) but Vegas was the best offer for a rental.
A first, a second, and Zach Whitecloud has fallen off but he’s still a legit NHLer under 30. It’s a notable upgrade but not at all a cheap one.
Vegas doesn’t care about draft picks or futures anymore. This is why Grier should not get sucked into bidding wars for high-profile trade targets like Andersson or Sherwood. Sharks would be bidding against teams that don’t care about what happens next year let alone three years. The other buyers might even be GMs that’ll be fired by June if they don’t win now. They are of course happy to wreck their team’s prospect pool on the way out if they can’t keep their jobs. But Sharks can’t afford to do that. This is still a work in progress and at… Read more »
I really like that third line. Gonna be really fun to watch! Rather have Oreo than Vinny D but whatever and Gaudette somewhere in there, but overall it’s good lines.