Sharks Practice: Who’s Taking Leddy’s Spot on Roster? New Lines

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nick Leddy was a noteworthy absence at San Jose Sharks’ practice on Sunday afternoon.

Afterwards, head coach Ryan Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now that Leddy had been placed on waivers.

Waiving Leddy paves the way for defenseman Vincent Desharnais to return to tomorrow evening’s line-up at the Florida Panthers, which Warsofsky confirmed.

This will be Desharnais’s first game since Nov. 26. The Sharks, no doubt, have missed the 6-foot-7 blueliner’s presence winning puck battles and on the penalty kill.

Here’s how the San Jose Sharks practiced today:

Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Regenda-Misa-Chernyshov

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Gaudette-Skinner

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Liljegren

Dickinson-Desharnais

Mukhamadullin-Iorio

Warsofsky, as usual, wouldn’t completely commit to these practice lines a day in advance, so we’ll see if Adam Gaudette, Jeff Skinner, and Vincent Iorio actually sit out.

The San Jose Sharks head coach noted that Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body) is coming along well, too, in his recovery from injury, but he didn’t offer a more specific timeline than the young defenseman’s current day-to-day status.